Euro 2024 Stat Pack: Now is the time to back William Saliba at 100/1 for player of the tournament
Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - thinks now is the time to pull the trigger on William Saliba at 100/1101.00 to win the player of the tournament award...
-
Saliba has conceded just 13 goals in his last 25 matches
-
A free-kick goal is coming - but who is going to land it?
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Football Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to Quarter Final tips here!
William Saliba is the best defender in the world - why is he 100/1101.00?
The time is now to officially tip William Saliba to be player of the tournament at 100/1101.00 with the Betfair Sportsbook. I've flirted with the idea, bigging him up to the max on a couple of occasions already at this tournament and the markets haven't taken any notice of me, so he's worth adding to our punting portfolio at what is a silly price for a player of his stature and current form where he's playing like the best centre back in the world.
Saliba is the calming presence alongside the unpredictable Dayot Upamacano that is one step ahead of the attackers.
France have kept three clean sheets in their four games, offering up just 0.64 worth of expected goals against per 90 - it's the best defence in the tournament.
Saliba's record now for club and country in competitive matches in 2024 reads just 13 goals conceded in 25 matches to a backdrop of 0.74 per 90 in terms of expected goals against. He is truly magnifique.
If France are going to lift another major title, it's going to be all about clean sheets and defensive brilliance. And the mainstream media focus will ramp up on Saliba's contribution soon enough.
Where have all the free-kick goals gone?
Zero from 40. That's where we're at in terms of free-kick goals from free-kick shots. When assessing the previous five European Championships, a goal is scored via this method every 34 free-kick attempts, so we are entering the realms of being due one.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been responsible for six of those attempts at Euro 2024, taking his ratio to now just one goal from 60 free-kicks at major tournaments.
That evidence from such a big sample size makes it quite ridiculous that he's the designated set piece man from shooting opportunities and Portugal need to do something different if they're going to give France a game in Friday's quarter-final showdown with the French
Lamine Yamal is one of seven players to have had two shots at goal from free-kicks at Euro 2024 - despite his young age, he is pulling rank in this Spain team at dead ball situations.
His quality is extraordinary for someone that has still yet to sit his GCSE's and he is the man most likely to break this no free-kick goal curse at the tournament. In what is shaping up to be a game vs Germany where overs looks the play on the goal-line, keeping Yamal in your thoughts when the player to score from outside the box markets become live could prove a profitable decision.
Now read our England v Switzerland early tipping piece here!
Follow Lewis' Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Stat Pack: Now is the time to back William Saliba at 100/1 for player of the tournament
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Opta Stats: Find 7/2, 6/1 and 9/1 last eight tips
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Switzerland Early Tips: Find 6/1, 8/1 & 10/11 tips for quarter-final clash
-
Football Betting Tips
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Switzerland next as quarter-finals confirmed
-
Football Betting Tips
Cuiaba v Botafogo: Profit by foul means in Brazil