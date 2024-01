Reds lead 2-1 after exciting first leg

Fresh Fulham can take the tie to opponents

Cottagers on target in 3/1 4.00 Bet Builder

Did Fulham miss their chance in this tie when they surrendered a one goal lead to lose 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield? Marco Silva's men were kicking themselves after second-half goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gapko turned the match around.

The Reds are 1/81.12 to qualify for the final and the hosts are 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Liverpool are determined to have a glorious season and winning the EFL Cup - they are 4/61.67 to go all the way - would be the first piece of silverware in a campaign which is 80/181.00 to yield four trophies.

They beat Bournemouth 4-0 on Sunday, showing that they can fire even when Mo Salah is missing. It is no surprise that Jurgen Klopp's men are expected to go through tonight.

Leg 1 - Back goals in both halves

While Fulham were disappointed to lose at Anfield, however, going back to west London with just one goal separating the teams was no disaster for Silva's side.

That was the second time this season the team have played at Anfield and both matches were decided by one goal margins. Liverpool beat Fulham 4-3 there in December.

Fulham come into this match the fresher team, having not played for 11 days, and with the home crowd behind them could go for it from the off. Both matches between the sides this season featured goals in both halves and we will back that again tonight.

Leg 2 - Back Fulham to have 5 shots on target

Fulham are an unpredictable team and often a risky one to back. But at their own ground they are difficult to beat. This season they have defeated Arsenal here and thumped West Ham 5-0 in the league, as well as knocking Spurs out of this competition on penalties.

The Cottagers had four shots on target in the first leg and five when they went to Anfield in the league last month. We will back them to have five or more tonight as they try to turn this tie around.

Leg 3 - Back Both Teams to Score

Dave Tindall quotes a stat in his match preview that will have Fulham fans feeling pessimistic: only 25% of teams have gone on to the final after losing the first leg.

It is obvious then that Fulham have it all to do in this tie and it will take a special night on the banks of the Thames if Fulham are to book their place at Wembley.

Backing Fulham and Draw at 10/111.91 in the double chance market is tempting but, in the end, it is probably wiser to avoid markets on the result.

The bet that is staring us in the face, based on the 10 goals that these teams have produced across their two meetings already this season, is both teams to score, so that rounds out the Bet Builder.