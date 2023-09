An 11/10 2.08 Bet Builder involving a routine Reds win

Seagulls look good to land 4/6 1.65 HT/FT bet

Kudus to shine in 7/4 2.70 Hammers Bet Builder

Kevin Hatchard: "LASK have to be respected, and their fans will make this a hostile visit, but even a much-changed Liverpool should be able to turn on the style here.

"There's a reason the Reds are the 10/34.33 favourites to win the Europa League, and if you're going to back them, now's the time, because I don't think that price will get any bigger, unless one of Manchester City, Bayern or Real Madrid somehow finish third in their Champions League groups.

"I'll back Liverpool to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 11/102.08 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Four of Liverpool's five PL games this term have featured at least three goals, while LASK have scored at least twice in all but one of their competitive home games."

Jamie Kemp: "Along with their ever-impressive recruitment of young talent, Brighton added James Milner in the summer to enhance the experience that surrounds them, following on from the likes of Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana previously.

"Milner has played 116 times in European competition - the fifth-most ever by an English player - and is precisely the type of veteran presence that they'll need in their debut European campaign.

"Brighton have a way of playing that produces chance creation in abundance, game-changing talent to execute it, and a growing level of experience that will serve them well for managing European football. Against AEK Athens, I'll take De Zerbi's men to get off to an ideal start and lead at Half Time and Full Time at 4/61.65."

Kevin Hatcahrd: "It would be a surprise if Mohammed Kudus wasn't given a start here, so I'll back the Ghanaian to score, West Ham to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.727/4 on the Bet Builder.

"Kudus showed for Ajax in the Champions League last season that he is capable of scoring on the big stage (he netted stunning goals against Liverpool and Rangers), and he looked sharp for Ajax this term before making the move to East London.

"Although TSC Backa Topola have done well domestically, the way they were outclassed across two legs by Braga suggests they will struggle here.

"If Kudus is injured ahead of kick-off or simply isn't selected, you can replace him with last season's UECL-winning hero Jarrod Bowen, and that actually gives you a bigger price of 3.24."