Norwich to score at Elland Road

Fulham to keep Liverpool honest

Bilbao and Barca to entertain

Leeds need to keep winning to keep pace with the top three in the Championship, and while they should be able to beat an in-form, Norwich, tonight, I do expect both teams to score.

The Canaries head to Elland Road on an unbeaten run of five in all competitions, with four of those five seeing this selection land. They have played 14 times away from home in the league this season, and BTTS backers have collected in all but three of them.

The hosts have won their last four - three league and one cup - but there haven't been too many clean sheets at home this term, with nine of the 14 visiting teams finding the net at least once. On the other hand, they have only failed to score in one match - which was back in September.

Liverpool were definitely fortunate to win the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield, but they dug deep to do so, and their latest winning run now stands at five.

This tie is definitely still in the balance, and while the Reds are of course strong favourites, Fulham will give this a real go at the Cottage tonight, and it's hard to see either side keeping a clean sheet.

Marco Silva's men usually score in front of their own fans, and it's not like they have an option of playing for a draw when they are 2-1 down from the first leg.

We are at the quarter-final stage of the Cope del Rey, and Barcelona face a tricky trip to Bilbao, in which BTTS backers should be able to collect.

Up until last Saturday, the hosts hadn't lost a game since their defeat to Barcelona in October, so they have been in great form. Their defence has really tightened up in that time, but it's difficult to imagine Barca not finding the net here.

Xavi's visitors are someway adrift in the La Liga title race, so winning this competition will be important to them. They returned to league action with a 2-4 victory at Betis on Sunday, and eight of their 10 away from home this season have finished with both teams scoring.