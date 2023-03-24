</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-tipsheet-eight-bets-for-eight-games-on-friday-230323-629.html">Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Eight bets for eight games on Friday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/sweden-v-belgium-tips-euro-2024-qualifying-betting-preview-bet-builder-230323-1063.html">Sweden v Belgium: Back De Bruyne to be involved in Stockholm</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-italy-v-england-and-more-220323-204.html">Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Italy v England and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-pearly-island-will-love-newbury-ground-230323-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Pearly Island will love Newbury ground</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-good-chances-among-my-dubai-world-cup-rides-220323-368.html">Ryan Moore: Good chances among my seven rides on Dubai World Cup day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/newbury-racing-tips-precious-eleanor-to-prove-too-good-230323-548.html">Newbury Racing Tips: Precious Eleanor to prove too good</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-australia-third-odi-tips-hosts-close-to-value-on-a-turner-210323-194.html">India v Australia Third ODI Tips: Hosts close to value on a turner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/south-africa-v-west-indes-third-odi-tips-bowlers-could-dominate-200323-194.html">South Africa v West Indies Third ODI Tips: Bowlers could dominate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-australia-second-odi-tips-stick-with-gill-and-head-180323-194.html">India v Australia Second ODI Tips: Stick with Gill and Head</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-wgc-dell-technologies-match-play-tips-rahm-rocked-by-rickie-on-day-one-230323-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rahm rocked by Rickie on day one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/corales-puntacana-championship-first-round-leader-tips-harry-to-turn-on-the-style-210323-719.html">Corales Puntacana Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Harry to turn on the style </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/miami-masters-day-two-tips-giron-a-false-underdog-for-garin-clash-230323-778.html">Miami Masters Day Two Tips: Giron a false underdog for Garin clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/miami-masters-day-one-tips-wolf-can-roar-past-bublik-220323-778.html">Miami Masters Day One Tips: Wolf can roar past Bublik</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/miami-masters-outright-tips-medvedev-worth-considering-in-change-of-conditions-220323-778.html">Miami Masters Outright Tips: Medvedev worth considering in change of conditions</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/wst-classic-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-150323-171.html">WST Classic Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-odds-4-1-for-next-tory-leader-amid-partygate-fall-out-230323-204.html">Boris Johnson: 4/1 for next Tory leader amid Partygate fall out</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Will Privileges Committee appearance be the final act of Boris Johnson's political career?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-as-arrest-looms-200323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president as arrest looms</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-ireland-v-england-france-v-wales-and-scotland-v-italy-100323-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Ireland v England, France v Wales and Scotland v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">League Two Tips: Back Cumbrians for three points</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ian-lamont/">Ian Lamont</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-24">24 March 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "League Two Tips: Back Cumbrians for three points", "name": "League Two Tips: Back Cumbrians for three points", "description": "Barrow have a strong chance at home against a side unable to win at present, says Ian Lamont, who also backs a Carlisle victory, but Hartlepool to draw...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-24T08:19:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-24T09:24:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/PaulSimpson.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Barrow have a strong chance at home against a side unable to win at present, says Ian Lamont, who also backs a Carlisle victory, but Hartlepool to draw... AFC Wimbledon not finding form Carlisle look to build a gap Back a Stockport stalemate Bluebirds can add to Jackson's woes Barrow [2.2] v AFC Wimbledon [4.2]; the draw [3.3] A long trip to Barrow is not likely to hold much joy in the hearts and minds of AFC Wimbledon's team on the back of a poor run of one point from six games. Left-back Chris Gunter's absence, having joined Rob Page's Welsh coaching staff for the international break, will not boost their mood as they face a team who have one defeat in five, including three wins. When you have just lost at home to the team that was only one point better off in the form table (three points, against two) the spiral seems only down. Manager Johnnie Jackson felt his side should understand the fans' negative reaction during the defeat to Crawley, one in which they failed to trouble the visiting keeper. He said the team "looked off it". Josh Davison and Ethan Chislett owe their team a goal perhaps, while Ali Al-Hamadi, who netted six in six games before last weekend, still awaits being on the winning side when scoring. While Barrow have nine home wins and an eye on reaching the top seven, there is one note of hope for their visitors perhaps. The Bluebirds have scored either none or once in each of their last 12 games, netting in exactly half of those. It is not often that Pete Wild's men have conceded more than once in that time either, losing 2-0 at Northampton then 5-1 at Carlisle, but otherwise letting in one goal five times. Opta point out in their last nine games, Barrow's matches have produced no more than a goal for each side. The last time teams went 10 games like that was Wycombe in 2016. It is a big advantage that Niall Canavan, Sam McClelland and co have helped keeper Paul Farman keep five clean sheets in their last 12. Even though AFC Wimbledon have a League Two topping seven goalless draws this season, Josh Gordon, Josh Kay or Billy Waters might only need one chance to take all three points for the hosts. Back Barrow to beat AFC Wimbledon @ 2.2 Will Austin power up for another draw? Swindon [3.7] v Stockport [2.3]; the draw [3.5] Stockport are the shorter price - and similar to Barrow to defeat AFC Wimbledon - but recent runs from these sides suggest a more level playing field than the odds indicate. Swindon have been hit and miss, struggling to keep pace with the play-off contenders by drawing three of their last four, after winning twice in a row. Jody Morris's men showed such promise in their 4-4 draw at Rochdale, leading early and never being behind. To be caught in stoppage time must have been galling, especially for striker Charlie Austin who scored all four. Opta say the last time a player did that and wasn't on the winning side was Kerry Dixon in 1982, when Reading lost 7-5 to Doncaster. Semi-regular scorer Jacob Wakeling has also helped to secure a draw, at Leyton Orient, in recent weeks. Stockport have been less forthcoming in front of goal recently, dampening their chances against the odds they have been dealt. They also have three draws in their past four, two of them goalless, against Doncaster and Gillingham. Boss Dave Challinor might have an eye on even automatic promotion, but the Hatters have scored just twice in five games. Yes, as Opta point out, they have lost just once in 11, but Stockport would have to return to scoring twice or more, as they did in the preceding five games, to justify their odds. Their opponents, like them, have nine points from the past six games. Will Collar would love to return to that period, having netted five in five. Paddy Madden has retaken the club's outright bragging rights as top scorer with 10, in the draw against Mansfield, and another level pegging result could ensue here. Back Swindon and Stockport to draw @ 3.5 Battling pools can hold Orient Hartlepool [5.3] v Leyton Orient [1.9]; the draw [3.6] Draw chances abound this weekend, even at Victoria Park. Leyton Orient have not been in quite as great form since Christmas as they were before, but they are still runaway leaders. Richie Wellens' men have drawn four of their last six, including their last three. That's in an unbeaten run of six, but they have racked up three goalless draws since Boxing Day and failed to score in another three matches. Even a 2-0 lead, earned by George Moncur and Ruel Sotiriou, was not enough to earn victory against an old manager and Colchester last Saturday. Away form has not been as fruitful as at home - eight wins compared to 13 - but while that is little different to the best teams in the division away, they are facing Hartlepool who are one of League Two's draw specialists - especially lately. Led by their third manager of the season, John Askey, Pools have earned four draws on the trot, starting with an astonishing clawback to 3-3 with Walsall featuring two strikes after 90 minutes. Dan Kemp and Connor Jennings, with his first of the season, earned an unlikely point. They even led twice at Bradford last weekend, Callum Cooke netting against his former club. Every point counts in their battle to stay up. Opta point out they have not drawn four or more in a row since 2011 when they managed six. Back Hartlepool and Leyton Orient to draw @ 3.6 Carlisle have momentum Gillingham [3.4] v Carlisle [2.5]; the draw [3.2] At the odds, it appears I am talking a bit of a chance on Carlisle to win at Gillingham, but I'll live with that. The Cumbrians are top of the six-game form table with four wins and two draws, joint with Northampton whom they leapfrogged into the third automatic promotion place, on Tuesday night. That was after helping Bradford equal the unwanted record of matching Walsall and AFC Wimbledon with seven goalless draws in League Two this season (Carlisle have six). Paul Simpson, the Carlisle manager, says he wants to make the season finale memorable. They need to open up a gap now to the Cobblers. The visiting manager hopes to have defender Paul Huntingdon and Jack Ellis back from injuries, but needs Omari Patrick or even 17-goal Kristian Dennis to turn in a chance. It's been eight games since he did so. Even for a team which has drawn or won their last five away from home, defeating Gillingham will not be straightforward. Neil Harris's hosts cannot afford to stop looking over their shoulders to the drop zone, even 10 points clear, at this stage of the season. Tom Nichols and Aiden O'Brien - no, not the famous horse trainer - earned full points against Crewe on Tuesday, giving them a fifth win in eight. They failed to score in the other three, losing twice. In that period they have netted twice per game or not at all. This could be one of those days when they do the latter as their visitors firm up a top three spot. Back Carlisle to win at Gillingham @ 2.5", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/PaulSimpson.jpg", "height": 718, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Ian Lamont" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/PaulSimpson.728x408.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/PaulSimpson.450x252.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/PaulSimpson.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/PaulSimpson.728x408.jpg 728w" alt="Paul Simpson, the Carlisle manager"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Paul Simpson will hope to earn another three points with Carlisle</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211600634" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL League One & League Two","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.211600634","entry_title":"League Two Tips: Back Cumbrians for three points"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211600634">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=League%20Two%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Cumbrians%20for%20three%20points&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html&text=League%20Two%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Cumbrians%20for%20three%20points" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Barrow have a strong chance at home against a side unable to win at present, says Ian Lamont, who also backs a Carlisle victory, but Hartlepool to draw...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>AFC Wimbledon not finding form</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Carlisle look to build a gap</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Back a Stockport stalemate</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Bluebirds can add to Jackson's woes</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211600634">Barrow <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v AFC Wimbledon <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a><br></strong></p><p>A long trip to Barrow is not likely to hold much joy in the hearts and minds of AFC Wimbledon's team on the back of a poor run of one point from six games.</p><p>Left-back <strong>Chris Gunter's</strong> absence, having joined <strong>Rob Page's</strong> Welsh coaching staff for the international break, will not boost their mood as they face a team who have one defeat in five, including three wins.</p><blockquote>When you have just lost at home to the team that was only one point better off in the form table (three points, against two) the spiral seems only down.</blockquote><p>Manager <strong>Johnnie Jackson</strong> felt his side should understand the fans' negative reaction during the defeat to Crawley, one in which they failed to trouble the visiting keeper. He said the team "looked off it".</p><p><strong>Josh Davison and Ethan Chislett</strong> owe their team a goal perhaps, while <strong>Ali Al-Hamadi</strong>, who netted six in six games before last weekend, still awaits being on the winning side when scoring.</p><p>While Barrow have nine home wins and an eye on reaching the top seven, there is one note of hope for their visitors perhaps. The Bluebirds have scored either none or once in each of their last 12 games, netting in exactly half of those.</p><p>It is not often that <strong>Pete Wild's</strong> men have conceded more than once in that time either, losing 2-0 at Northampton then 5-1 at Carlisle, but otherwise letting in one goal five times. Opta point out in their last nine games, Barrow's matches have produced no more than a goal for each side. The last time teams went 10 games like that was Wycombe in 2016.</p><p>It is a big advantage that <strong>Niall Canavan, Sam McClelland</strong> and co have helped keeper <strong>Paul Farman</strong> keep five clean sheets in their last 12. Even though AFC Wimbledon have a League Two topping seven goalless draws this season, <strong>Josh Gordon, Josh Kay or Billy Waters</strong> might only need one chance to take all three points for the hosts.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Barrow to beat AFC Wimbledon @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211600634" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.2</a></div><h2>Will Austin power up for another draw?</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211600094">Swindon <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> v Stockport <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a></strong></p><p>Stockport are the shorter price - and similar to Barrow to defeat AFC Wimbledon - but recent runs from these sides suggest a more level playing field than the odds indicate.</p><p>Swindon have been hit and miss, struggling to keep pace with the play-off contenders by drawing three of their last four, after winning twice in a row.</p><p><strong>Jody Morris's</strong> men showed such promise in their 4-4 draw at Rochdale, leading early and never being behind.</p><blockquote>To be caught in stoppage time must have been galling, especially for striker <strong>Charlie Austin</strong> who scored all four. Opta say the last time a player did that and wasn't on the winning side was Kerry Dixon in 1982, when Reading lost 7-5 to Doncaster.</blockquote><p>Semi-regular scorer <strong>Jacob Wakeling</strong> has also helped to secure a draw, at Leyton Orient, in recent weeks. Stockport have been less forthcoming in front of goal recently, dampening their chances against the odds they have been dealt. They also have three draws in their past four, two of them goalless, against Doncaster and Gillingham. Boss <strong>Dave Challinor</strong> might have an eye on even automatic promotion, but the Hatters have scored just twice in five games.</p><p>Yes, as Opta point out, they have lost just once in 11, but Stockport would have to return to scoring twice or more, as they did in the preceding five games, to justify their odds. Their opponents, like them, have nine points from the past six games.</p><p><strong>Will Collar</strong> would love to return to that period, having netted five in five. <strong>Paddy Madden</strong> has retaken the club's outright bragging rights as top scorer with 10, in the draw against Mansfield, and another level pegging result could ensue here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Swindon and Stockport to draw @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211600094" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.5</a></div><h2>Battling pools can hold Orient</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211589109">Hartlepool <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> v Leyton Orient <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></a><br></strong></p><p>Draw chances abound this weekend, even at Victoria Park. Leyton Orient have not been in quite as great form since Christmas as they were before, but they are still runaway leaders. Richie Wellens' men have drawn four of their last six, including their last three.</p><p>That's in an unbeaten run of six, but they have racked up three goalless draws since Boxing Day and failed to score in another three matches. Even a 2-0 lead, earned by <strong>George Moncur and Ruel Sotiriou</strong>, was not enough to earn victory against an old manager and Colchester last Saturday.</p><p>Away form has not been as fruitful as at home - eight wins compared to 13 - but while that is little different to the best teams in the division away, they are facing Hartlepool who are one of League Two's draw specialists - especially lately.</p><p>Led by their third manager of the season, <strong>John Askey</strong>, Pools have earned four draws on the trot, starting with an astonishing clawback to 3-3 with Walsall featuring two strikes after 90 minutes.</p><blockquote><strong>Dan Kemp and Connor Jennings</strong>, with his first of the season, earned an unlikely point. They even led twice at Bradford last weekend, <strong>Callum Cooke</strong> netting against his former club. Every point counts in their battle to stay up.</blockquote><p>Opta point out they have not drawn four or more in a row since 2011 when they managed six.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Hartlepool and Leyton Orient to draw @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211589109" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener"> 3.6</a></div><h2>Carlisle have momentum</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211585632">Gillingham <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> v Carlisle <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></a></strong></p><p>At the odds, it appears I am talking a bit of a chance on Carlisle to win at Gillingham, but I'll live with that. The Cumbrians are top of the six-game form table with four wins and two draws, joint with Northampton whom they leapfrogged into the third automatic promotion place, on Tuesday night.</p><p>That was after helping Bradford equal the unwanted record of matching Walsall and AFC Wimbledon with seven goalless draws in League Two this season (Carlisle have six). <strong>Paul Simpson</strong>, the Carlisle manager, says he wants to make the season finale memorable. They need to open up a gap now to the Cobblers.</p><p>The visiting manager hopes to have defender <strong>Paul Huntingdon</strong> and <strong>Jack Ellis</strong> back from injuries, but needs <strong>Omari Patrick</strong> or even 17-goal <strong>Kristian Dennis</strong> to turn in a chance. It's been eight games since he did so.</p><blockquote>Even for a team which has drawn or won their last five away from home, defeating Gillingham will not be straightforward.</blockquote><p><strong>Neil Harris's</strong> hosts cannot afford to stop looking over their shoulders to the drop zone, even 10 points clear, at this stage of the season. <strong>Tom Nichols and Aiden O'Brien</strong> - no, not the famous horse trainer - earned full points against Crewe on Tuesday, giving them a fifth win in eight.</p><p>They failed to score in the other three, losing twice. In that period they have netted twice per game or not at all. This could be one of those days when they do the latter as their visitors firm up a top three spot.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Carlisle to win at Gillingham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211585632" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.5</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>P/L 2022-23</h2> <p>-5.44pt</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet </strong>when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder </strong>on <strong>Italy vs England </strong>on Thursday. You must <strong>opt-in</strong>. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB230323">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211600634">Back Barrow to beat AFC Wimbledon @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211600094">Back Swindon and Stockport to draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211589109">Back Hartlepool and Leyton Orient to draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211585632">Back Carlisle to win at Gillingham @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211600094" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Swindon v Stockport (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 25 March, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Swindon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Swindon" data-market_id="1.211600094" data-price="3.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18570">3.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Swindon" data-market_id="1.211600094" data-price="4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18570">4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stockport</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stockport" data-market_id="1.211600094" data-price="2.14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47997">2.14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stockport" data-market_id="1.211600094" data-price="2.26" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47997">2.26</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211600094" data-price="3.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211600094" data-price="3.55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.55</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html%23gobet-1.211600094">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html%23gobet-1.211600094">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211585632" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Gillingham v Carlisle (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 25 March, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Gillingham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gillingham" data-market_id="1.211585632" data-price="3.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56298">3.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gillingham" data-market_id="1.211585632" data-price="3.65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56298">3.65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carlisle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carlisle" data-market_id="1.211585632" data-price="2.46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18561">2.46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carlisle" data-market_id="1.211585632" data-price="2.54" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18561">2.54</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211585632" data-price="3.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211585632" data-price="3.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.2</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html%23gobet-1.211585632">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html%23gobet-1.211585632">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211600634" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Barrow v AFC Wimbledon (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 25 March, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Barrow</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Barrow" data-market_id="1.211600634" data-price="2.12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62647">2.12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Barrow" data-market_id="1.211600634" data-price="2.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="62647">2.2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>AFC Wimbledon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="AFC Wimbledon" data-market_id="1.211600634" data-price="4.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2662218">4.3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="AFC Wimbledon" data-market_id="1.211600634" data-price="4.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2662218">4.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211600634" data-price="3.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211600634" data-price="3.3" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.3</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html%23gobet-1.211600634">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html%23gobet-1.211600634">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211589109" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Hartlepool v Leyton Orient (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 25 March, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Hartlepool</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hartlepool" data-market_id="1.211589109" data-price="5.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48303">5.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hartlepool" data-market_id="1.211589109" data-price="5.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48303">5.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Leyton Orient</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Leyton Orient" data-market_id="1.211589109" data-price="1.85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="69717">1.85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Leyton Orient" data-market_id="1.211589109" data-price="1.86" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="69717">1.86</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211589109" data-price="3.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.211589109" data-price="3.75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.75</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html%23gobet-1.211589109">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html%23gobet-1.211589109">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211600634" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL League One & League Two","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.211600634","entry_title":"League Two Tips: Back Cumbrians for three points"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211600634">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=League%20Two%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Cumbrians%20for%20three%20points&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-back-bluebirds-for-three-points-230323-268.html&text=League%20Two%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Cumbrians%20for%20three%20points" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/mansfield-v-grimsby-league-two-betting-tips-16-5-bet-builder-210323-1063.html">Wednesday Football Tips: Back goals & corners in Mansfield v Grimsby</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Mansfield_stadium.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Mansfield_stadium.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bayern-munich-w-v-arsenal-w-tips---german-giants-to-prevail-200323-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: German giants to prevail</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/02b11c3fc1cf04f43280ffee6cdfb1dbdc6d9185.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/02b11c3fc1cf04f43280ffee6cdfb1dbdc6d9185.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/barnsley-v-sheffield-wednesday-betting-tips-6-1-derby-bet-builder-200323-1063.html">Tuesday Football Tips: Back a 6/1 Bet Builder for Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Mike Duff.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Mike%20Duff.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">More EFL League One & League Two</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class="active "> EFL League One & League Two </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1679647905" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
EFL League One & League Two
League Two Tips: Back Cumbrians for three points
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Golf
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Rugby
Snooker
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket