The Daily Acca: Gremio to avoid defeat in this 11/2 Brazilian Treble
It's an 11/26.50 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with all three of his selections coming from the Brazilian top flight.
-
Gremio to get a result on the road
-
Another strong home performance from Corinthians
-
No clean sheets at Internacional
Leg 1 Gremio to Win or Draw @ 10/111.91 (20:00)
Athletico Paranaense are odds-on to beat Gremio at home this evening, but that is too short for me, and I am backing the visitors to avoid defeat.
Renato Portaluppi's visitors are down in 17th place, which is quite the difference from their runners-up finish last season.
Their results have been picking up in recent weeks though, and they head into this game on a four match unbeaten run in all competitions.
The hosts have just put a hat-trick of victories together, but two of those were in the cup, and they have actually gone four without a win at home in the league - losing their two most recent outings.
Leg 2 Corinthians (90mins) @ 4/61.67 (20:00)
Ramón Díaz is the latest manager to try and improve Corinthians' fortunes, and the signs have been relatively positive in his first few games in charge.
A narrow 2-1 loss at Atletico Mineiro has been his only defeat, and it's four points from a possible six at home. It's also worth noting that despite some of their troubles, they have always been relatively strong in front of their own fans.
Juventude are two places above them in the league, and that's despite having played two games less. They key thing here though is that 19 of their 21 points have come at home, and their away record reads - played eight, drawn two and lost six.
Leg 3 BTTS in Internacional v Palmeiras @ 11/102.11 (21:00)
Palmeiras are on an unusually poor run of form, as it's four defeats from their last five in all competitions. The trio of league losses has seen them slip to third, and they start the day seven points behind the leaders - albeit with a game in hand.
If Abel Ferreira is to lead the club to a third straight Serie A title, his team need to start winning again soon, but they will find it tough at Internacional.
I prefer both teams to score from a betting perspective, with the bet having landed in five of the hosts' last six league matches. Palmeiras have actually failed to find the net in each of their last three outings, but they have too much firepower for that to continue much longer.
Now read Paul Higham's 6/17.00 Sunday Tip
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 265pts
Returned: 197.79pts
P/L: -67.21pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Easy for Everton and fast start for Seagulls on Wednesday
-
Football Betting Tips
Kairat v Celtic: Nervy Bhoys to be involved in a tight tussle
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Odds: Liverpool 6/4 for title after dramatic win at Newcastle
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Everton are a bet to finish in the top 10
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Fulham v Man Utd: Back Red Devils win in 8/1 bet builder