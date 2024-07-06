Gareth Southgate: Key stats on England manager before his 100th game

England v Switzerland SuperBoost

You can now back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England at 1/1 - Superboosted up from 1/4!

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

Recommended Bet Back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4 - NOW)

Key stats as 100 up for Southgate

Gareth Southgate will become the first England manager since Alf Ramsey to take charge of 100 games when the Three Lions play Switzerland on Saturday.

The Euro 2024 quarter-final will be one of the biggest games in Southgate's tenure and, if England lose, it may be the last.

But whatever happens there is no question that England have achieved more under Southgate than they did under many of his predecessors.

Prior to his arrival, England had been knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in the first knockout round and crashed out of the 2014 World Cup in the Group Stage. At four tournaments under Southgate, they have reached a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final, the Euro 2020 final and have everything to play for at Euro 2024.

Southgate has come in for plenty of criticism for England's performances in Germany but on the Betfair Sportsbook Harry Kane and co. are 4/15.00 joint favourites with Spain to win the tournament.

Southgate's 99 games in charge - key stats

Southgate is third on the list of England managers when it comes to most matches in charge. Walter Winterbottom has the most (139) and Ramsey comes next with 113.

Southgate's win-rate is at 60.6%. That puts him fourth on the all-time list which is slightly deceptive when you see that Fabio Capello, whose reign few fans would recall fondly, is top of the list. The Italian only took charge for 42 games while third-placed Glenn Hoddle was manager for just 28.

Ramsey is second with 61.1% which was achieved across 113 matches.

Bobby Robson, who like Southgate took England to a World Cup semi-final, only achieved a 49.5% win-rate from his 95 games in charge.

Southgate's tournament stats as England boss

In 2018, Southgate took England to the World Cup after a little more than 18 months in charge and surpassed expectations by reaching the semi-final. The team's performances in Russia brought the feel good factor back to the England national team.

Three years later, at the delayed Euro 2020, they came within a penalty shootout of winning the final. Qatar 2022 ended in a deflating quarter-final exit to France.

By now Southgate is something of a veteran when it comes to managing at international tournaments. Of the managers at Euro 2024, only France's Didier Deschamps has overseen more matches - 34 compared to the England boss's 23.

What's more, England under Southgate have consistently managed not to disappoint at tournaments and that is reflected in the stats.

He has the second best win-rate (56.5%) at tournaments of any England manager. He has taken charge of 23 tournament finals matches, winning 13, drawing six and losing four.

Ramsey tops the list, as you might expect, but he only took charge of 12 games at major tournaments, a number Southgate will have doubled come Saturday evening. Let's just hope that there will be more to come for this England team in Germany.