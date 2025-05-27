Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle

Corinthians have received 15 cards in 5 games so far

Romero ready to lead line in must-win game

Back 11/10 2.11 Bet Builder in Copa Sudamericana

Huracan v Corinthians

Tuesday 27 May, 01:30 (Wed, BST)

It's the final round of matches in South America's continental club competitions this week with much on the line.

I'm keen on finding feisty games and reckon this one in the Copa Sudamericana fits the bill.

First up, it's a classic Argentina v Brazil affair and that rivalry has often provided a spark in these competitions.

We've also got a top referee for delivering cards, namely Bolivian Gery Vargas.

Across the two South American competitions (the Copa Libertadores being the other), Vargas has shown 38 cards in his six matches this season, and average of 6.33 per game.

Corinthians have received 15 in their five group matches so far and also sit third for cards in Brazil's Serie A this season.

The injury-hit side come into this one knowing they will likely need to win if they are to stay in the competition and so there's a real need to dig in and fight.

Huracan's card stats in this competition don't match up to those levels but they've averaged more than 2.5 per game domestically this season.

They lead the group and need a point to lock down top spot.

I'm going to focus in on Corinthians with 2+ cards forming the base of our Bet Builder.

That's occurred in 13 of their last 15 games and there's a clear need to protect any lead they may gain, while it if there are struggling to get the desired result, there's always that potential for them to get frustrated.

With leading scorer Yuri Alberto out and Memphis Depay a major doubt, there looks a strong chance that Angel Romero will play centrally for the visitors up front.

Usually starting wider, he's managed 2+ shots in five of his last eight but it's worth noting that in the two games he's started when both Alberto and Depay haven't, he's struck five and four shots.

With Corinthians needing a result, someone is going to need to fill the shot output of Alberto and Depay and Romero looks the man for the job.

Put him down for 2+ shots and the Bet Builder moves to 11/102.11.

It's not the most tempting price in the world but will do the job on a day when the fixture list isn't offering us much.