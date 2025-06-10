England v Senegal Build Ups Tipsheet: Saka & Rice star in five best City Ground Match Ups

Back Saka to come back with a bang

Rice to get the better of Trent

Ndiaye can upset the odds in 2/1 3.00 fouls face-off

England host Senegal in an international friendly at the City Ground on Tuesday where Thomas Tuchel would like to see a response to a lacklustre showing against Andorra.

And Betfair Build Up bets are running for this game in Nottingham, so let's take a look at five Match Up bets worth considering as we put the players head-to-head in the top stats categories...

To score more goals - Bukayo Saka v Nicolas Jackson

Bukayo Saka can come back with a bang as he starts for the first time under Thomas Tuchel - and after their lacklustre efforts against Andorra he should give England an extra pep in their step.

Nicolas Jackson will start up front for Senegal, but he's scored just once for his country - although he did end the season with four goals in five games for Chelsea and playing back in England will be a comfort to him.

Jackson is 15/28.50 to outscore Saka here, and Saka's scored just once in 15 games for England but he'll be raring to go here and I think this represents a great opportunity to end the season style.

Recommended Bet Back Saka to score more than Jackson SBK 9/4

To have more shots on target - Jude Bellingham v Ismaila Sarr

Jude Bellingham is the 1/12.00 favourite in this head-to-head with Crystal Palace man Ismaila Sarr, but I think the Senegal forward has got a decent shout at upsetting the odds at 12/53.40.

Sarr came off the bench to score against Republic of Ireland last time out and obviously enjoyed a flying finish to the season with FA Cup winners Palace.

Bellingham's had 3-2-2 shots on target in his last three games, while Sarr has multiple efforts on target in his last two and three of five - which is comparable with Bellingham's form for England so Sarr is a live contender here.

Recommended Bet Back Ismaila Sarr more shots on target than Jude Bellingham SBK 12/5

To commit more fouls - Levi Colwill v Kalidou Koulibaly

Levi Colwill is set to start for Thomas Tuchel and if you;ve followed our player stats columns over the Premier League season you'll know he's usually good for a foul or three.

He gave away two fouls in his last international and 20 in his last 10 starts for Chelsea this season - decent stats to back him at 9/52.80 to outfoul his Senegal counterpart.

The giant former Napoli defender now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia at Al-Hilal, where he did give away a foul in his last five games - but gave away just the one when Senegal lost to England at the last World Cup. He's 1/12.00 here but we'll take him on with the Chelsea man.

Recommended Bet Back Colwill more fouls than Koulibaly SBK 9/5

To be fouled more times - Miles Lewis-Skelly v Ilian Ndiaye

This is a heavyweight clash with both these players masters at 'winning' fouls shall we say. They've both got quick feet and pace to burn which usually equals fouls, but they're also never afriad to hit the deck and make the most of minimal contact.

Lewis-Skelly has learned from one of the best in Bukayo Saka but Everton's Ndiaye is also a master craftsman in this respect - fouled 56 times this season with 18 games of him being fouled at least twice.

Lewis-Skelly has taken things to another level having drawn 80 fouls this season so he's naturally enough a big odds-on shot here at 4/71.57 but if there's anyone on the Senegal squad who can take him on it's Ndiaye - so let's roll the dice.

Recommended Bet Back Ndiaye fouled more times than Lewis-Skelly SBK 2/1

To have most shots - Trent Alexander-Arnold v Declan Rice





Tuchel will give his players more freedom and that should mean Trent Alexander-Arnold can go for a wander from right-back, and the bookies believe that'll translate into shots as he's 10/111.91 to have more shots than Declan Rice.

I'm not so sure though, and will happily back Arsenal midfielder Rice to have more attempts at goal at 8/52.60.

I think Alexander-Arnold, if anything, will move inside and play balls around - and Rice has shown with Arsenal that he's vastly improved as an attacking threat going forward so having Alexander-Arnold filling that deep central space will actually help him.

And it'll help us collect on an odds against shot.