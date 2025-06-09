England v Senegal: Opta stats and three to back on Tuesday

Tuchel wants more from England but Senegal won't be pushovers

Tip 1 - Back England to win and under 3.5 goals

England have never lost in 21 matches against African opposition (W15 D6), winning their only previous meeting with Senegal 3-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Senegal have won just one of their last seven matches against European nations (D3 L3).

That said, Senegal are unbeaten in their last 23 matches in all competitions (W16 D7), and England struggled to beat Andorra 1-0 on Saturday, so is there reason to oppose the home win? The visitors don't concede many - before Saturday's 1-1 draw, they have recorded seven consecutive clean sheets - so they may be able to keep it tight here. Backing Tuchel's Chelsea to win matches featuring under 3.5 goals was a popular bet a few years ago and we will give it a spin here.

Recommended Bet Back England and under 3.5 goals SBK 1/1

Tip 2 - Back teams to be level at half-time

England are yet to concede under Tuchel, in the three matches since his reign began. In fact, England have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five fixtures, so backing them to win without conceding is an appealing option again.

They took a long time to get going, however, against Andorra and this Senegal defence may be able to get to half-time without conceding.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS 'No' and HT Draw SBK 11/4

Tip 3 - Back Kane to strike

Harry Kane has scored in all three of those games under Tuchel. The England thrived when playing for Tuchel at Bayern Munich and we can see him getting on the scoresheet again on Tuesday. He got the second goal when England beat Senegal at the World Cup in 2022.

The home crowd, meanwhile, would love to see one of their own make an impact. Morgan Gibbs-White registered 10 assists for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this season. He was an unused substitute on Saturday so we can expect to see him at some point here.