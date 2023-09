Pep cut from 40/1 to 14/1

U21s Carsley also in contention

Pep Guardiola shortened to 14/115.00 from 40/1 to be England's next manager after reports that Gareth Southgate will leave the job after Euro 2024.

Next summer's European Championships in Germany, where England 5.79/2 and France 5.69/2 head the betting, are expected to be Southgate's last tournament in charge.

It will be his fourth, having first taken England to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and he will have been in charge for seven years.

Would Guardiola pick England over Spain?

Guardiola would be an exciting appointment for England. The treble-winning Manchester City manager has said that he wants to become an international boss.

He played for Spain but, as a proud Catalan, may prefer not to manage La Roja.

His tenure at Manchester City is the longest of his managerial career so he is clearly comfortable with English football and, by winning five of the last six Premier League titles, has dominated and transformed it.

England fans may salivate at the prospect of their team playing like Guardiola's City.

England U21s Carsley to make step up?

Lee Carsley comes next in the betting after steering England U21s to European Championship glory in the summer. His team won the tournament without conceding a goal.

Southgate also managed the U21s prior to his promotion to the senior team job. He has been England's most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey and the team have made enormous strides under the ex-Middlesbrough boss.

Will FA bosses, mindful of how well the Southgate appointment turned out, be tempted to promote from within again?

Potter, Cooper and Howe in homegrown mix

If not, Graham Potter 15/28.40 is among the leading candidates in the Betfair market.

The ex-Brighton boss was making excellent progress in his career prior to his seven month stint at Chelsea that was marred by chaos and poor results. He hasn't worked since.

The FA may be overlook Potter's experience at Chelsea, however, on the grounds that it had more to do with the turbulent situation at the club under their new owners.

Steve Cooper 8/18.80 is an English manager on the up. He got Nottingham Forest promoted to the Premier League, when few gave them a chance, and kept them up last season. His side have made a decent start in 2023/24 and won at Chelsea at the weekend.

Eddie Howe 9/19.80 took Newcastle into the Champions League in his first season at Newcastle and will also be high on the FA's radar.

If the opportunity comes around next summer, however, the Magpies boss may be prefer to keep working at St James' Park and try to make them Premier League title contenders.

Mauricio Pochettino, Ange Postecoglou, Steve Gerrard and Thomas Tuchel are all, like Guardiola, 14/115.00.

