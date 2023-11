North Macedonia v England

Monday, 19:45

Live on Channel 4

England to finish off with a win

Well, that was, erm, an interesting England display against Malta, labelled in some quarters as one of the worst ever by the Three Lions after a lacklustre 2-0 win at Wembley.

On the flip side, they've cruised through the group without defeat, and with busy Premier League campaigns for most of Gareth Southgate's squad then perhaps you can forgive the lack of intensity.

Now it's just one final game to get through in Skopje against a North Macedonia side beaten 7-0 at Wembley in June and 5-2 in Italy on Friday.

Southgate will no doubt make changes again so that makes this one a tough one to call, but when he could start with Buakyo Saka and Declan Rice, hand a first start to Cole Palmer and include the unused trio of Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins from the Malta game then there's no excuse not to finish the campaign off with a win.

With North Macedona 19/120.00 shots at home, an emphatic away win is expected and although the manner of the win counts for nothing, Southgate knows that finishing strong is good PR for him heading into Euro 2024.

England should win obviously, but the hosts could have a say, as outlined below, so I'm staying away from the handicaps and instead backing England to to over 2.5 goals at 4/51.80.

North Macedonia concede plenty and even though they can give England a game, it likely won't be be just sitting deep and frustrating them.

Back England to score over 2.5 goals @ 4/51.80 Bet now

Back the hosts to score

North Macedonia have lost just once in their last five at home, including a 1-1 with Italy - admittedly while the group was still alive, but while they've got nothing riding on this the visit of England is always a big occasion.

The hosts have scored in all three home games in Skopje in the group, and in seven on the spin overall, and while this is a big ask, they showed in Italy they'll keep going even if being well beaten.

So we've got two chances here, either a fast start catching England cold, or a late consolation when England are well ahead and cruising. Even Malta had their moments at Wemblet remember.

Back England to beat N. Macedonia & both teams to score @ 21/10 Bet now

Who scores the goals?

Top scorer Elif Elmas is 9/110.00 to bag for the hosts, while for an outsider Jani Atanasov is 14/115.00 anytime scorer after coming off the bench to score twice in Italy last time out.

But we're better off looking at England, and Bukayo Saka could start this one after bagging a hat-trick against this opponent in the reverse fixture at Wembley.

The Arsenal man came on at half-time against Malta and looked a step quicker than the rest - he's one of England's key men so back him to score at 13/102.30.

And why not chance your arm with Cole Palmer? The Chelsea man is flying and looked sharp in his 30-minute cameo at Wembley in his debut.

He's scored in his last two Chelsea games, making it four in six, and his confidence sky-high, so Southgate woul be wise to give him his first start in a decent away atmosphere and see what he's got.

If he does, I think he scores at 6/42.50 as sometimes it pays to ride the hot hand.