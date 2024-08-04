Sunday Football Tips: Back streaking Sligo in 6/1 shot
Paul Higham hopes some unusual circumstances can help Sligo Rover convert a 6/17.00 shot from their visit to St Patricks on Sunday.
-
Sligo have kept four clean sheets in five-game winning run
-
Back an away win to nil at 6/17.00
-
Get a FREE bet every time your PL team scores a goal in August!
St Patricks v Sligo Rovers
Sunday 4 August
18:00 BST kick-off
We're finishing the week in Dublin where St Patricks welcome a Sligo Rovers side that are on a great run of form and chasing a sixth win on the spin in all competitions.
The hosts have struggled of late with just one win in five yet they're odds-on favourites at Richmond Park - where they've had mixed results with three defeats in six in the league.
And we reckon this could be another one.
Leg 1: Sligo Rovers to win
Sligo haven't just won the last five games, they've won them comfortably by an aggregate of 11-1.
Saints are tough to figure out - with three wins three draws and three defeats in their last nine games they're inconsistent to say the least.
And along with losing half of their last six league games at Richmond Park, Saints only played a Europa Conference league tie in Liechtenstein three days before this one, so fatigue must be a factor.
We're happy to ride with the visitors at 16/54.20 for the away win.
Leg 2: Both teams to score 'no'
It's 23/202.15 for both teams not to find the net, which is some risk considering that it's landed in five of the last six home games for Saints.
However, I just feel the combination of a leggy home side just a few days after a tough European trip and a solid defensive side on a real roll of clean sheets can do the job for us.
So it's a Sligo win to nil that we're backing, and a whopping price at 6/17.00 as he recent stats arent in favour, but circumstances could just win us the day.
Now read Mark O'Haire's best seasonal Championship bets here!
Recommended bets
COLUMN 24/25 P/L
Returned: 23.9pts
P/L: +0.4pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Aiming for 13/8 Wembley winner
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Tips: Back Chris Wood to score in 38/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd v Aston Villa: 50/1 Watkins and Villa can inflict further woe on hosts