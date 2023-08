Levi Colwill wins first call up

Maguire and Henderson keep place

No room for Sterling in youthful attack

Levi Colwill was called up to the England squad for the first time as Gareth Southgate named 26 players for upcoming internationals against Ukraine and Scotland.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah is the other youngster in the squad, thanks to the bright start he has made to the season.

But Raheem Sterling was left out, despite playing well for his club recently and making himself available for selection for England, and Southgate admitted: "Raheem's not particularly happy [about being left out]."

The manager opted to pick Harry Maguire, even though he has not played a minute for Manchester United this season, and Jordan Henderson who moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Rising star Colwill gets his call up

Colwill was part of the England U21 squad that won this summer's European Championships without conceding a goal. He has started all three of Chelsea's Premier League matches so far this season under Mauricio Pochettino.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Brighton before returning to the Blues who rejected a £30m bid from the Seagulls to buy him permanently.

England to play Ukraine and Scotland

England will play Ukraine in Poland on Saturday 9 September and try to extend their 100 per cent record in the qualifying campaign so far.

It will be captain Harry Kane's first match for his country since he made his sensational move to Bayern Munich.

The Three Lions will then head to Hampden Park on 12 September to play Scotland in a friendly that will mark 150 years since the nations first played against each other.

Euro 2024 takes place in Germany next summer, kicking off on Friday 14 June.

England 5.79/2 are the marginal favourites over France 5.85/1 after finishing as runners-up at Euro 2020.

The tournament is likely to be Southgate's last in charge and, after the disappointment of bowing out at the quarter-final stage of last year's World Cup, fans have been impressed by the way England have approached this qualifying campaign.

They beat defending European champions Italy in Naples in their opening match and have continued their winning streak. Today's squad announcement shows that, while Southgate's famous loyalty to the likes of Henderson and Maguire remains intact, he wants fresh talent to bring through in time for next summer.

England Squad

