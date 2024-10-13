The Daily Acca: Goals in Austria in this 11/2 Nations League Treble
The Nations League has Paul Robinson's attention today, with his 11/26.50 Daily Acca starting with England's redemption mission in Finland.
-
Don't bank on goals in Helsinki
-
Another victory for the flying Greeks
-
A high-scorer expected with Haaland in Austria
Leg 1 Under 2.5 Goals in Finland v England @ 6/52.20 (17:00)
Lee Carsley's false 9 experiment failed against Greece at Wembley, with his England team eventually losing 1-2. They travel to Helsinki for an easier assignment today, but whatever the result, I can't see there being loads of goals.
I will admit I was sucked in to this new-look England in their opening two Nations League matches, but it's worth noting that even with their more attacking tactics, both of those games saw this selection land.
Finland have lost all three of their Group outings - scoring just a single goal. They will do well to find the net against the Three Lions, but they should be able to keep the score down at the other end.
Leg 2 Greece (90mins) @ 4/61.67 (19:45)
Ivan Jovanović is three for three as Greece manager, with the latest being that famous victory at Wembley on Thursday.
Finland and Ireland were their other two victims, and having already beaten the Irish in Dublin, they look like a good bet to complete the double in front of their own fans.
Heimir Hallgrímsson is on a rebuilding mission with the visitors following years in the doldrums, and while he led them to a first win in Finland during the week, that level of form is nothing to shout about.
Leg 3 Over 2.5 Goals in Austria v Norway @ (4/5] (19:45)
The Norwegians didn't let me down last week, as I tipped Over 2.5 Goals in their home match with Slovenia, and they duly delivered with a 3-0 win.
Erling Haaland scored a brace in Oslo, and even though this is a harder fixture away to Austria, I wouldn't rule him out from notching a couple more.
The hosts cruised to a 4-0 victory over Kazakhstan, and that was their fifth match from their last six to finish with at least three goals. Expect more of the same against Norway.
Now check out Lewis Jones' 6/17.00 Bet Builder for Finland v England
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 47pts
Returned: 39.24pts
P/L: -7.76pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
