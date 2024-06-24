Euro 2024 Group A Review: Solid Swiss can progress further

Germany won the group, but have work to do

Swiss impressed hugely against the hosts

Hungary too reliant on Liverpool star

Pitiful Scotland deserved to crash out

Germany - seven points - won Group A

The hosts made the perfect start to Euro 2024, sweeping aside Scotland 5-1 on opening night in Munich with a stellar display that featured five different German goalscorers (six if you count Antonio Rüdiger's own goal). The 2-0 win over Hungary was a little more shaky, as keeper Manuel Neuer had to make several important saves, and Magyars striker Barnabas Varga headed off target.

Sunday night's game against Swizterland in Frankfurt was a far more exacting test, and it was one that Germany almost failed. Die Mannschaft struggled to play through Switzerland's high press, and they were vulnerable in transition, as they have been for far too long. After Dan Ndoye had scored a beautifully constructed goal to give the Swiss a half-time lead, it took until Niclas Füllkrug's towering stoppage-time header to make it 1-1.

Germany will be without Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah because of suspension for their last-16 clash in Dortmund on Saturday, while his centre-back partner Rüdiger is battling to be fit. If Germany are to progress, they need to find a way to be more organised when their attacks break down, and they need to be calmer and more precise in their own defensive third.

There has been increasing noise about a possible change in the front four, with Florian Wirtz only impressing in fits and starts since scoring Euro 2024's opening goal. That said, his outrageous outside of the boot pass to find Jamal Musiala in a shooting position against Swizterland was a glorious display of what the Leverkusen maestro can do.

Switzerland - five points - qualified as runners-up

Switzerland have now qualified for the knockout phase of the last six major tournaments, which is a hugely impressive achievement, and they go into the last 16 in a buoyant mood. Although they missed out on top spot by conceding late on against Germany, there were so many positives to take from the performance.

Coach Murat Yakin - under fire after an underwhelming qualification campaign - got his tactics spot-on. He selected the speedy and energetic Fabian Rieder in the front three, and the Rennes forward covered 6.22km in the first half alone as part of an organised and energetic press.

Indeed, Opta tell us that 75% of Germany's passes in the game were played under pressure, 10% higher than in their clash with Hungary and 16% more than their game against Scotland.

The Swiss midfield four was rock-solid, with captain Granit Xhaka snarling and fighting, and in the back three, Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schär excelled.

I think Switzerland can win their last-16 clash (against the runners-up in Spain's group, so probably Italy or Croatia), but will then perhaps fall short in the quarter-finals. You can back Switzerland to be knocked out in the quarter-finals at 5/23.50 on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Switzerland to be eliminated in the quarter-finals @ SBK 5/2

Hungary - three points - possible qualifier in third place

Before the tournament I backed Hungary to qualify, and now there'll be a nervous wait for them (and me) to see if they make it with three points and a goal difference of -3.

Marco Rossi's side let themselves down in the first half of their 3-1 defeat to Switzerland, and although they posed a threat against Germany, they failed to take their chances. Then, in a grim game against Scotland, they snatched a winner in the tenth minute of stoppage time.

The team is still far too reliant on Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai to produce set-piece quality or a moment of inspiration, but Freiburg's Roland Sallai set up their late winner against Scotland, and is at least shouldering some of the attacking load. Burly centre-forward Barnabas Varga is thankfully safe and sound after fracturing his cheekbone in a sickening collision with Scotland keeper Angus Gunn.

Scotland - one point - eliminated

Scotland have now failed to qualify for the knockout phase in all 12 of their major tournament appearances, and even the most ardent member of the Tartan Army would struggle to suggest they deserved to progress.

Steve Clarke's men were crushed flat by the pressure on opening night, as they froze in a 5-1 defeat to Germany. They were far better against Switzerland in a 1-1 draw, as Grant Hanley hit the post with a header in the second half.

However, Scotland's paucity of attacking quality was there for all to see in the do-or-die clash with Hungary. The Opta stats show that Scotland didn't have a single goal attempt in the first half, and only had four by the end of the match. Overall, in three games, Scotland managed a feeble 17 shots, with just three on target.

Such a poor showing will lead to soul-searching, as Scotland were arguably the tournament's worst team.

