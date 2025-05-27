Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle
On a quiet Tuesday, our football props tipping column heads to Argentina and the Copa Sudamericana in search of profit.
-
Corinthians have received 15 cards in 5 games so far
-
Romero ready to lead line in must-win game
-
Back 11/102.11 Bet Builder in Copa Sudamericana
Huracan v Corinthians
Tuesday 27 May, 01:30 (Wed, BST)
It's the final round of matches in South America's continental club competitions this week with much on the line.
I'm keen on finding feisty games and reckon this one in the Copa Sudamericana fits the bill.
Leg 1: Corinthians 2 or more cards
First up, it's a classic Argentina v Brazil affair and that rivalry has often provided a spark in these competitions.
We've also got a top referee for delivering cards, namely Bolivian Gery Vargas.
Across the two South American competitions (the Copa Libertadores being the other), Vargas has shown 38 cards in his six matches this season, and average of 6.33 per game.
Corinthians have received 15 in their five group matches so far and also sit third for cards in Brazil's Serie A this season.
The injury-hit side come into this one knowing they will likely need to win if they are to stay in the competition and so there's a real need to dig in and fight.
Huracan's card stats in this competition don't match up to those levels but they've averaged more than 2.5 per game domestically this season.
They lead the group and need a point to lock down top spot.
I'm going to focus in on Corinthians with 2+ cards forming the base of our Bet Builder.
That's occurred in 13 of their last 15 games and there's a clear need to protect any lead they may gain, while it if there are struggling to get the desired result, there's always that potential for them to get frustrated.
Leg 2: Angel Romero 2+ shots
With leading scorer Yuri Alberto out and Memphis Depay a major doubt, there looks a strong chance that Angel Romero will play centrally for the visitors up front.
Usually starting wider, he's managed 2+ shots in five of his last eight but it's worth noting that in the two games he's started when both Alberto and Depay haven't, he's struck five and four shots.
With Corinthians needing a result, someone is going to need to fill the shot output of Alberto and Depay and Romero looks the man for the job.
Put him down for 2+ shots and the Bet Builder moves to 11/102.11.
It's not the most tempting price in the world but will do the job on a day when the fixture list isn't offering us much.
Now read the latest Premier League betting with Sunderland just 3/10 for the drop
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 306pts
Returned: 318.8pts
2024/25 P/L: +12.8pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: 88/1 Bet Builder and Opta stats for Conference League final
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday