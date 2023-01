Manchester City are odds-on to win the EFL Cup for the fifth time in Pep Guardiola's tenure ahead of this week's quarter-finals.

The Premier League champions relinquished their stranglehold on the League Cup last season after winning it for the four previous seasons in a row.

Liverpool came into the competition in 2022/23 as defending champions but were knocked out by City in the last round.

City go to Southampton on Wednesday night for their quarter-final and the visitors are 1.251/4 to win the match in normal time.

Utd second favourites before Addicks test

On Tuesday, Manchester United host League 1 Charlton Athletic - the only side from outside the top flight left in the competition - at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are on a run of seven consecutive wins in all competitions and Erik ten Hag would love to see his side in the last four in his first season in charge.

United are 4.3100/30 to win the League Cup for the first time since 2017 on the eve of their quarter-final.

Two more all Premier League ties

There are two more all Premier League ties in the EFL last eight and the first takes place on Tuesday at St James' Park.

Newcastle were shock 2-1 losers to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Saturday and Eddie Howe will be desperate for them to bounce back here.

The Magpies won 3-0 at Leicester in the Premier League last month and are 1.594/7 to beat the Foxes again.

As for the outright betting, Newcastle are 7.06/1 third favourities. They currently sit third in the Premier League and may target winning the EFL Cup as an important step in their rise under their new owners.

Leicester, meanwhile, have won the Premier League and FA Cup in the past decade and shouldn't be discounted. They are 22.021/1 in the outright betting for this competition.

The other all top flight quarter-final is between Nottingham Forest and Wolves at the City Ground on Wednesday.

The hosts are marginal favourites at 2.747/4 with the visitors 2.8815/8 in the match odds.