France are the 5.59/2 favourites to win Euro 2020 after the conclusion of the Group stage last night. But England 7.87/1 come next in the betting as they prepare to play Germany in the last 16 at Wembley on Tuesday night.

You can get the latest on England as we kick-off five days of build-up to the Three Lions' biggest match at Wembley for 25 years.

Bettors back Les Bleus

France topped Group F after drawing 2-2 with Portugal on Wednesday. They took five points from their three matches but there is a strong sense that they can step things up when they do need to. It was in the knockout rounds at the World Cup three years ago that France exploded into life en route to glory.

The World Champions are firm favourites to beat Switzerland when they meet for a last 16 clash on Monday night.

England's opponents Germany are 8.07/1 in the outright betting which shows how much bettors think is riding on Tuesday's match at Wembley. Whoever goes through will play the winner of Sweden v Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

Italy 8.27/1 have a 100% record at the tournament so far and are firm favourites to beat Austria on Saturday.

The Netherlands 10.519/2 have also won three out of three but they are behind Spain 9.28/1 in the tournament winner market. Luis Enrique's men put five past Slovakia last night.

The Netherlands play the Czech Republic on Sunday while Spain face Croatia on Monday.

Golden boot contenders meet in Belgium v Portugal

It's a little surprising to see Belgium out to 11.521/2 in the outright betting but that's because they face holders Portugal 16.015/1 in what is, along with England v Germany, the highlight of the round.

Belgium are odds-against favourites to beat Portugal in Seville on Sunday night which pits tournament leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo (5) against Romelu Lukaku (3).

Ronaldo is 1.981/1 to win the Golden Boot but his team flirted with elimination against France last night and haven't won since their opening match. Lukuka is 8.27/1 to be top scorer.