England have won Group C and Gareth Southgate's squad are now looking to book their spot in his Euro 2024 squad. After a lacklustre performance against Malta on Friday, they will be looking to impress against a Macedonian side that lost 5-2 in Italy. The hosts have found the net in each of their last seven home games, so let's go with an England win and both teams to score at 7/42.75.

This is the big match in Group C, as second place Italy defend their qualification position from a Ukraine team that are level on points with them. Italy won the reverse fixture 2-1 and Ukraine do not have the home advantage that they should have, with this match being played in Leverkusen. Back both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to land again at 5/42.25.

Albania have qualified, but are still looking for points to ensure that they win Group E. That shouldn't be an issue against a Faroe Islands side that have only claimed one point from their seven qualifiers (D1 L6). Though they have lost each of their last eight games, the Faroes do tend to keep the scoreline respectable, so let's go with a home win and under 3.5 goals at 5/61.84.

The other automatic qualification spot in Group E will come from one of these two teams. It's the Czechs that have home advantage and they are unbeaten in their three qualifiers when that has been the case (W2 D1). Back them to book their place at Euro 2024 with a home win and under 2.5 goals at 9/52.80.

There's nothing really riding on this game, with Denmark having qualified and Northern Ireland stuck in fifth place in Group H. Aside from their two games against San Marino, the Irish have lost all seven of their qualifiers and there's no reason to believe that this will be different. Their three home losses have all been 1-0 defeats, so a Denmark win and under 2.5 goals looks big at 3/14.00.

Finland can't qualify automatically, but they do have a place booked in the play-offs. They won 4-0 against Northern Ireland last week, but San Marino haven't conceded more than four goals in any of their last five games. A Bet Builder of Finland to be winning at half-time, under 4.5 goals and 'No' in both teams to score, is priced at 7/52.40.

This match will decide the other automatic qualifier from Group H, alongside Denmark. As well as having home advantage, Slovenia are also a point ahead of Kazakhstan in second place, so they simply need to avoid defeat here. With Kazakhstan scoring in five consecutive away games, let's go with Slovenia double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 13/82.63.