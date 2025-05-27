Europa Conference League Final Tips: Back Sancho, Isco and more with Betfair Build Ups
Get three player-based tips based on Opta stats for Wednesday night's clash between Real Betis and Chelsea in the Europa Conference League final...
-
Antony backed to assist more than former-team-mate
-
Bakambu the man to back for shots against Palmer
-
Isco fouls complete our three Conference Leage final Build Ups
Build Up #1 - Sancho to assist more than Antony
Antony's goals have lit up the second-half of Real Betis's season. He is due to return to Manchester United after his loan at Betis expires at the end of this campaign, however. It is unclear whether Betis will be able to sign him permanently, so this could be the Brazilian's final appearance for the Spaniards. Antony will want to prove a point, especially against English opposition.
In Jadon Sancho, Antony will come up against another Manchester United outcast. The Englishman moved to Chelsea on loan at the start of the season and the story goes that he has been largely underwhelming in Blue. However, Sancho has five assists in eight games in this tournament, compared to the Brazlian's three (plus four goals) which have also come in eight UEFA Conference League appearances.
Sancho remains an effective creator of chances whereas with Antony you always get the impression that he wants the glory and is likely to prioritize scoring over setting up team-mates. For that reason, we will back Sancho to make more assists than Antony.
Build Up #2 - Back Bakambu more shots than Palmer
Cédric Bakambu has been involved in nine goals in his last nine games in the UEFA Conference League (7 goals, 2 assists). He has had 36 attempts and 17 of them have been on target, so while the 34-year-old forward is not always the most accurate, he is certainly not shy of shooting. On the biggest night in Betis' history, Bakambu will want to work the Chelsea goalkeeper.
For all of these reasons, 19/102.90 on Bakambu having more shots in regular time than Chelsea's Cole Palmer 1/21.50 is appealing. The Englishman's talent is undoubted but the best players don't always perform on the biggest stages and, with Bakambu just one shy of top spot in the Conference League goalscoring charts this season, we believe the veteran DC Congo forward should be backed at a nice odds-against price.
Build Up #3 - Back Isco to commit more fouls than Caicedo
Betis have committed more fouls (185) than any other side in the competition and the attacking midfielder Isco has been one of their chief culprits. He has fouled 14 times in his eight appearances, with all of them coming in his last six and looks ripe for a fouls Build Up on Betfair.
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, meanwhile, has committed three fouls in his three matches. So while the Ecuadorian has played far fewer Europa Conference League games than the Spaniard, the latter still averages more fouls per appearance. And yet Caicedo is 4/71.57 to commit more fouls than Isco in a Match Up. We will back the Betis bruiser at odds against.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's preview and tips for the Europa Conference League final
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Europa Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: 88/1 Bet Builder and Opta stats for Conference League final
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday