Europa Conference League Final Tips: Back Sancho, Isco and more with Betfair Build Ups

Build Up #1 - Sancho to assist more than Antony

Antony's goals have lit up the second-half of Real Betis's season. He is due to return to Manchester United after his loan at Betis expires at the end of this campaign, however. It is unclear whether Betis will be able to sign him permanently, so this could be the Brazilian's final appearance for the Spaniards. Antony will want to prove a point, especially against English opposition.

In Jadon Sancho, Antony will come up against another Manchester United outcast. The Englishman moved to Chelsea on loan at the start of the season and the story goes that he has been largely underwhelming in Blue. However, Sancho has five assists in eight games in this tournament, compared to the Brazlian's three (plus four goals) which have also come in eight UEFA Conference League appearances.

Sancho remains an effective creator of chances whereas with Antony you always get the impression that he wants the glory and is likely to prioritize scoring over setting up team-mates. For that reason, we will back Sancho to make more assists than Antony.

Recommended Bet Back Sancho to have more assists than Antony SBK 7/2

Build Up #2 - Back Bakambu more shots than Palmer

Cédric Bakambu has been involved in nine goals in his last nine games in the UEFA Conference League (7 goals, 2 assists). He has had 36 attempts and 17 of them have been on target, so while the 34-year-old forward is not always the most accurate, he is certainly not shy of shooting. On the biggest night in Betis' history, Bakambu will want to work the Chelsea goalkeeper.

For all of these reasons, 19/102.90 on Bakambu having more shots in regular time than Chelsea's Cole Palmer 1/21.50 is appealing. The Englishman's talent is undoubted but the best players don't always perform on the biggest stages and, with Bakambu just one shy of top spot in the Conference League goalscoring charts this season, we believe the veteran DC Congo forward should be backed at a nice odds-against price.

Recommended Bet Back Bakambu to have more shots than Palmer SBK 19/10

Build Up #3 - Back Isco to commit more fouls than Caicedo

Betis have committed more fouls (185) than any other side in the competition and the attacking midfielder Isco has been one of their chief culprits. He has fouled 14 times in his eight appearances, with all of them coming in his last six and looks ripe for a fouls Build Up on Betfair.

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, meanwhile, has committed three fouls in his three matches. So while the Ecuadorian has played far fewer Europa Conference League games than the Spaniard, the latter still averages more fouls per appearance. And yet Caicedo is 4/71.57 to commit more fouls than Isco in a Match Up. We will back the Betis bruiser at odds against.

Recommended Bet Back Isco to commit more fouls than Caicedo SBK 21/10

