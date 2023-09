Brighton arrive in Europe in free-scoring form

João Pedro to stay in the goals

Brighton & Hove Albion v AEK Athens

Thursday 21 September, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

It's a great time to be a Brighton & Hove Albion fan. After seeing their side dismantle Manchester United at Old Trafford, in what was one of the most memorable performances there by a visiting side in Premier League history, fans of the Seagulls are now anticipating the first European game in the club's existence.

Once upon a time, European football would have been little more than a fantasy for the club. And yet here in the present, Roberto De Zerbi's side not only look as if they'll be competitive upon arrival, but perhaps a worthy contender to win the 2023-24 Europa League. You can get Brighton at 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook to lift the trophy, if De Zerbi Ball has got you hooked.

First things first for the newcomers, though, the journey begins on Thursday night against AEK Athens - a team who have only won one of their last 19 games in major European competition, and lost 11 of the last 12.

Rotation hasn't hampered Brighton

Looking ahead to their European bow, the most promising news from their convincing wins over Newcastle and Manchester United was that De Zerbi made six changes across the two starting XI's and didn't see a drop-off in performance - quite the opposite, if anything.

In fact, Brighton have made more changes to their starting XI than any other team in the Premier League this season (14), while taking 12 of a possible 15 points and outscoring everyone in the process with 15 goals.

That squad rotation will be one of the key aspects in 2023-24 for Brighton. From the Manchester United game until September 30th, De Zerbi's side will have played five matches in the space of a fortnight, with midweek fixtures in consecutive weeks. But as we've come to expect from the South Coast club, they're almost always ahead of the game, and have prepared accordingly for their new reality.

Along with their ever-impressive recruitment of young talent, Brighton added James Milner in the summer to enhance the experience that surrounds them, following on from the likes of Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana previously. Milner has played 116 times in European competition - the fifth-most ever by an English player - and is precisely the type of veteran presence that they'll need in their debut European campaign.

Brighton have a way of playing that produces chance creation in abundance, game-changing talent to execute it, and a growing level of experience that will serve them well for managing European football. Against AEK Athens, I'll take De Zerbi's men to get off to an ideal start and lead at Half Time and Full Time at 4/61.65.

Brighton HT/Brighton FT @ 4/61.65 Bet now

João Pedro to get among the goals

With European football inevitably bringing rotation, few look better placed to return to the starting XI this week than João Pedro. He played the final 26 minutes at Old Trafford - maintaining his freshness for the upcoming week - and had a tangible effect when he came on too, scoring the Seagulls' third of the game.

The Brazilian replaced Danny Welbeck in that game, but his options to start will likely be doubled here given Welbeck and Adam Lallana's starting roles in the two central attacking positions at Old Trafford. Along with James Milner, they represent two of Brighton's three oldest outfield players to have appeared so far this season, so the opportunity to spare their legs will no doubt be welcome.

João Pedro has two goals to his name in 254 minutes of action for Brighton so far, and has been a constant presence in the danger area. He's averaging 12.1 touches in the opposition box per 90 this season, which is the most of any Brighton player and the second-most in the Premier League overall, behind only Raheem Sterling (12.5).

Ansu Fati is another player in the frame for a start on Thursday, potentially alongside João Pedro in the two central attacking roles, but I'll take the Brazilian to be among the goals, given Fati's continued adaptation process. He can be found at 5/42.24 to get on the scoresheet, or at 13/27.40 to score more than once.