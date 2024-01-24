</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/fulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html">Fulham v Liverpool: Jota can seal final place in 9/2 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/day-12-africa-cup-of-nations-tips-back-dr-congo-and-mali-to-win-big-230124-164.html">Day 12 Africa Cup of Nations Tips: Back DR Congo and Mali to win big</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-fulham-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-semi-final-betting-tips-preview-stats-multiple-picks-230124-1063.html">Fulham v Liverpool: Win with Willian in 6/1 Bet Builder treble</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-4-monkfish-is-great-value-at-gowran-240124-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Monkfish is great value at Gowran</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-two-pronged-chepstow-attack-at-13-2-and-15-4-230124-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Two-pronged Chepstow attack at 13/2 and 15/4</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-thinks-blinkers-can-spark-a-revival-from-rothwell-chaser-at-fairyhou-240124-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams thinks blinkers can spark a revival from Rothwell chaser at Fairyhouse</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/ras-al-khaimah-championship-first-round-leader-tips-picks-from-66-1-to-80-1-230124-719.html">Ras Al Khaimah Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 66/1 to 80/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-past-winner-rose-can-contend-again-230124-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Past winner Rose can contend again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-farmers-insurance-open-and-ras-al-khaimah-championship-230124-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Farmers Insurance Open and Ras Al Khaimah Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-salt-burn-wont-stop-us-backing-him-at-11-4-240124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Salt burn won't stop us backing him at 11/4</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-england-first-test-player-tips-five-of-the-best-bets-including-4-1-punt-on-Axar-230124-194.html">India v England first Test player tips: 4/1 Axman cometh for India</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-england-first-test-tips-and-best-bets-torrid-trial-by-spin-for-bazballers-230124-194.html">India v England First Test Tips: Torrid trial by spin for Bazballers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/day-12-australian-open-tips-back-coco-cauff-and-qinwen-zheng-to-reach-the-final-240124-1305.html">Australian Open Day 12 Tips: 7/4 Gauff can beat Sabalenka again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/day-11-australian-open-tips-zheng-has-edge-on-kalinskaya-230124-1305.html">Australian Open Day 11 Tips: Zheng has edge on Kalinskaya</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-day-10-tips-home-run-beckons-for-tournament-favourite-220124-1305.html">Australian Open Day 10 Tips: How to back Novak at 5/6 v Fritz</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-second-trump-presidency-50-percent-chance-after-he-wins-new-hampshire-primary-240124-204.html">US Election: Second Trump presidency 50% chance after he wins New Hampshire</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/new-hampshire-primary-betting-odds-and-analysis-220124-171.html">New Hampshire Primary: The last significant night of primary season?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/who-will-win-the-us-presidential-election-2024-donald-trump-shortest-price-yet-before-new-hampshire--220124-204.html">US Election: Donald Trump shortest price yet before New Hampshire primary</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-the-super-bowl-ravens-and-49ers-favourites-to-win-conference-championships-230124-204.html">Super Bowl Betting: Ravens and 49ers favourites to win Conference Championships</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-divisional-round-playoffs-betting-tips-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in-super-bowl-race-170124-1063.html">NFL Divisional Round Tips: Allen & Mahomes to serve up play-off classic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-super-bowl-2024-san-francisco-13-8-favourites-before-divisional-round-play-offs-170124-204.html">Super Bowl 2024: San Francisco 13/8 favs before Divisional Round play-offs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Fulham v Liverpool: Jota can seal final place in 9/2 Bet Builder</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-24">24 January 2024</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Fulham v Liverpool: Jota can seal final place in 9/2 Bet Builder", "name": "Fulham v Liverpool: Jota can seal final place in 9/2 Bet Builder", "description": "Liverpool head to Craven Cottage for their EFL Cup semi-final, second leg and Dave Tindall is taking Diogo Jota to fire the Reds to Wembley...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/fulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/fulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-24T16:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-24T09:16:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Liverpool head to Craven Cottage for their EFL Cup semi-final, second leg and Dave Tindall is taking Diogo Jota to fire the Reds to Wembley... Liverpool hold a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg Diogo Jota looks sharp and can help land a BB at [9/2] Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here Fulham v LiverpoolWednesday January 24, 20:00Live Sky Sports Football First final still alive for Fulham The main thing for Fulham in the first leg at Anfield was to make sure Liverpool didn't secure a big winning margin that would have made this return contest rather redundant. Marco Silva's men did much more than that and with a quarter of the match to go they held a surprise lead via Willian's well-taken goal in the 19th minute. Curtis Jones (68) and sub Cody Gakpo (71) struck twice in three minutes to turn the game around but, importantly, Fulham didn't cave in from there and this is far from over just yet. Fulham's only outing since then was a rather unfortunate 1-0 defeat at Chelsea so they've acquitted themselves well in the last two matches despite losing both. Hard-luck stories won't cut it on Wednesday night though so Fulham, who have had over a week-and-a-half off since the loss at Stamford Bridge, simply must go for it, ruffle Liverpool's feathers and hope some breaks go their way as they bid to make the final of this tournament for the first time. League leaders Liverpool on a roll It's five wins on the trot for Liverpool in all competitions after they turned on the style in the second half of a match again to defeat in-form Bournemouth on Sunday and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points. Fulham are actually the only side to score against the Reds in that run and also the only team to stop them winning by a more than a single goal margin. Boss Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool lacked rhythm in the first 45 minutes at Bournemouth but that made sense after 11 days off following their 2-0 victory at Arsenal in the FA Cup. But once they hit their stride, there was only one outcome and playing just three days before this one kicks off looks a help not a hindrance in terms of being in a flow. History heavily against hosts History doesn't bode well for Fulham as Liverpool have progressed to the EFL Cup final on eight of the nine previous occasions they've won the first leg. You might expect that given it's Liverpool but, in fact, only 25% of teams have gone on to the final after losing the first leg. It's a pretty healthy sample size too: 23 out of 92. And although they gave the Reds a good game at Craven Cottage at the very start of last season, Fulham haven't managed to defeat Liverpool there since 2011. Since then the Merseysiders have won three and drawn two. All that explains why Liverpool are just [1/10] to qualify for Wembley while Fulham are [11/2]. As for the match betting on Wednesday night, Fulham trade at [10/3], with Liverpool [8/11] and The Draw [3/1]. Second time lucky for Jota Two of the three legs in my Bet Builder for the first match at Anfield - Liverpool to win and BTTS - came in but, frustratingly, the bet went down as Diogo Jota didn't get on the scoresheet. That irks somewhat given that he's been in fantastic form of late and scored twice in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday. Jota now has four goals in his last five away fixtures so this looks a great chance for him to add another and help put this tie to bed. This time I'll combine the Portuguese frontman with a strong trend in Liverpool matches - lacklustre first halves. Liverpool's last five games have witnessed 17 goals (14 for and three against). But the key here is that 15 of those goals have been scored in the second half. Given the balance of the tie, it's easy to imagine another quiet first half as Liverpool hold on to what they have before the game opens up after the break. We can cover that angle by backing Under 1.5 1st Half Goals. Added to a Jota strike and it's a [9/2] Bet Builder. Back Diogo Jota Anytime Goalscorer and 1st Half Under 1.5 Goals on Bet Builder @ [9/2] Bet now Read all of our football previews and betting tips here ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Diogo Jota Liverpool friendly 2023.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Diogo Jota Liverpool friendly 2023.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Diogo Jota Liverpool friendly 2023.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dave Tindall", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave_tindall" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Diogo Jota Liverpool friendly 2023.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Diogo Jota Liverpool friendly 2023.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Diogo Jota Liverpool friendly 2023.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Diogo Jota Liverpool friendly 2023.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Liverpool frontman Diogo Jota"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Diogo Jota can find the net again</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Fulham%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Jota%20can%20seal%20final%20place%20in%209%2F2%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html&text=Fulham%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Jota%20can%20seal%20final%20place%20in%209%2F2%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Liverpool head to Craven Cottage for their EFL Cup semi-final, second leg and Dave Tindall is taking Diogo Jota to fire the Reds to Wembley...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Liverpool hold a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Diogo Jota looks sharp and can help land a BB at <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D8972285,12453944%26bsmId%3D924.391352114,924.389849482"><b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></h3> </li> <hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.223436360"><strong>Fulham v Liverpool</strong></a><br><strong>Wednesday January 24, 20:00</strong><br><strong><span>Live Sky Sports Football</span></strong></p><h2>First final still alive for Fulham</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The main thing for Fulham in the first leg at Anfield was to make sure Liverpool didn't secure a big winning margin that would have made this return contest rather redundant.</p><p>Marco Silva's men did much more than that and with a quarter of the match to go they held a surprise lead via Willian's well-taken goal in the 19th minute.</p><p>Curtis Jones (68) and sub Cody Gakpo (71) struck twice in three minutes to turn the game around but, importantly, Fulham didn't cave in from there and this is far from over just yet.</p><p>Fulham's only outing since then was a rather unfortunate 1-0 defeat at Chelsea so they've acquitted themselves well in the last two matches despite losing both.</p><p>Hard-luck stories won't cut it on Wednesday night though so Fulham, who have had over a week-and-a-half off since the loss at Stamford Bridge, simply must go for it, ruffle Liverpool's feathers and hope some breaks go their way as they bid to make the final of this tournament for the first time.</p><h2>League leaders Liverpool on a roll</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It's five wins on the trot for Liverpool in all competitions after they turned on the style in the second half of a match again to defeat in-form Bournemouth on Sunday and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.</p><p>Fulham are actually the only side to score against the Reds in that run and also the only team to stop them winning by a more than a single goal margin.</p><p>Boss Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool lacked rhythm in the first 45 minutes at Bournemouth but that made sense after 11 days off following their 2-0 victory at Arsenal in the FA Cup.</p><p>But once they hit their stride, there was only one outcome and playing just three days before this one kicks off looks a help not a hindrance in terms of being in a flow.</p><h2>History heavily against hosts</h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>History doesn't bode well for Fulham as Liverpool have progressed to the EFL Cup final on eight of the nine previous occasions they've won the first leg.</span></p><p><span>You might expect that given it's Liverpool but, in fact, only 25% of teams have gone on to the final after losing the first leg. It's a pretty healthy sample size too: 23 out of 92.</span></p><p><span>And although they gave the Reds a good game at Craven Cottage at the very start of last season, Fulham haven't managed to defeat Liverpool there since 2011. Since then the Merseysiders have won three and drawn two.</span></p><p><span></span>All that explains why Liverpool are just <b class="inline_odds" title="1.10"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.10</span></b> to qualify for Wembley while Fulham are <b class="inline_odds" title="6.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.50</span></b>.</p><p>As for the match betting on Wednesday night, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-football-league-cup/fulham-v-liverpool/32931071">Fulham</a> trade at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b>, with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-football-league-cup/fulham-v-liverpool/32931071">Liverpool <b class="inline_odds" title="1.73"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.73</span></b> and The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="4.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.00</span></b>.</a></p><h2>Second time lucky for Jota</h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>Two of the three legs in my Bet Builder for the first match at Anfield - Liverpool to win and BTTS - came in but, frustratingly, the bet went down as Diogo Jota didn't get on the scoresheet.</span></p><p><span>That irks somewhat given that he's been in fantastic form of late and scored twice in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.</span></p><p><span>Jota now has four goals in his last five away fixtures so this looks a great chance for him to add another and help put this tie to bed. </span></p><p>This time I'll combine the Portuguese frontman with a strong trend in Liverpool matches - lacklustre first halves.</p><p>Liverpool's last five games have witnessed 17 goals (14 for and three against). But the key here is that 15 of those goals have been scored in the second half.</p><p>Given the balance of the tie, it's easy to imagine another quiet first half as Liverpool hold on to what they have before the game opens up after the break.</p><p>We can cover that angle by backing Under 1.5 1st Half Goals. Added to a Jota strike and it's a <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D8972285,12453944%26bsmId%3D924.391352114,924.389849482"><b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b></a> Bet Builder.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Diogo Jota Anytime Goalscorer and 1st Half Under 1.5 Goals on Bet Builder @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D8972285,12453944%26bsmId%3D924.391352114,924.389849482" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Read all of our football previews and betting tips here</strong></a></h3><hr><p></p><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D8972285,12453944%26bsmId%3D924.391352114,924.389849482">1pt - Diogo Jota Anytime Goalscorer and 1st Half Under 1.5 Goals on Bet Builder @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>Staked: 25.5pts<p>Returned: 15.20pts</p><p>P/L: -10.30pts</p><p>Previous:<br>2022/2023 P/L: +£16.79<br>2021/2022 P/L: +£8.69<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£3.06</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Fulham%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Jota%20can%20seal%20final%20place%20in%209%2F2%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html&text=Fulham%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Jota%20can%20seal%20final%20place%20in%209%2F2%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-football-accumulator-tips-reds-to-concede-in-this-3-1-treble-240124-35.html">The Daily Acca: Reds to concede in this 3/1 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/85de350cadaf4a79a9a599d429f6682f3b2c9c74.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/85de350cadaf4a79a9a599d429f6682f3b2c9c74.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-fulham-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-semi-final-betting-tips-preview-stats-multiple-picks-230124-1063.html">Fulham v Liverpool: Win with Willian in 6/1 Bet Builder treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Willian Fulham pre-season.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Willian%20Fulham%20pre-season.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/man-utd-v-newcastle-carabao-cup-best-bets-and-bet-builder-tips-on-wednesday-night-old-trafford-301023-1063.html">Man Utd v Newcastle: Take Toon to get revenge and look for 20/1 big Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik ten hag Eddie Howe.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Erik%20ten%20hag%20Eddie%20Howe.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/fulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html">Fulham v Liverpool: Jota can seal final place in 9/2 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-fulham-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-semi-final-betting-tips-preview-stats-multiple-picks-230124-1063.html">Fulham v Liverpool: Win with Willian in 6/1 Bet Builder treble</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/betfairs-90-minute-payout-which-sides-have-we-paid-out-on-this-season-180923-1171.html">Betfair's 90 Minute Payout: Which sides have we paid out on this season?</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-one-and-league-two-midweek-tips-mk-to-prevail-in-dons-derby-220124-134.html">EFL Midweek Tips: Back MK to prevail in Dons derby in 18/1 Acca</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-wolves-tips-and-predictions-seagulls-to-win-with-both-teams-scoring-150124-200.html">Brighton v Wolves: Back Seagulls to prevail in entertaining affair</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-jurgen-klopps-liverpool-machine-is-title-contender-220124-664.html">Jones Knows Notebook: Liverpool's coping mechanism gives them title race edge</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">More EFL Cup</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/">Africa Cup of Nations</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open an Account Using Promo Code <strong>ZBHC01</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook</li> <li><strong>Get</strong> - £/€20 in Free Bets</li> <li>T&Cs apply</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">GET STARTED</a></div> <p></p> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"> <h3>More on Football Betting</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5-g20-sbk-football?rfr=977214">Betfair Welcome Offer </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Bet on Footbal with Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509">Premier League Odds</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/7129730">Championship Odds</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/odds/today-s-football/cpn-YytEIxAAACEA6mgL%2Fs%2F1?d=Y0ALOREAAB8ARlzD">Today's Football</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block_header"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a><br/> </header> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li> Fulham v Liverpool: Jota can seal final place in 9/2 Bet Builder </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/", "name": "EFL Cup" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/fulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html", "name": "Fulham v Liverpool: Jota can seal final place in 9/2 Bet Builder" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html&rfr=977214">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fefl-cup%2Ffulham-v-liverpool-semi-final-efl-cup-tips-jota-can-seal-final-place-in-9-2-bet-builder.-210124-719.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v84a3a4012de94ce1a686ba8c167c359c1696973893317" integrity="sha512-euoFGowhlaLqXsPWQ48qSkBSCFs3DPRyiwVu3FjR96cMPx+Fr+gpWRhIafcHwqwCqWS42RZhIudOvEI+Ckf6MA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"84aa27bf88900664","b":1,"version":"2024.1.0","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256"}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>