Big Winners on Betfair at Euro 24: Punters enjoy 100/1 winner as Scotland crash out

There was agony for Scotland fans, who saw their team knocked out of Euro 2024 by Hungary, but joy for 32 Betfair punters who won £1K or more backing a Betfair #OddsOnThat option at 100/1101.00.

It is now 12 first round exits in 12 trips to major tournaments for the Scots and this one will have hurt as much as any in their history.

They lost 1-0, thanks to a Hungary goal in the 10th minute of added time, and crashed out of the tournament. Hungary were matched at a high of 11.521/2 on the Betfair Exchange.

Had the Scots hung on to draw, which was matched at a 1.192/11 low, Hungary would have gone home and Steve Clarke's men would have had a slim chance of qualifying as a third place team.

Over 2,000 Betfair Sportsbook punters, who backed the draw with the 90 Minute Payout offer, saw their bets saved.

Scotland had opportunities to score their own late goal but never really looked clinical enough in front of goal.

Betfair punters celebrate Scotland v Hungary 100/1 winner

For Betfair punters, there was joy as they took advantage of the range of brilliant #OddsOnThat combinations to find a winning formula.

As mentioned, 32 backed this #OddsOnThat wager and won at least £1K. One punter placed £20 and scooped £2, 020.

For Scotland, the recriminations from another first round exit will go on. They did well to bounce back from their 5-1 mauling against Germany to draw with Switzerland but did not threaten Hungary enough when there was all to play for.

The lucky Betfair punters who saw their bets come in, meanwhile, will have partied long into the night.

England will almost certainly get through to the next round but they have plenty of problems to solve before their match against Slovenia tomorrow.

Gareth Southgate faces big decisions about his line-up as the Three Lions try to get their campaign back on course after their disappointing draw with Denmark.

