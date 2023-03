MK Dons 1.865/6 v Morecambe 5.14/1, the Draw 3.613/5

15:00

Alan Dudman says: "Morecambe won three of their first four league games in 2023, scoring 12 goals. Since then, they've won just one of 11 league games (D4 L6), scoring just six goals and never more than once in a game.

"They did score five times in two games in January, both at home, and against the chaotic defences of Bristol Rovers and Burton. But I don't see Adams rubbing the lamp to summon the goalscoring genie for this one, and playing for a Sportsbook Bet Builder here, it's a must to include the Under 2.5 Goals.

"MK are in better form, but their home record troubles me with just three wins and 11 losses. Backing the draw in the Bet Builder gives a near 3/1 double as it's difficult to see the visitors gaining three points.

"Morecambe have lost each of their last three away games at MK Dons in all competitions, all by a 2-0 scoreline, since a 1-1 draw in May 2008."

Crawley 2.265/4 v Rochdale 3.45, the Draw 3.412/5

15:00

NTT20 says: "This is a must win game for Rochdale if they are to have any real chance of preserving their EFL status, but the odds look stacked against them to do so against Scott Lindsey's resurgent Crawley Town. Dale have lost seven of their last 10 away games in League Two and have picked up just 13 points on the road over the course of the season.

Crawley are a backable price because they've been equally poor for the most part this season but there is no doubt that their third manager of the season has them in the best form we've seen so far. 7 points in their last three games has moved Crawley out of the relegation zone, and they were unfortunate not to beat Doncaster in midweek.

Barrow 2.111/10 v AFC Wimbledon 4.3100/30, the Draw 3.211/5

15:00

Ian Lamont says: "A long trip to Barrow is not likely to hold much joy in the hearts and minds of AFC Wimbledon's team on the back of a poor run of one point from six games.

"Left-back Chris Gunter's absence, having joined Rob Page's Welsh coaching staff for the international break, will not boost their mood as they face a team who have one defeat in five, including three wins.

"When you have just lost at home to the team that was only one point better off in the form table (three points, against two) the spiral seems only down."

Back Barrow @ 2.2

Notts County 1.241/4 v Scunthorpe 12.011/1, the Draw 7.06/1

15:00

This match is part of the new National League Treble.

Ryan Deeney: "Notts have been excellent at home, recording 14 wins from their 19 league matches at Meadow Lane and they have shown few signs of slowing down, recording 3-1, 3-1, 4-0 and 4-1 victories in their last five.

"They've also scored three or more goals on 10 occasions at home and in six of 10 against bottom half sides.

"Williams' outfit are prone to conceding goals, however, keeping just four clean sheets in their last 19 league games, one in their last 12 and none in their last five. They are having to do things the hard way too, falling behind in six of their last 13 and conceding an equaliser in five of those."