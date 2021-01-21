Euro 2020 Odds: England favourites as UEFA consider switch to one host

England are joint favourites with Belgium to win this summer's Euro 2020 championships as UEFA consider switching the tournament to one country.

Uefa's president Aleksander Ceferin is said to be thinking about abandoning plans to stage the rescheduled tournament across the continent due to the pandemic. It would instead be staged in one host country, as is usually the case.

Gareth Southgate's team are 6.611/2 to win the rescheduled Euros on the Exchange.

With the semi-finals and final set to be held at Wembley, Euro 2020 was thought to be their best chance since 1966 of winning a major tournament.

The other cities to host matches are Glasgow, Dublin, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg, Bucharest, Budapest and Baku.

But the plan was put together before Covid-19 pandemic and may have to be scrapped to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Ceferin will wait to see how vaccination programmes go before making a final decision. But it could be safer to have the tournament in one country.

Last summer, the knock-out stages of the Champions League and Europa League were finished in Portugal and Germany respectively.

England and Belgium backed to win ahead of France

Some readers might be surprised to see that England are still joint-favourites on the Exchange. They had a disappointing autumn campaign in the Nations League, losing away to Belgium and at Wembley against Denmark.

They surpassed expectations to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia - their last major tournament - but that was nearly three years ago and there are problems throughout the squad.

Doubts linger over the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, as well as the centre-backs, while there's the question of who will provide the creativity in midfield, and up front they don't look as threatening as they did 18 months ago.

At the Euros they will be in a group with Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic and, while they will be expected to get out of it, there are several teams that are capable of testing them in the knock-out rounds.

World champions France 7.26/1 come next in the betting and you wouldn't rule out Spain 9.08/1 and Germany 9.417/2, both of whom have had more time to improve due to the tournament being delayed by 12 months.

England's next match is against San Marino on 25 March - a qualifier for the World Cup in Qatar which is due to start in November 2022.