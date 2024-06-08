Euro 2024

Euro 2024: England still 3/1 favourites despite dismal send-off

England boss Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate didn't have much to smile about in England's final warm-up game before Euro 2024

England have lost their final warm up game before a major tournement for the first time in over 50 years, but despite the defeat they remain favourites to win Euro 2024. Mike Norman has the latest odds...

England remain the 3/14.00 favourites to win Euro 2024 despite a 1-0 home defeat to Iceland in their final warm-up game on Friday night.

Gareth Southgate's men were greeted with a loud chorus of boos from the Wembley crowd as the full-time whistle sounded, with the result, and more importantly the performance, offering up more questions than it did answers.

The Three Lions were 1/91.11 to register a win over Iceland - who famously knocked England out of Euro 2016 - but the defeat means that England will enter a major tournament on the back of a defeat for the first time since1968.

Dismal performance from strong England line-up

Southgate fielded a strong starting XI that included Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Phil Foden and Harry Kane, all of who are expected to start in England's opening Group C game against Serbia on Sunday 16 June.

But the Three Lions managed just a single shot on target in almost 100 minutes of play, and rarely threatened to equalise Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson's 12th minute goal for the visitors. In fact, it was Thorsteinsson who could have added to Iceland's lead but for slipping with the goal at his mercy midway through the second half.

Former England defender Matt Upson labelled the display dismal and boring on BBC Radio 5 Live, saying, "It was really quite dismal. It was a bit boring to watch. What a tough watch that was. It's not pleasant going into a major tournament.

"Even if they didn't play that well or had an off-night that's fine, but what's been delivered there was really flat and disjointed. It didn't have the character at all. So flat from England."

Bemusing words from Southgate

After the game, England manager Southgate received just as much criticism for his post match comments as he did for his side's performance, bizarrely claiming that the performance was good for his team.

"It was obviously a disjointed and disappointing performance and we didn't show enough character, but I think it's good for us before an international tournament", Southgate said while also adding that his team "learned a lot".

Hosts and tournament 9/25.50 third favourites Germany were also far from at their best in their final warm-up game before Friday's opening match against Scotland, but they at least recorded a victory, coming from 1-0 behind to beat Greece 2-1 thanks to an 89th minute winner from Brighton's Pascal Gross.

To Win Euro 2024:

- England 3/14.00
- France 4/15.00
- Germany 9/25.50
- Spain 15/28.50
- Portugal 15/28.50
- BAR 18/119.00

*prices correct as of 10:30 Saturday 8 June

