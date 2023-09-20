</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header Brighton v AEK Athens Tips: De Zerbi's Seagulls to keep rolling
Jamie Kemp
20 September 2023
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/brighton-v-aek-athens-thursday-europa-league-tips-de-zerbis-seagulls-to-keep-rolling-200923-1260.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-20T18:21:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-20T20:11:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Brighton are one of the form teams in European football at present, and rotation shouldn't be an obstacle to continued performance says Jamie Kemp... Brighton arrive in Europe in free-scoring form João Pedro to stay in the goals Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v AEK AthensThursday 21 September, 20:00Live on TNT Sports 1 It's a great time to be a Brighton &amp; Hove Albion fan. After seeing their side dismantle Manchester United at Old Trafford, in what was one of the most memorable performances there by a visiting side in Premier League history, fans of the Seagulls are now anticipating the first European game in the club's existence. Once upon a time, European football would have been little more than a fantasy for the club. And yet here in the present, Roberto De Zerbi's side not only look as if they'll be competitive upon arrival, but perhaps a worthy contender to win the 2023-24 Europa League. You can get Brighton at [10/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook to lift the trophy, if De Zerbi Ball has got you hooked. First things first for the newcomers, though, the journey begins on Thursday night against AEK Athens - a team who have only won one of their last 19 games in major European competition, and lost 11 of the last 12. Rotation hasn't hampered Brighton Looking ahead to their European bow, the most promising news from their convincing wins over Newcastle and Manchester United was that De Zerbi made six changes across the two starting XI's and didn't see a drop-off in performance - quite the opposite, if anything. In fact, Brighton have made more changes to their starting XI than any other team in the Premier League this season (14), while taking 12 of a possible 15 points and outscoring everyone in the process with 15 goals. That squad rotation will be one of the key aspects in 2023-24 for Brighton. From the Manchester United game until September 30th, De Zerbi's side will have played five matches in the space of a fortnight, with midweek fixtures in consecutive weeks. But as we've come to expect from the South Coast club, they're almost always ahead of the game, and have prepared accordingly for their new reality. Along with their ever-impressive recruitment of young talent, Brighton added James Milner in the summer to enhance the experience that surrounds them, following on from the likes of Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana previously. Milner has played 116 times in European competition - the fifth-most ever by an English player - and is precisely the type of veteran presence that they'll need in their debut European campaign. Brighton have a way of playing that produces chance creation in abundance, game-changing talent to execute it, and a growing level of experience that will serve them well for managing European football. Against AEK Athens, I'll take De Zerbi's men to get off to an ideal start and lead at Half Time and Full Time at [4/6]. Brighton HT/Brighton FT @ [4/6] Bet now João Pedro to get among the goals With European football inevitably bringing rotation, few look better placed to return to the starting XI this week than João Pedro. He played the final 26 minutes at Old Trafford - maintaining his freshness for the upcoming week - and had a tangible effect when he came on too, scoring the Seagulls' third of the game. The Brazilian replaced Danny Welbeck in that game, but his options to start will likely be doubled here given Welbeck and Adam Lallana's starting roles in the two central attacking positions at Old Trafford. Along with James Milner, they represent two of Brighton's three oldest outfield players to have appeared so far this season, so the opportunity to spare their legs will no doubt be welcome. João Pedro has two goals to his name in 254 minutes of action for Brighton so far, and has been a constant presence in the danger area. He's averaging 12.1 touches in the opposition box per 90 this season, which is the most of any Brighton player and the second-most in the Premier League overall, behind only Raheem Sterling (12.5). Ansu Fati is another player in the frame for a start on Thursday, potentially alongside João Pedro in the two central attacking roles, but I'll take the Brazilian to be among the goals, given Fati's continued adaptation process. He can be found at [5/4] to get on the scoresheet, or at [13/2] to score more than once. Roberto De Zerbi observes his team with a typically keen eye
After conquering Old Trafford, Roberto De Zerbi turns his attention to European football </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/brighton-v-aek-athens/32608097" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Brighton & Hove Albion v AEK Athens</a><br>Thursday 21 September, 20:00<br>Live on TNT Sports 1</strong></p><p>It's a great time to be a Brighton & Hove Albion fan. After seeing their side dismantle Manchester United at Old Trafford, in what was one of the most memorable performances there by a visiting side in Premier League history, fans of the Seagulls are now anticipating the first European game in the club's existence.</p><p>Once upon a time, European football would have been little more than a fantasy for the club. And yet here in the present, Roberto De Zerbi's side not only look as if they'll be competitive upon arrival, but perhaps a worthy contender to win the 2023-24 Europa League. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/2005/winner-2023-24/924.374719308">You can get Brighton at <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook to lift the trophy</a>, if <em>De Zerbi Ball</em> has got you hooked.</p><p>First things first for the newcomers, though, the journey begins on Thursday night against AEK Athens - a team who have only won one of their last 19 games in major European competition, and lost 11 of the last 12.</p><h2><strong>Rotation hasn't hampered Brighton</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Looking ahead to their European bow, the most promising news from their convincing wins over Newcastle and Manchester United was that De Zerbi made six changes across the two starting XI's and didn't see a drop-off in performance - quite the opposite, if anything.</p><p>In fact, Brighton have made more changes to their starting XI than any other team in the Premier League this season (14), while taking 12 of a possible 15 points and outscoring everyone in the process with 15 goals.</p><p>That squad rotation will be one of the key aspects in 2023-24 for Brighton. From the Manchester United game until September 30<sup>th</sup>, De Zerbi's side will have played five matches in the space of a fortnight, with midweek fixtures in consecutive weeks. But as we've come to expect from the South Coast club, they're almost always ahead of the game, and have prepared accordingly for their new reality.</p><p>Along with their ever-impressive recruitment of young talent, Brighton added James Milner in the summer to enhance the experience that surrounds them, following on from the likes of Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana previously. Milner has played 116 times in European competition - the fifth-most ever by an English player - and is precisely the type of veteran presence that they'll need in their debut European campaign.</p><p>Brighton have a way of playing that produces chance creation in abundance, game-changing talent to execute it, and a growing level of experience that will serve them well for managing European football. Against AEK Athens, I'll take De Zerbi's men to get off to an ideal start and lead at Half Time and Full Time at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.65"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.65</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Brighton HT/Brighton FT @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.65"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.65</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D74252%26bsmId%3D924.374900846" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>João Pedro to get among the goals</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>With European football inevitably bringing rotation, few look better placed to return to the starting XI this week than João Pedro. He played the final 26 minutes at Old Trafford - maintaining his freshness for the upcoming week - and had a tangible effect when he came on too, scoring the Seagulls' third of the game.</p><p>The Brazilian replaced Danny Welbeck in that game, but his options to start will likely be doubled here given Welbeck and Adam Lallana's starting roles in the two central attacking positions at Old Trafford. Along with James Milner, they represent two of Brighton's three oldest outfield players to have appeared so far this season, so the opportunity to spare their legs will no doubt be welcome.</p><p>João Pedro has two goals to his name in 254 minutes of action for Brighton so far, and has been a constant presence in the danger area. He's averaging 12.1 touches in the opposition box per 90 this season, which is the most of any Brighton player and the second-most in the Premier League overall, behind only Raheem Sterling (12.5).</p><p>Ansu Fati is another player in the frame for a start on Thursday, potentially alongside João Pedro in the two central attacking roles, but I'll take the Brazilian to be among the goals, given Fati's continued adaptation process. He can be found at 5/4 to get on the scoresheet, or at 13/2 to score more than once.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. 