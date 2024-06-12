England v Serbia: Southgate will name this 10/3 starting XI
England are on their way to Germany with their first Group C game against Serbia taking place on Sunday 16 June, and the Betfair Sportsbook says this will be Gareth Southgate's starting XI...
-
TAA fancied to start against Serbia
-
Trippier likely to play with Shaw still injured
-
Most fancied starting XI can be backed at almost 10/34.33
-
Get a free bet for every goal your team scores in group stage of Euro 2024
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
Trent to get the nod
Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to get the nod ahead of Conor Gallagher to start in England's midfield against Serbia when the Three Lions commence their Euro 2024 Group C campaign next Sunday.
Following a Player of the Match performance against Bosnia last week as well as being England's most dangerous player when coming on as a substitute in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Iceland, Alexander-Arnold is now 1/21.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook to be in Gareth Southgate's starting XI to face Serbia.
In what looks like a straight fight to play alongside Declan Rice in front of the back four, Gallagher is out to 8/131.61 to start on Sunday after the Chelsea midfielder was an un-used substitute against Iceland.
Trippier to start ahead of unfit Shaw
Versatile full-back Kieran Trippier looks set to start at left-back against Serbia after Luke Shaw - still recovering from a thigh injury - wasn't even named as a substitute on Friday night.
The Newcastle defedner - who usually plays on the right of a four-man defence for his club - is 1/31.33 to start on Sunday, and he is the only other player available to back at bigger than 1/71.14 to be named in Southgate's starting XI.
Marc Guehi 1/71.14, John Stones 1/71.14 and Kyle Walker 1/101.10 look set to complete England' defence for their Group C opener.
Short prices picks for remaining places
In front of England's defence Declan Rice is just 1/201.05 to start on Sunday, while Bukayo Saka 1/71.14, Phil Foden 1/16 and Jude Bellingham 1/201.05 are all available to back at prohibitive odds to get starting berths behind striker Harry Kane 1/16.
Jordan Pickford 1/331.03 is almost certain to return in goal for the Three Lions after being rested against Iceland.
If you fancy the Betfair Sportsbook to have England's starting XI v Serbia correct, then you can combine all 11 selections in a Bet Builder that pays just below 10/34.33. Just click on the price in the below banner to go straight to the pre-loaded bet slip.
Despite the 1-0 defeat to Iceland on Friday night, England remain 3/14.00 favourites to win Euro 2024 and they can be backed at 1/31.33 to get off to winning start on Sunday evening.
Southgate's men are also 1/31.33 to win Group C which contains Denmark and Slovenia alongside Serbia.
Now read more Europ 2024 tips and previews here.
BET £10 ON EURO 2024 WINNER AND GET A FREE BET EVERY TIME YOUR TEAM SCORES IN THE GROUP STAGE
Available to new and existing customers. Bet at least £10 (can be £10 win or £5 each-way) on the Euro 2024 Outright Winner market and get a free bet per every goal scored by your selection in the Group stage of the tournament. Opt in required. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
