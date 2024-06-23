Euro 2024 Day 10 Stat Pack: Back 4/1 Robertson and 7/1 Ndoye in Group A MD3
Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - unleashes his data and stats led analysis to find betting angles on Sunday's action at Euro 2014. He thinks Andy Robertson is the man to lead the Scotland charge towards the last-16...
If Ndoye starts, his 7/1 anytime price is begging to be backed
Robertson created 0.54 expected assists v Swiss
Switzerland v Germany (20:00) - 7/18.00 Ndoye continues to be overlooked by traders
This is a tricky betting heat to analyse as both teams look set to advance from Group A with Germany as winners and Switzerland as runners-up. Only a freakish hammering of the Swiss' goal difference could allow either Scotland or Hungary above them and even then four points will be enough for one of the bonus third place finishes. Changes could be rife amongst both starting XI's which means being able to exploit angles can only come after the teams are released.
Dan Ndoye remains overpriced across his shots and goals chances. We didn't quite cash on the anytime angle against Scotland despite him having four shots to an expected goals tally of 0.44 and one goal marginally ruled out for offside. He's yet to score for his country but is playing as the most advanced man in the Swiss attack. He is 15/82.88 for a shot on target and 7/18.00 to score. Both are simply too big.
Scotland v Hungary (20:00) - Robertson has the assist game to land at 4/15.00
Andy Robertson's creation skills are being undervalued by the Betfair Sportsbook here with 4/15.00 about his assist chances standing out as the clear method of attack in what is a game Scotland must win. In the last eight seasons in the Premier League, only Kevin de Bruyne (102), Mohamed Salah (68), Son Heung-Min (61) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (58) have recorded more assists than Robertson. He is a driving force for Scotland too down the left-flank where he is given licence to get forward.
Against the Swiss he created three chances to a very healthy expected assist backdrop of 0.58 as his delivery from open play and set pieces, where Scotland are particularly strong, rated as one of their key attacking weapons.
Recommended bets
