EFL League One 2025-26 Tips: Read our season preview including a 1-24 prediction for every team

Upwardly mobile Stockport County worth backing for promotion

Somebody has to drop - could it be Rotherham United?

Ryan Deeney predicts his 1-24 for the 2025-26 League One season

Matt Bloomfield took the risk of swapping high-flying Wycombe Wanderers for relegation threatened Luton Town, knowing the clubs may switch place at the end of the season. As it turned out, neither benefitted from the change as the Chairboys dipped and the Hatters dropped.

After a period of adjustment, Matt Bloomfield stopped the bleeding at Kenilworth Road and I'm expecting a successful surgery. He has an uber-experienced, powerful squad containing a number of players that ought not to be at the level and parachute payments mean they can make adjustments mid-season if needed.

Recommended Bet Back Luton Town to win League One SBK 7/2

Stockport County have been one of the fastest-moving professional clubs in England's lower tiers. Owner Mark Stott has backed up his promise of returning to full-time football and getting a new training ground while the appointment of Dave Challinor secured a return to the EFL and then some.

The Hatters are a club moving in the right direction on a united front, improving all areas of the club and leaving themselves and creating one of the strongest squads in League One. Their form actually improved following the departure of Louie Barry while record signing Malik Mothersille softens the blow of losing Isaac Olaofe.

Recommended Bet Back Stockport County for a Top 2 Finish SBK 6/1

Lee Grant and his supporting staff have taken a very targeted approach to recruitment this summer with the ex-Ipswich Town coach creating a squad that mirrors what he helped build in Suffolk - quite literally given we will likely see the right-back advancing instead of the left-back.

Of the last 15 clubs to win promotion out of League One, only one has started the season with a new manager - moneybags Birmingham City. Starting one step behind others is the main reason I'm cautious with their automatic promotion hopes.

Steven Schumacher's last full season in League One saw him lead Plymouth Argyle to a 101-point title winning campaign and he will have designs on helping Bolton Wanderers follow a similar path.

The 41-year-old Liverpudlian couldn't immediately change the fortunes of the team he inherited from Ian Evatt but a full summer and freshening up of the squad, including the addition of more speed and a focal point in attack, should help them take a step forward after a difficult campaign.

Richie Wellens and Leyton Orient came close to doing what few thought was possible early last summer, a blend of solid professionals and overqualified youngsters leading them to the League One play-off final. Since then, they have lost eight of their most used 11 players and their top three goalscorers and assisters.

They've had a positive summer, however. Quality replaced by quality, there is a clear philosophy and identity to build upon and they are yet to truly break into the loan market, something Wellens has often used well. Factor in additional investment and support off the field and I don't think Orient are going away any time soon.

Recommended Bet Back Leyton Orient for a Top 6 Finish SBK 11/4

Plymouth Argyle have been a messy club over the last year or so. Almost every key member of staff has departed, the Rooney experiment - and supposed documentary - fell flat and there was bitterness towards the departure of Miron Muslic after so much backing.

Tom Cleverley is the new man in charge after a typically challenging year managing Watford with power, pace and energy focused on in the final third. The scale of change, not just on the pitch, means that consistency may not be easily found, particularly early on.

Cardiff City's relegation felt longer in the tooth than it perhaps ought to have been given their ownership situation and the indifferent decision making from those in charge, a summary of that being the late season decision to swap Omer Riza for Aaron Ramsey in a desperate, last-ditch attempt to survive.

The Bluebirds are difficult to place. The squad is strong on paper but Brian Barry-Murphy wasn't appointed until mid-June. It's another new manager, another change in playing philosophy, continued off-field issues and no first-team recruitment of players. It isn't a foregone conclusion that the Welsh club will return to the Championship.

The Seasiders have opened the chequebook this summer, bringing in Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe and Jordan Brown on long-term deals. They've also added Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Franco Ravizzoli to compete in nets, the exciting Danny Imray and experienced George Honeyman in an attempt to improve on a solid if unspectacular season.

Steve Bruce has long proven himself able to match the expectations of his squad but it's been a while since he surpassed them. Does he have a top-six squad at his disposal? I'm not there yet, albeit it may depend what other forward options they add. When push comes to shove, I think others may have the edge.

Conor Hourihane managed ten matches as Barnsley manager last season, during which a whopping 41 goals (19 for, 22 against) were scored as they fell away from the race for the top six. Admittedly, the lack of jeopardy played its part.

They should be fun going forward once more, particularly with David McGoldrick and the rapid Reyes Cleary being added. It's the goals against column that leaves me concerned - the Tykes have conceded 137 goals over the last two campaigns and are yet to touch the spine of the team. I'm yet to be convinced long-standing issues will be rectified.

In Wigan Athletic, we find a side that were pretty sound defensively last season - just 42 conceded and sitting 7th for smallest non-penalty xG conceded. The problem was their attacking output (40 goals, 5th smallest xG) was non-existent and a bottom half finish saw Shaun Maloney depart in May.

Ryan Lowe has taken the reins and started work on improving those numbers, adding Deadpool star Paul Mullin and Callum Wright on loan as well talented pair Christian Saydee and Dara Costelloe. The rest of the backline, save for Toby Sibbick, has remained, so expect some style added to substance and an improved league position.

It's tempting to get excited by Reading. They are finally in good hands after Rob Couhig completed his takeover, there is a semblance of consistency through a side that so nearly broke into the play-offs with Joel Pereira and Lewis Wing signing long-term deals while they've made a couple of eye-catching transfers on paper.

If there is doubt to cast, it's that this is a first full season of management under Noel Hunt and it remains to be seen how he gets on without Ruben Selles having put the building blocks in place before him. And while the takeover is unquestionably positive, there will be so much to sort out that it may just take time for some of the parts to fit on and off the field with new goals, aspirations and motivations.

I'm not really sure what to make of Wycombe Wanderers. They burst to the top of the table against the odds but their form slowly dovetailed as the season progressed, Mike Dodds' iteration of the team scoring 15 goals in 17 matches as they dropped to fifth and lost out in the play-offs.

While the club have strong financial backing and are seemingly moving in the right direction, the vibes aren't brilliant after last season and the squad recruitment strategy isn't immediately obvious. There's a version of this season in which a talented Chairboys side challenges higher but I foresee a situation where too many people are working out how they fit in.

For two seasons in a row, Doncaster Rovers have stepped up late in the season and forced their way into the promotion picture, this time leaving League Two as its champions.

Grant McCann has kept the majority of the side that won promotion around with Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Joseph Olowu the notable losses. The returning Timothee Lo-Tutala and centre-back trio Matty Pearson, Sean Grehan and Connor O'Riordan plug those gaps while Robbie Gotts, Glenn Middleton and Brandon Hanlan are added elsewhere.

In May 2024, Peterborough United sent out an XI to compete in the League One play-offs. Of that XI, only Archie Collins remains. It has been another brutal summer on the exits front with Hector Kyprianou, Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku heading elsewhere following the end of their deals while Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have moved on too.

In Alex Bass and Sam Hughes, the latter turning his loan permanent, Peterborough have finally added a bit of experience to the backline. The rest of the squad looks very raw and the decimation of the attack means Darren Ferguson is looking for youngsters to really hit the ground running.

Lincoln City appear to be a club comfortable in their own skin, understanding where they land in the food chain and trying to progress organically. Their approach is working as they continue to navigate League One with relative comfort while allowing talented players to move up the chain.

Michael Skubala is manager and is about to embark on his second full season in charge. The losses of Paudie O'Connor and Sean Roughan have been softened by the arrivals of recent League One promotion winners Sonny Bradley and Ryley Towler while James Collins proved an excellent mid-season acquisition.

Alex Revell's second stint as Stevenage manager got off to a solid if unspectacular start as he led his charges to a mid-table finish, never threatened by the relegation places but equally never mustering any sort of play-off push.

They have retained the majority of the side that did well last season. Recruitment, Jordan Houghton aside, has generally focused on improving the wide positions with a little more consistency found if records last season are anything to go by. Another solid campaign is in store.

Gary Bowyer is an uncomplicated manager. After Burton Albion's new owners got things horribly wrong over the summer, he took the job, completed the annual Burton Albion mid-season overhaul and went for a more tried and tested method. More speed. More energy. More power. Across the final 23 games, the Brewers were borderline play-off contenders.

There has been far less turnover this summer. Bowyer has re-signed a couple of his loanees, and added Toby Sibbick and Jake Beesley at either end of the pitch. Expect an organised side that utilise set-pieces and work off the big man up top. Should be fine.

A pre-Christmas appointment, Kevin Nolan did a decent job at Northampton Town, helping the club avoid relegation comfortably in the finish. How did he do it? Small improvements. He found a shape that worked, made some key additions, especially in midfield, and added just enough at either end of the pitch to help them over the line.

The Cobblers have seen a fair turnover of playing staff this summer but the principles remain on the face of it, Nolan putting together a side with energy, tenacity and a clear shape and identity. The striker situation should be addressed but it's likely they will lack the quality to challenge to go much higher than the bottom third of the division.

It was easy to be swayed by Bradford City's prospects for the new campaign as they began adding new bodies early on. Josh Neufville had just won promotion with AFC Wimbledon while Ibou Touray, Matthew Pennington, Curtis Tilt, Max Power and Stephen Humphrys know this level well.

When you begin looking at their squad compared to those they are in competition with, you begin to understand why they have pushed the boat out. Bradford will be well-organised, they have leaders through the spine of the side. Whether they have enough to begin taking the game to their opposition regularly remains to be seen.

A very streaky 2024-25 campaign ended with Mansfield surviving the drop having found themselves in the play-off picture at the end of October. The positives included winning back-to-back matches on five occasions, including a six-game winning run, but it was also a season that saw them hit seven, thirteen and six-game winless streaks.

A lot of deadwood has been shifted over the summer and on the face of it, Liam Roberts, Kyle Knoyle and Ryan Sweeney look like positive additions to the backline with fresh blood to be found all across the field. The likelihood is that Mansfield will find themselves hitting similar streaks and I anticipate another nervy-ish end to the campaign.

Exeter City have followed a similar pattern across the last couple of seasons, starting and finishing the campaign well but enduring a real struggle across the winter months.

Every season that fan-owned Exeter City survive in League One is a positive, particularly given their approach to the development of talent through both their academy and others. But playing against the odds isn't easy and the side looks a little less shorter than it did this time last year. I'm concerned.

AFC Wimbledon's 2024-25 wasn't always the easiest on the eye but it finished in the best way possible - winning 1-0, 1-0 and 1-0 in the play-offs to secure a return to League One. They may have scored eight goals fewer than any other side in the top eight, but the 35 conceded was unmatched and their clean sheet record served them well when it mattered most.

Retaining most of the team that won promotion is a positive. However, they are unlikely to produce the same defensive numbers, are short of depth with a week to go until the season begins, have lost two key attacking outlets in Josh Neufville and James Tilley and are yet to improve the attack. A tough season is in store.

The big surprise on this list? Perhaps. Matt Hamshaw is well-respected at Rotherham United having spent a long time working under Paul Warne and his appointment has been met positively after a difficult year under Steve Evans. However, he has been left with something of a hospital pass.

The starting XI looks fine on paper but there aren't many reliable players in terms of form and fitness. The club haven't moved forward off the pitch at a time when similar sized clubs have and while there will no doubt be additions to follow, it's easy to see a scenario where further change follows and not necessarily for the better.

Recommended Bet Back Rotherham United for relegation SBK 5/1

Port Vale returned to League One at the first time of asking, finishing second with 80 points in a competitive promotion race. Despite hitting a run of five wins in 19 matches at one stage, the Valiants pulled through thanks to a solid defence and a front pairing that managed a combined 39 goal contributions.

Why relegation? I believe keeping the majority of the team that won promotion is a positive but it's important that a club improves on it and I'm not sure that Port Vale have. While I'm fond of Darren Moore, I see him as a par-for-the-course manager and Vale possess a bottom-four squad.