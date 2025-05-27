Bet of the Day

Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle

Football props bet of the day

On a quiet Tuesday, our football props tipping column heads to Argentina and the Copa Sudamericana in search of profit.

  • Corinthians have received 15 cards in 5 games so far

  • Romero ready to lead line in must-win game

  • Back 11/102.11 Bet Builder in Copa Sudamericana

Huracan v Corinthians
Tuesday 27 May, 01:30 (Wed, BST)

It's the final round of matches in South America's continental club competitions this week with much on the line.

I'm keen on finding feisty games and reckon this one in the Copa Sudamericana fits the bill.

Leg 1: Corinthians 2 or more cards

First up, it's a classic Argentina v Brazil affair and that rivalry has often provided a spark in these competitions.

We've also got a top referee for delivering cards, namely Bolivian Gery Vargas.

Across the two South American competitions (the Copa Libertadores being the other), Vargas has shown 38 cards in his six matches this season, and average of 6.33 per game.

Corinthians have received 15 in their five group matches so far and also sit third for cards in Brazil's Serie A this season.

The injury-hit side come into this one knowing they will likely need to win if they are to stay in the competition and so there's a real need to dig in and fight.

Huracan's card stats in this competition don't match up to those levels but they've averaged more than 2.5 per game domestically this season.

They lead the group and need a point to lock down top spot.

I'm going to focus in on Corinthians with 2+ cards forming the base of our Bet Builder.

That's occurred in 13 of their last 15 games and there's a clear need to protect any lead they may gain, while it if there are struggling to get the desired result, there's always that potential for them to get frustrated.

Leg 2: Angel Romero 2+ shots

With leading scorer Yuri Alberto out and Memphis Depay a major doubt, there looks a strong chance that Angel Romero will play centrally for the visitors up front.

Usually starting wider, he's managed 2+ shots in five of his last eight but it's worth noting that in the two games he's started when both Alberto and Depay haven't, he's struck five and four shots.

With Corinthians needing a result, someone is going to need to fill the shot output of Alberto and Depay and Romero looks the man for the job.

Put him down for 2+ shots and the Bet Builder moves to 11/102.11.

It's not the most tempting price in the world but will do the job on a day when the fixture list isn't offering us much.

Recommended Bet

Back Corinthians 2+ cards & Romero 2+ shots

SBK11/10

Now read the latest Premier League betting with Sunderland just 3/10 for the drop

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 306pts
Returned: 318.8pts
2024/25 P/L: +12.8pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship

  • Mike Norman
Betfair Relegation Odds
UEFA Europa Conference League

Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece

  • Kevin Hatchard
Europa Conference League Final best bets and tips
UEFA Europa Conference League

Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: 88/1 Bet Builder and Opta stats for Conference League final

  • Stephen Tudor
UEFA Conference League trophy held aloft

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: 88/1 Bet Builder and Opta stats for Conference League final

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Europa League final best bets

  • Max Liu