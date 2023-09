LASK finished third in Austrian top flight

Reds have made excellent start to PL season

LASK v Liverpool

Thursday 21 September, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 1

LASK collecting crumbs from Salzburg's table

With Red Bull-backed Salzburg setting an unstoppable pace at the top of Austrian football, LASK have emerged as a regular qualifier for continental competition. Two seasons ago the side from Linz reached the last 16 of the Europa Conference League, and in 2020 they were knocked out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage by Manchester United. Last season, Thomas Sageder's side finished third in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Star winger Keito Nakamura has gone to Reims in Ligue 1, while Sageder has had to deal with losing a clutch of players to long-term injury issues. There's a heavy influence from the German leagues - playmaker Robert Zulj, centre-back Philipp Ziereis and widemen Florian Flecker and George Bello have all spent time in either the Bundesliga or Bundesliga.2.

Striker Elias Havel has caught the eye, with the 20-year-old scoring twice in the league in four appearances since joining from Salzburg's feeder club Liefering. Roma loan signing Ebrima Darboe hasn't been able to make the same kind of impact, as the 22-year-old Gambian has been struggling with injury.

Coach Sageder says his players will go into the game with no fear, despite his acceptance that the Reds are one of the best teams in Europe. Captain Zulj says this is LASK's game of the year, not just for the players, but for everyone connected to the club.

LASK are certainly in solid form. They are unbeaten in their last seven competitive matches, and they overcame Bosnian side Zrinjski in the final round of qualifying. They haven't lost a home match since a 1-0 defeat to Salzburg in May.

Rampant Reds are worthy UEL favourites

Although some Liverpool fans were quite negative about the club's transfer business in the summer, there is startling depth in most areas of the squad, and the rise of young centre-back Jarell Quansah solves a problem in that department. This has always been the balance that Reds boss Jürgen Klopp has tried to strike in his career - how do you freshen up your squad without blocking the development of your club's talented youngsters?

On the pitch, Liverpool have made a flying start to the Premier League campaign. A ragged 1-1 draw at Chelsea was followed by a four-match winning streak, and the 2-1 comeback win at Newcastle United was surely one of the best of the Klopp era.

Stirring comebacks have become something of a theme for Liverpool. At Wolves on Saturday the Reds were awful in the first half, but some personnel changes brought about a fantastic comeback as Klopp's side ran out 3-1 winners. Mohamed Salah was involved in all three goals, and has now reached 200 Premier League goal involvements in his Liverpool career, a staggering achievement.

With a tough Sunday game against West Ham on the horizon, Klopp is expected to shuffle his pack. Darwin Nunez could be handed a start after several eye-catching sub appearances, while Ryan Gravenberch could feature after his move from Bayern Munich. Trent Alexander-Arnold is still struggling with injury, but Virgil van Dijk is back after missing the Wolves game through suspension.

Premier League side to make quality gap count

LASK have to be respected, and their fans will make this a hostile visit, but even a much-changed Liverpool should be able to turn on the style here.

There's a reason the Reds are the 10/34.33 favourites to win the Europa League, and if you're going to back them, now's the time, because I don't think that price will get any bigger, unless one of Manchester City, Bayern or Real Madrid somehow finish third in their Champions League groups.

I'll back Liverpool to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 11/102.08 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Four of Liverpool's five PL games this term have featured at least three goals, while LASK have scored at least twice in all but one of their competitive home games.

Back Liverpool to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners @ 11/102.08 Bet now

Dangerous Darwin worth a look

Uruguayan sensational Darwin Nunez is raring to go, and his match-winning double against Newcastle will live long in the memory. He came on as a substitute early in the second half of the Wolves game, and looked a real threat.

I think there's a good chance Nunez will start here, and I'm not sure LASK's defence can handle him. Nunez is [6/5] to score at any time, so if he starts, take advantage of that price.