A punter was celebrating on Thursday night after landing a remarkable acca at 300/1 across three Europa League matches using Betfair's #OddsOnThat markets.

Arsenal, Rennes and Fenerbache all played their part to help the bettor scoop a cool £2.3k from a £7 stake.

For the price of a pint of lager in some London pubs, they backed Arsenal to score in each half against Bodo Glimt.

So it proved with Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding notching the opening 45 before Fabio Vieira added a third after the break.

How about this for an #OddsOnThat treble...



£7 stake, winning £2.3k at odds of 330/1!



And it wasn't even on until the 89th minute



Dynamo Kiev had the only card of the match just seconds before Rennes scored the 89th min winner... pic.twitter.com/n5TnOon15i -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 7, 2022

They also showed shrewd judgement of continental clubs with winning wagers on Rennes 2-1 win over Dynamo Kiev and Fenerbache's 2-0 triumph against Cypriot side AEK Larnaca.

Martial does the business for backers

Earlier in the evening, Manchester United came from behind to beat Omonia 3-2.

Anthony Martial came of the bench to score United's second and reward the 50 bettors who had a strike from the Frenchman in their Bet Builders.

The goal followed his brace in the Manchester derby last weekend and fans are urging Erik ten Hag to start Martial for United when they play Everton on Sunday.