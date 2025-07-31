League 1 Opening Weekend: Opta stats for every game
The League 1 season starts this weekend so get an Opta stat for every matchday one game ahead of the big kick-off...
Title favourites Luton host Wimbledon on Friday
More matches on Saturday and Sunday
Get a key Opta betting stat for every match this weekend
Luton v AFC Wimbledon, Friday 20:00 - Favs aim for winning start
League 1 title favourites Luton Town have lost just four of their last 29 league games against newly-promoted opposition (W14 D11), though three of those four defeats have come on home soil.
Cardiff v Peterborough, Saturday 12:30 - Bluebirds aim to improve first day record
Cardiff have won just one of their last seven opening league fixtures (D2 L4), beating Norwich City 1-0 in the Championship in 2022.
Blackpool v Stevenage, Saturday 15:00 - Hosts boast strong record
Blackpool have lost just one of their six prior EFL games against Stevenage (W4 D1), winning the last meeting 3-1 in April earlier this year.
Bradford v Wycombe, Saturday 15:00 - Bantams want another strong start
Bradford will begin a third-tier campaign on home soil for the 24th time in club history, winning 18 of their prior 23 openers at this level (D2 L3).
Burton v Mansfield, Saturday 15:00 - Albion unbeaten in six
Burton Albion are unbeaten across each of their six prior EFL games against Mansfield Town (W3 D3), though both meetings in League One last season finished goalless.
Doncaster v Exeter, Saturday 15:00 - Grecians want another away win
Exeter City have won each of their last three away EFL games against Doncaster Rovers, one more than across their prior 19 meetings combined (D3 L14).
Huddersfield v Leyton Orient, Saturday 15:00 - History favours hosts
Huddersfield Town have lost just one of their last nine league games against Leyton Orient (W5 D3), scoring 2+ goals in seven of those matches.
Lincoln v Reading, Saturday 15:00 - City want three wins in a row
Lincoln City completed a league double over Reading in League One last season, and will be looking to win three in succession against the Royals for the first time in the EFL.
Plymouth v Barnsley, Saturday 15:00 - Visitors perform well at Home Park
Barnsley have lost just one of their last five league games against Plymouth Argyle (W2 D2), conceding just two goals in total across that time.
Rotherham v Port Vale, Saturday 15:00 - Hosts struggle against promotees
Rotherham United have failed to win any of their last 15 league games against newly-promoted opposition (D4 L11), since a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the Championship in February 2023.
Wigan v Northampton, Saturday 15:00 - Latics like playing Cobblers
Wigan Athletic have won nine of their last 12 league games against Northampton Town (D2 L1), never failing to score in any of those matches.
Stockport v Bolton, Sunday 12:00 - County have edge over Trotters
Stockport County are unbeaten across their last seven league games against Bolton Wanderers (W5 D2), netting exactly two goals on average per match in that time.
