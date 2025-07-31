League 1 Opening Weekend: Opta stats for every game

Title favourites Luton host Wimbledon on Friday

League 1 title favourites Luton Town have lost just four of their last 29 league games against newly-promoted opposition (W14 D11), though three of those four defeats have come on home soil.

Recommended Bet Back Luton -1 SBK 13/10

Cardiff have won just one of their last seven opening league fixtures (D2 L4), beating Norwich City 1-0 in the Championship in 2022.

Recommended Bet Back Peterborough SBK 9/2

Blackpool have lost just one of their six prior EFL games against Stevenage (W4 D1), winning the last meeting 3-1 in April earlier this year.

Bradford will begin a third-tier campaign on home soil for the 24th time in club history, winning 18 of their prior 23 openers at this level (D2 L3).

Recommended Bet Back Bradford SBK 29/20

Burton Albion are unbeaten across each of their six prior EFL games against Mansfield Town (W3 D3), though both meetings in League One last season finished goalless.

Exeter City have won each of their last three away EFL games against Doncaster Rovers, one more than across their prior 19 meetings combined (D3 L14).

Huddersfield Town have lost just one of their last nine league games against Leyton Orient (W5 D3), scoring 2+ goals in seven of those matches.

Recommended Bet Back Huddersfield win/over 2.5 goal double SBK 2/1

Lincoln City completed a league double over Reading in League One last season, and will be looking to win three in succession against the Royals for the first time in the EFL.

Barnsley have lost just one of their last five league games against Plymouth Argyle (W2 D2), conceding just two goals in total across that time.

Rotherham United have failed to win any of their last 15 league games against newly-promoted opposition (D4 L11), since a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the Championship in February 2023.

Wigan Athletic have won nine of their last 12 league games against Northampton Town (D2 L1), never failing to score in any of those matches.

Stockport County are unbeaten across their last seven league games against Bolton Wanderers (W5 D2), netting exactly two goals on average per match in that time.