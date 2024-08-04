Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: Gremio to avoid defeat in this 11/2 Brazilian Treble

Gremio football supporters
It should be a good night for the Gremio supporters

It's an 11/26.50 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with all three of his selections coming from the Brazilian top flight.

  • Gremio to get a result on the road

  • Another strong home performance from Corinthians

  • No clean sheets at Internacional

Leg 1 Gremio to Win or Draw @ 10/111.91 (20:00)

Athletico Paranaense are odds-on to beat Gremio at home this evening, but that is too short for me, and I am backing the visitors to avoid defeat.

Renato Portaluppi's visitors are down in 17th place, which is quite the difference from their runners-up finish last season.

Their results have been picking up in recent weeks though, and they head into this game on a four match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The hosts have just put a hat-trick of victories together, but two of those were in the cup, and they have actually gone four without a win at home in the league - losing their two most recent outings.

Leg 2 Corinthians (90mins) @ 4/61.67 (20:00)

Ramón Díaz is the latest manager to try and improve Corinthians' fortunes, and the signs have been relatively positive in his first few games in charge.

A narrow 2-1 loss at Atletico Mineiro has been his only defeat, and it's four points from a possible six at home. It's also worth noting that despite some of their troubles, they have always been relatively strong in front of their own fans.

Juventude are two places above them in the league, and that's despite having played two games less. They key thing here though is that 19 of their 21 points have come at home, and their away record reads - played eight, drawn two and lost six.

Leg 3 BTTS in Internacional v Palmeiras @ 11/102.11 (21:00)

Palmeiras are on an unusually poor run of form, as it's four defeats from their last five in all competitions. The trio of league losses has seen them slip to third, and they start the day seven points behind the leaders - albeit with a game in hand.

If Abel Ferreira is to lead the club to a third straight Serie A title, his team need to start winning again soon, but they will find it tough at Internacional.

I prefer both teams to score from a betting perspective, with the bet having landed in five of the hosts' last six league matches. Palmeiras have actually failed to find the net in each of their last three outings, but they have too much firepower for that to continue much longer.

Recommended Bet

Back Gremio to Win or Draw, Corinthians to Win, and BTTS in Internacional v Palmeiras

SBK11/2

Now read Paul Higham's 6/17.00 Sunday Tip

Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L

Wagered: 265pts

Returned: 197.79pts

P/L: -67.21pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

EFL Cup

Grimsby v Man Utd Tips: Back Fernandes to fire in 9/2 bet builder

  • Max Liu
Grimsby v Man Utd preview
EFL Cup

Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Easy for Everton and fast start for Seagulls on Wednesday

  • Paul Higham
The Carabao Cup trophy ahead of Wednesday's second round
Bet of the Day

Club Brugge v Rangers: Back the stats in 7/2 Bet Builder in Belgium

  • Paul Higham
Betfair banner for Wednesday's best football bet of the day

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Easy for Everton and fast start for Seagulls on Wednesday

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Kairat v Celtic: Nervy Bhoys to be involved in a tight tussle

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Odds: Liverpool 6/4 for title after dramatic win at Newcastle

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Why Everton are a bet to finish in the top 10

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Fulham v Man Utd: Back Red Devils win in 8/1 bet builder

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle v Liverpool Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday 2 Preview

  • Mike Norman