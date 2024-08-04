Sunday Football Tips: Back streaking Sligo in 6/1 shot

St Patricks v Sligo Rovers

Sunday 4 August

18:00 BST kick-off

We're finishing the week in Dublin where St Patricks welcome a Sligo Rovers side that are on a great run of form and chasing a sixth win on the spin in all competitions.

The hosts have struggled of late with just one win in five yet they're odds-on favourites at Richmond Park - where they've had mixed results with three defeats in six in the league.

And we reckon this could be another one.

Sligo haven't just won the last five games, they've won them comfortably by an aggregate of 11-1.

Saints are tough to figure out - with three wins three draws and three defeats in their last nine games they're inconsistent to say the least.

And along with losing half of their last six league games at Richmond Park, Saints only played a Europa Conference league tie in Liechtenstein three days before this one, so fatigue must be a factor.

We're happy to ride with the visitors at 16/54.20 for the away win.

It's 23/202.15 for both teams not to find the net, which is some risk considering that it's landed in five of the last six home games for Saints.

However, I just feel the combination of a leggy home side just a few days after a tough European trip and a solid defensive side on a real roll of clean sheets can do the job for us.

So it's a Sligo win to nil that we're backing, and a whopping price at 6/17.00 as he recent stats arent in favour, but circumstances could just win us the day.