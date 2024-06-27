England v Slovenia Reaction: Further struggle but optimism for the knock-outs

Football Only Bettor Euros Daily Podcast - Listen to Wednesday's tips here!

In tournaments past, England's performance against Slovenia would have been deemed a real low and led to nationwide worry.



As it is, so passive and unambitious were the Three Lions against Serbia in their Euro opener, and so dire were they when encountering Denmark, that Tuesday evening's drab 0-0 can be viewed as an improvement, albeit from an extremely low bar.



In many respects, it was a case of more of the same from Gareth Southgate's struggling side in Cologne. They searched throughout for cohesion and failed for the most part. Their passing was sloppy and, coupled with structural issues, resulted in space being afforded their opponents in dangerous areas.

There were some shocking individual displays, the most concerning of all we will get to.

But at least this time out there were a few positives to glean, not least the output of Kobbie Mainoo who came on for the second half and immediately showed England what they've been desperately missing for 225 minutes. On several occasions the teenager advanced beyond Bellingham and Saka, in doing so making England three-dimensional.



If Conor Gallagher starts another game in Germany, an intervention should be arranged for the national manager.

Phil Foden too impressed, full of running and intent, while Harry Kane found a better balance in dropping deep and providing a focal point. Five shots undertaken and two key passes is more like it from England's record goal-scorer.

Moreover, a fifth point was enough to secure top spot in Group C and that should always be celebrated no matter how it was achieved.

So what now? Holland potentially await in the last 16 and the time for experiment and the luxury of disappointing is over. Anyone feeling confident?

Group of bores





Tagged the 'Group of Draws' with five of its six fixtures ending in stalemate, the dreary nature of Group C means it won't be missed anytime soon.

It produced the joint-lowest number of goals of any group in the competition' s history, a meagre seven equating to a goal every 79 minutes.

Only Denmark v England reached double figures for shots on target.

The 0.95 xG accrued last night in Cologne was lower than any Premier League game last season.

None of this excuses England, of course. They had the players to rise above such collective caution and furthermore take full advantage of it.

Yet if low blocks have become a recent issue for a side lacking the guile to circumvent them - and we can include the pre-tournament defeat to Iceland in that thinking - then likely it's a blessing that England can expect to encounter it much less in the knock-outs.

In short, they may play better against better teams.

Naturally, that is not to say that Southgate's men will transform into a full-functioning, attack-minded outfit overnight, and if there is one bet to avoid it's for England to finish the Euros as the competition's highest scorers.

For that Spain are fancied, who could conceivably face Germany in the quarters, the current favourites in that market.

Beat them and La Roja's odds will tumble accordingly.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to finish as highest scoring team at Euro 2024 SBK 5/1

Fate smiles kindly

Coming up against an opposition who eschews a low block is one thing. Facing a France, Germany, Portugal or Spain right now is quite another.

A huge slice of good fortune means that England cannot face any of the above quartet until the final and with their own half of the draw opening up nicely - as it did at the 2018 World Cup - it's possible for Southgate's side to capitalize even without firing on every cylinder.

Up next most likely is Holland, tough but beatable. In the quarters, Italy possibly await, a flawed team in transition. In the semis there are any number of candidates, Belgium being the most difficult.

It may feel counter-intuitive given the torpid fare we've been served up to date, but England replicating their feat of three years ago and making a Euro final is not the worst shout around by any stretch.

Recommended Bet Back the Three Lions to make the final SBK 8/5

Jude the obscure

It's now two games on the bounce where Jude Bellingham has gone missing, loitering on the left to little effect, and elsewhere passing as if it's a new skill he's trying to get the hang of.

Last night in Cologne, the La Liga Player of the Season for 2023/24 completed only one of six dribble attempts and lost possession 16 times. He won two from nine ground duels.

The eye-test is even more damning than stats, and the same goes for his abject showing against Denmark. It's as if he's been air-dropped into the centre-circle and told to simply be Jude Bellingham. "Annnddd....go."

Arms flung into the air every ten minutes or so reveals the depth of exasperation from a player widely tipped as a potential player of the tournament.

Instead it is England's other 'generational talent' Phil Foden who is increasingly bossing proceedings. Drifting in-field at every opportunity, it is the Manchester City star looking for one-twos on the edge of the box and trying to make things happen.

Foden has taken on seven tournament shots so far - one striking the post - and against Slovenia boasted a 93% pass accuracy.

If Southgate sees sense and deploys his most impactful player centrally then his regular knocking on the door will lead to a goal or two.

Recommended Bet Back Foden to be England's top goalscorer SBK 12/1

Calmer Palmer

Bukayo Saka may not be struggling to the same degree as Bellingham but neither is he the same flying winger witnessed every fortnight at the Emirates, tormenting full-backs for fun.

Still to get back up to full speed from a recent groin issue it is telling that Southgate has subbed him around the 70-minute mark in each of the three group contests.

Last night he made way for Cole Palmer who was magnificent in his 20-minute cameo, accruing three dribbles, two crosses and one shot on target in that short period. The Chelsea star also completed a 100% pass accuracy, two of which were cute, defence-splitting balls of the kind that have been sorely missing from an otherwise predictable England.

This past week or so a nation has been screaming for Anthony Gordon to start on the left. For greater creativity we may have been looking at the wrong side.

Back Palmer to score or assist in the last 16 when odds become available

