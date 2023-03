Can Notts County re-ignite their title bid with Wrexham?

Further misery in store for Gary Johnson

Yeovil have drawn 17 of their league matches this season

Williams says the title is Wrexham's

Notts County v Scunthorpe United

Saturday 25 March, 15:00

A game with huge implications at both ends of the table and one that both sides cannot hide their need for three points.

Luke Williams claimed the title race is done after their weekend draw at Barnet, their third failure to win in five, but they remain just three points behind Wrexham knowing they will meet on Easter Monday.

A home clash against relegation threatened Scunthorpe United is ideal for a return to winning ways.

Notts have been excellent at home, recording 14 wins from their 19 league matches at Meadow Lane and they have shown few signs of slowing down, recording 3-1, 3-1, 4-0 and 4-1 victories in their last five.

They've also scored three or more goals on 10 occasions at home and in six of 10 against bottom half sides.

Williams' outfit are prone to conceding goals, however, keeping just four clean sheets in their last 19 league games, one in their last 12 and none in their last five.

They are having to do things the hard way too, falling behind in six of their last 13 and conceding an equaliser in five of those.

Those numbers will give Scunthorpe United all the belief they need to turn up at Meadow Lane and give it a go.

They are four points adrift, have played more than the sides around them and their goal difference is considerably worse than Gateshead and Yeovil Town's. They need three points.

The Iron are creating chances, averaging 1.63xG in the nine games since Jimmy Dean took the reins. However, all five of their defeats under the ex-Peterborough Sports boss have come against sides in the top nine.

That is nothing new - Scunthorpe have picked up four points from an available 54 against top 10 opposition and conceded three or more goals on eight occasions.

I can see this game following a similar pattern to many recent Notts games, creating chances, being caused problems by the opposition then seeing their quality, class and composure show in the final 15 minutes against tiring legs.

Once they get the second, the third and fourth often follow.

Back Notts County to win & over 3.5 Goals @ 13/10

More misery for Gary Johnson

Torquay United v Dagenham and Redbridge

Saturday 25 March, 15:00

I'm backing Ben Strevens to earn a first victory as Dagenham and Redbridge manager and pour further misery on Gary Johnson.

Strevens took charge of the Daggers for the first time last week, setting his side up in a new formation and overseeing a positive performance in a 1-1 draw with Oldham Athletic, who are the 5th best side in the division since early December.

The Daggers created more chances on goal than they had in all but one game since the start of the year.

They take on a Torquay United side that now finds itself 23rd in the league table.

Relegation this season would compound two years of decline since that dramatic play-off final loss against Hartlepool United and Gary Johnson is boring the brunt of fan criticism for their demise.

To their credit, they are scoring goals. The Gulls have found the net in each of their last 12 games and 19 of their last 21.

The attack has been further improved by the addition of Frank Nouble on transfer deadline day.

The defence is their problem, though, conceding two or more goals in six of their last nine league matches and they have conceded 1.85xG or more in each of their last four.

They've now lost experienced keeper Mark Halstead to injury too.

Torquay are likely to continue their impressive record of scoring in games against a side with five clean sheets to their name this season, but the visitors are under new management, have renewed confidence and the Gulls let far too many goals in.

Back Dagenham & Redbridge & Over 2,5 Goals @ 11/4

Draw specialists come together

Yeovil Town v Bromley

Saturday 25 March, 15:00

Yeovil Town have drawn 17 of their league matches this season and 10 of those have come in the 22 played since Mark Cooper took the reins from Chris Hargreaves.

Bromley, meanwhile, have drawn 13 of their league matches, including 10 of their last 21 and six of their last 12.



Yeovil are the least entertaining side in the division. They have seen over 2.5 goals scored in just 27% of their league matches, with an overall average of two goals per game decreasing to 1.89 total when at home.

Bromley, meanwhile, have scored and conceded fewer than two goals in 23 of their league matches this season.

They have scored two or more goals in just three of their last 11 in the league (against three of the five leakiest defences) and conceded two or more in only three too - vs Wrexham, Woking and York City.

Neither side are showing evidence of this changing; over their last 11 games, Yeovil Town are averaging just over 1xG per game, and Barrow 1.22 in their last 10.

The pitch is poor, both sides are struggling to see games out and neither side is desperate for points. A low scoring draw feels like a decent bet here.

Back The Draw @ Under 2.5 Goals @ 13/5