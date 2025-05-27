Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: 88/1 Bet Builder and Opta stats for Conference League final

Betis are the shot-kings of the Conference League

Early goals anticipated in Wednesday's final in Poland

Betis forward Anthony set to be a thorn in Blues' side

Real Betis v Chelsea

Weds May 28th 20:00 kick-off

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea can carve out a slice of history this Wednesday by becoming the first club to win all five of UEFA's major men's competitions. Real Betis, meanwhile, are competing in their first continental final.

This disparity in European experience is undoubtedly a factor as a date with destiny in Wroclaw, Poland, hones into view but there are many others too. Discipline - or a lack of it - could be key. The Spanish side's unsurpassed shot-count is another consideration.



With so many angles to explore and acknowledge, Bet Builders are the way to go this week, with three highighted below, at odds ranging from 6/17.00 to 88/189.00.

All tips are informed by a close study of the Opta stats for Wednesday's big match.

Bet Builder #1 - Back Ezzalzoul shots in 6/1 7.00

No team have taken on more shots in the competition than Real Betis (233), while only Djurgarden forward Nguen has had more attempts on goal than Cedric Bakambu (36). Backing both team and player therefore in the shots market appears to make a lot of sense.

But while backing Los Verdiblancos to register four or more shots on target is a decent addition to any multiple bet - after all, they have exceeded this figure in each of their last nine Conference League outings - I'm going against Bakambu here, for the simple reason that the 34-year-old's shot-count is decreasing of late.

He registered just one attempt on goal apiece in Betis' semi-final encounters with Fiorentina.

By stark comparison Anthony amassed seven efforts in the second leg, as too did Abde Ezzalzouli, remarkably after coming on as a sub on the hour mark. Factoring in extra-time that's a shot every 8.5 minutes for the Moroccan winger who is expected to start in Wroclaw.

As for goals, both teams have averaged two per game in their knock-out fixtures and there is too much firepower on the pitch to not be tempted by BTTS at decent odds.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS, Ezzalzouli to have 4 or more shots, and Betis to have 4 or more SOT at around SBK 6/1

Bet Builder #2 - Back first-half goals in 88/1 89.00 treble

Betis have won 5.93 corners per 90 in the competition compared to Chelsea's 4.92 but pertinently 17 of the Spaniards' last 25 have come in the second-half. It is the Blues who divvy up their set-pieces much better across each contest, their corner-count in the Conference League virtually a 50/50 split before and after the break.

Coming up with the goods both sides of the break also applies to Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and his shots-on-target tally. In two of his last four Conference League outings, the midfielder has troubled the opposition keeper in the first and second-half. He is a huge 16/117.00 to do likewise in Poland.

Lastly, early goals are fancied with both teams exceeding the overall competition average for goals scored inside the opening half-an-hour.

A third of Betis' goals have been converted inside 30 mins while Chelsea have struck early for 26.8% of their haul. The tournament average is 24.8%.

Recommended Bet Back away corners 2+ in each half, Dewsbury-Hall to have 1 or more SOT in each half, and over 1.5 first half goals SBK 88/1

Bet Builder #3 - Back Isco fouls in 13/1 14.00 shot

Betis have committed more (185), and drawn more (181), fouls than any other side in the competition so discipline will almost certainly be a subplot on Wednesday evening.

Yet where it concerns individuals seeing yellow it is Tosin Adarabioyo who stands out. The Chelsea centre-back was cautioned in three of his last five Conference League showings.

Facing the multifarious attributes of Bakambu, Isco, Anthony and Fornals, the 27-year-old will be seriously tested throughout in the final.

For all of his creative endeavours, it is Isco who is fancied to commit multiple fouls, the Spanish international erring 14 times in his last six Conference League starts.

As for winning fouls, it is Isco again who grabs the attention, the veteran schemer impeded every 33 minutes since Betis' round of 16 second-leg against Vitoria.

Recommended Bet Back Adarabioyo to be carded, Isco to commit 2 or more fouls and Isco to be fouled 2 or more times SBK 13/1

Opta Tips - Europa Conference Leage final

Opta Stats:

"Spanish sides have won each of their last nine major European finals against English opponents. The last Premier League team to win against a LaLiga side was Liverpool against Alavés in the 2001 UEFA Cup (5-4)."

"This is the third major European final to be held in Poland, with Spanish sides winning the previous two - Sevilla beat FC Dnipro in the 2015 UEFA Europa League, before Villarreal beat Manchester United in the same competition in 2021."

Recommended Bet Back Real Betis to lift the trophy SBK 9/5

Opta Stat:

"Antony has been involved in seven goals in eight UEFA Conference League appearances for Real Betis this season (4 goals, 3 assists), having scored just two goals (0 assists) in 17 European appearances with Manchester United."