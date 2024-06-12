Euro 2024

England v Serbia: Southgate will name this 10/3 starting XI

Gareth Southgate and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold is fancied to start v Serbia

England are on their way to Germany with their first Group C game against Serbia taking place on Sunday 16 June, and the Betfair Sportsbook says this will be Gareth Southgate's starting XI...

Trent to get the nod

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to get the nod ahead of Conor Gallagher to start in England's midfield against Serbia when the Three Lions commence their Euro 2024 Group C campaign next Sunday.

Following a Player of the Match performance against Bosnia last week as well as being England's most dangerous player when coming on as a substitute in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Iceland, Alexander-Arnold is now 1/21.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook to be in Gareth Southgate's starting XI to face Serbia.

In what looks like a straight fight to play alongside Declan Rice in front of the back four, Gallagher is out to 8/131.61 to start on Sunday after the Chelsea midfielder was an un-used substitute against Iceland.

Trippier to start ahead of unfit Shaw

Versatile full-back Kieran Trippier looks set to start at left-back against Serbia after Luke Shaw - still recovering from a thigh injury - wasn't even named as a substitute on Friday night.

The Newcastle defedner - who usually plays on the right of a four-man defence for his club - is 1/31.33 to start on Sunday, and he is the only other player available to back at bigger than 1/71.14 to be named in Southgate's starting XI.

Marc Guehi 1/71.14, John Stones 1/71.14 and Kyle Walker 1/101.10 look set to complete England' defence for their Group C opener.

Short prices picks for remaining places

In front of England's defence Declan Rice is just 1/201.05 to start on Sunday, while Bukayo Saka 1/71.14, Phil Foden 1/16 and Jude Bellingham 1/201.05 are all available to back at prohibitive odds to get starting berths behind striker Harry Kane 1/16.

Jordan Pickford 1/331.03 is almost certain to return in goal for the Three Lions after being rested against Iceland.

England XI v Serbia Betfair.png

If you fancy the Betfair Sportsbook to have England's starting XI v Serbia correct, then you can combine all 11 selections in a Bet Builder that pays just below 10/34.33. Just click on the price in the below banner to go straight to the pre-loaded bet slip.

Recommended Bet

Back the above England starting XI v Serbia on Sunday 16 June

SBK4.2

Despite the 1-0 defeat to Iceland on Friday night, England remain 3/14.00 favourites to win Euro 2024 and they can be backed at 1/31.33 to get off to winning start on Sunday evening.

Southgate's men are also 1/31.33 to win Group C which contains Denmark and Slovenia alongside Serbia.

Now read more Europ 2024 tips and previews here.

BET £10 ON EURO 2024 WINNER AND GET A FREE BET EVERY TIME YOUR TEAM SCORES IN THE GROUP STAGE

Available to new and existing customers. Bet at least £10 (can be £10 win or £5 each-way) on the Euro 2024 Outright Winner market and get a free bet per every goal scored by your selection in the Group stage of the tournament. Opt in required. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Predictions: How to get England on side at odds of 79/1 on the Betfair Exchange

  • Jimmy The Punt
Jimmy The Punt is touting the Three Lions' first Euro success with Chelsea frontman Romelu Lukaku to top the goalscoring charts
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Team By Team Guide: 7/1 & 80/1 tips as all sides analysed

  • Mark O'Haire
Euro 2024
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Predictions: Mark's best bets including 40/1 goals special & 100/1 EW shout

  • Mark Stinchcombe
Football odds compiler Mark Stinchcombe

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Predictions: How to get England on side at odds of 79/1 on the Betfair Exchange

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Team By Team Guide: 7/1 & 80/1 tips as all sides analysed

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Supercomputer vs Betfair Exchange: 22/1 Belgium hard to ignore & 17/10 England punt

  4. Football Betting Tips

    England Euro Betting Tips: Best bets for Southgate's 26, including a 33/1 shot

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Serbia: Southgate will name this 10/3 starting XI

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

UCL Final Betting Preview

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

FA Cup Final Preview

  • Editor