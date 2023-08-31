</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Dimitar Berbatov: Arsenal will punish painful United errors at the Emirates
Dimitar Berbatov
31 August 2023
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-arsenal-will-punish-painful-united-errors-at-the-emirates-310823-838.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-31T12:22:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-31T14:39:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbtov says Manchester United must be switched on from the start against Arsenal on Sunday and slams Spurs for crashing out of the Carabao Cup... No margin for Man U errors at Emirates Maguire will be playing for his life if he stays Spurs blew silverware chance Stop comparing Richarlison to Kane Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here The good thing for Manchester United last weekend was that they beat Nottingham Forest but why was it necessary for the Erik ten Hag's team to go two goals down and come from behind to win 3-2? From the first whistle you have to be concentrating, not to wait to start playing after you concede two goals. I've said this so many times about United, my mouth hurts! Ten Hag knows what to do, but United are putting more pressure on themselves. After conceding two goals in the first-half, everybody will be asking: "What is going on?" Some fans may start to boo and, when that happens, as a player your confidence drops. The good thing is that United managed to recover but they cannot do that on a regular basis. To go two goals down is okay if it's against weaker opposition, but if you do that against a really big team like Manchester City, or Arsenal this Sunday, there is no coming back. You're making your life really difficult for yourself if you play big teams and let two goals in before you start to play. It's Mission Impossible. United can't afford slow start against Arsenal If they start like they did against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates, nothing good will come from it. United need to be on the right foot from the first minute. I can see that Arsenal are also conceding some strange goals and chasing games, so there is a bit of similarity between the two teams. They are letting other teams score and then they start to play, so it will be interesting to see how that game develops. Both teams are fighting to do something big this season, Arsenal to build on last season and maybe challenge City for the title and win a trophy. The same goes for United, as they want to win a trophy and finish as high as possible in the table. I sympathise with Harry Maguire There are a couple of scenarios for Harry Maguire that I can see happening. The first is that United don't let him go in this transfer window because they're looking at the injuries and they need backup. They're also looking to see if they can buy someone in the transfer market and, if they can do it, then maybe Maguire will leave before the deadline. If they cannot buy anyone, then he will stay. If United find someone to bring in, that's going to be an even bigger sign to Harry Maguire that he won't be trusted to play, and then he'll need to leave. I can see he is the last option in the pecking order of defenders at United. It's sad and I sympathise with him, it's a difficult situation but that's the reality. Ten Hag does not trust Maguire It shows you that the trust that the manager has in him is really low. You can see by who is playing in front of him when someone is injured. On Saturday, Raphael Varane went off and Victor Lindelof replaced him while Maguire stayed on the bench. This is a clear sign that other players are the favourites in front of Maguire. When a club have injury problems like this and can't buy anyone that they like, they have to stick with what they have. This is an opportunity for Maguire now to take his chance if he plays. If he gets his chance, he must concentrate, not make any mistakes and play for his life. Any mistake he makes will be bad for his self-belief. Spurs missed a great opportunity Seeing Tottenham crash out of the Carabao Cup is frustrating because the competition was a good chance to win a trophy early in the season. In the case of Spurs, who have not won silverwatre since I was playing for them in 2008, any trophy will do. It would lift the club's mood and the players' self-belief. I can understand the decision to rotate the squad for the Carabao Cup. The manager wants to keep everyone happy, give everyone time to play, which is fair, it's why you have big squads. But at the same time, if you have a chance to win something, you need to explain to the players and show them that winning this trophy would be a great thing. You need to field a strong team, not rest a couple of players, but play them. The manager must strike a delicate balance, because in some games, like the Carabao Cup tie at Fulham, you need to rest players and give a chance to others who have not been starting. Even if you give chances to other players that don't play as much, you need to be careful and strategic and tell them exactly what to do. Strikers should take penalties It was an okay game at Craven Cottage, as Fulham and Spurs drew 1-1. When it comes down to penalties, as this one did, the fun for the fans really starts. It's good to watch penalties when you're not on the pitch, but it's really stressful to be a part of it, trust me! This is where you need, as hard as it is, to trust the players. The manager must trust himself, because if a player says "Boss, let me take a shot'", sometimes that is false confidence and it can play a trick on you. In the Tottenham penalties, Davinson Sanchez is the centre-back. If a centre-back is really good at taking penalties all the time, then he can take one, but other than that I don't think he has any role to play in a penalty shoot-out. You need your attacking players that are used to scoring goals and training at taking penalties. They are the one who can normally talk the big talk and can handle being the guys under the spotlight. If a centre-back is taking the ball and saying, 'guys, I will take it', you take the ball from him and say, 'listen, trust me, I'm the striker, I will take the responsibility, don't worry about it.' It's easier said than done, though, most of the time. In the case of Tottenham, attacking players should take the most penalties. Everybody, at one point is afraid of missing a penalty, I understand that. I've been there. Many great players, including myself, have missed penalties. You need to train for them, don't just count on luck. Stop comparing Richarlison to Kane Richarlison's confidence will have got a bit of boost from the goal he scored at Fulham. But in situations like this, there are always going to be people who may not like you and say: "Oh but he only scored in the Carabao Cup, he needs to score in the Premier League against big opposition." Some people will always find something to say, so, my advice to the Brazilian is to not pay attention to this. Richarlison has scored a good goal, he was in the right place and it was a good cross, a great header and a striker's goal, so now he must build on that and bring confidence to the next game and try to score. As a striker, if you score in the next game, that is a great next step. If you don't score, then it is a bit more difficult to maintain your self-belief. It's an impossible task to replace Harry Kane. People should not look for comparisons between him and Richarlison. Everyone is looking at Richarlison now, he's the number nine and the player who needs to score goals and he knows it. He should try not to overdo things, not to overcomplicate his play. I would say to him: "Play as you played before, just be more focused when that opportunity comes in front of goal, if you don't take it then that will add to the pressure. Be extra focussed when opportunities come in front of goal." silverware chance</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Stop comparing Richarlison to Kane</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></h3> </li> <hr><p>The good thing for Manchester United last weekend was that they beat Nottingham Forest but why was it necessary for the Erik ten Hag's team to go two goals down and come from behind to win 3-2?</p><p>From the first whistle you have to be concentrating, not to wait to start playing after you concede two goals.</p><p>I've said this so many times about United, my mouth hurts!</p><p>Ten Hag knows what to do, but United are putting more pressure on themselves. After conceding two goals in the first-half, everybody will be asking: "What is going on?"</p><p>Some fans may start to boo and, when that happens, as a player your confidence drops. The good thing is that United managed to recover but they cannot do that on a regular basis.</p><p>To go two goals down is okay if it's against weaker opposition, but if you do that against a really big team like Manchester City, or <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217341956"><strong>Arsenal this Sunday</strong></a>, there is no coming back.</p><p>You're making your life really difficult for yourself if you play big teams and let two goals in before you start to play. It's Mission Impossible.</p><h2>United can't afford slow start against Arsenal</h2><p></p><p>If they start like they did against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates, nothing good will come from it. United need to be on the right foot from the first minute.</p><p>I can see that Arsenal are also conceding some strange goals and chasing games, so there is a bit of similarity between the two teams. They are letting other teams score and then they start to play, so it will be interesting to see how that game develops.</p><p><img alt="Mikel Arteta preseason 2023-24.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Mikel%20Arteta%20preseason%202023-24.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Both teams are fighting to do something big this season, Arsenal to build on last season and maybe challenge City for the title and win a trophy. The same goes for United, as they want to win a trophy and finish as high as possible in the table.</p><h2>I sympathise with Harry Maguire</h2><p></p><p>There are a couple of scenarios for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/harry-maguire-to-sign-for-before-4th-september-2023/924.361842324"><strong>Harry Maguire</strong></a> that I can see happening. The first is that United don't let him go in this transfer window because they're looking at the injuries and they need backup.</p><p>They're also looking to see if they can buy someone in the transfer market and, if they can do it, then maybe Maguire will leave before the deadline. If they cannot buy anyone, then he will stay.</p><p>If United find someone to bring in, that's going to be an even bigger sign to Harry Maguire that he won't be trusted to play, and then he'll need to leave.</p><p>I can see he is the last option in the pecking order of defenders at United. It's sad and I sympathise with him, it's a difficult situation but that's the reality.</p><h2>Ten Hag does not trust Maguire</h2><p></p><p>It shows you that the trust that the manager has in him is really low. You can see by who is playing in front of him when someone is injured. On Saturday, Raphael Varane went off and Victor Lindelof replaced him while Maguire stayed on the bench. This is a clear sign that other players are the favourites in front of Maguire.</p><p>When a club have injury problems like this and can't buy anyone that they like, they have to stick with what they have. This is an opportunity for Maguire now to take his chance if he plays.</p><p>If he gets his chance, he must concentrate, not make any mistakes and play for his life. Any mistake he makes will be bad for his self-belief.</p><h2>Spurs missed a great opportunity</h2><p></p><p>Seeing Tottenham crash out of the Carabao Cup is frustrating because the competition was a good chance to win a trophy early in the season. In the case of Spurs, who have not won silverwatre since I was playing for them in 2008, any trophy will do. It would lift the club's mood and the players' self-belief.</p><p>I can understand the decision to rotate the squad for the Carabao Cup. The manager wants to keep everyone happy, give everyone time to play, which is fair, it's why you have big squads.</p><p>But at the same time, if you have a chance to win something, you need to explain to the players and show them that winning this trophy would be a great thing. You need to field a strong team, not rest a couple of players, but play them.</p><p><img alt="Ange Postecoglou Spurs boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ange%20Postecoglou%20Spurs%20boss.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The manager must strike a delicate balance, because in some games, like the Carabao Cup tie at Fulham, you need to rest players and give a chance to others who have not been starting. Even if you give chances to other players that don't play as much, you need to be careful and strategic and tell them exactly what to do.</p><h2>Strikers should take penalties</h2><p></p><p>It was an okay game at Craven Cottage, as Fulham and Spurs drew 1-1. When it comes down to penalties, as this one did, the fun for the fans really starts. It's good to watch penalties when you're not on the pitch, but it's really stressful to be a part of it, trust me!</p><p>This is where you need, as hard as it is, to trust the players. The manager must trust himself, because if a player says "Boss, let me take a shot'", sometimes that is false confidence and it can play a trick on you.</p><p>In the Tottenham penalties, Davinson Sanchez is the centre-back. If a centre-back is really good at taking penalties all the time, then he can take one, but other than that I don't think he has any role to play in a penalty shoot-out.</p><p>You need your attacking players that are used to scoring goals and training at taking penalties. They are the one who can normally talk the big talk and can handle being the guys under the spotlight.</p><p>If a centre-back is taking the ball and saying, 'guys, I will take it', you take the ball from him and say, 'listen, trust me, I'm the striker, I will take the responsibility, don't worry about it.' It's easier said than done, though, most of the time.</p><p>In the case of Tottenham, attacking players should take the most penalties. Everybody, at one point is afraid of missing a penalty, I understand that. I've been there. Many great players, including myself, have missed penalties. You need to train for them, don't just count on luck.</p><h2>Stop comparing Richarlison to Kane</h2><p></p><p>Richarlison's confidence will have got a bit of boost from the goal he scored at Fulham. But in situations like this, there are always going to be people who may not like you and say: "Oh but he only scored in the Carabao Cup, he needs to score in the Premier League against big opposition."</p><p>Some people will always find something to say, so, my advice to the Brazilian is to not pay attention to this. Richarlison has scored a good goal, he was in the right place and it was a good cross, a great header and a striker's goal, so now he must build on that and bring confidence to the next game and try to score.</p><p>As a striker, if you score in the next game, that is a great next step. If you don't score, then it is a bit more difficult to maintain your self-belief.</p><p>It's an impossible task to replace Harry Kane. People should not look for comparisons between him and Richarlison. Everyone is looking at Richarlison now, he's the number nine and the player who needs to score goals and he knows it.</p><p>He should try not to overdo things, not to overcomplicate his play. I would say to him: "Play as you played before, just be more focused when that opportunity comes in front of goal, if you don't take it then that will add to the pressure. Be extra focussed when opportunities come in front of goal."

Read Luton v West Ham: Goals fancied on Friday night 