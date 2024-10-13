Finland v England Bet Builder tips: How to back Jude Bellingham to score at 6/1

Bellingham has five goals in his last 12 England starts

He is the man to play behind Kane, not Foden

Finland home games are low on cards

Finland vs England

Sunday 13 October

Live on ITV1

Jude to make Hey for wounded Lions

Jude Bellingham has scored in five of his last 12 starts for England, delivering at some key moments and playing with a leadership and maturity that continues to baffle for someone so young.

Despite this ferocious strike-rate and natural ruthlessness to his game in front of goal, the oddsmakers at Betfair haven't really caught up with his goalscoring touch for the national team. Odds of 2/13.00 for him to score against Finland imply a 33% probability. That looks too low so we must act.

Yes, England are coming off the back of a wayward performance where they completely underestimated a full-throttle Greece team both tactically and mentally - but Finland aren't Greece.

And England will be wounded lion with Harry Kane back to lead their attack.

Compare Bellingham's output for England to that of Phil Foden's and it becomes even more impressive. The Manchester City star is without a goal or assist in his last 14 starts for England and the Greece game passed him by in familiar fashion when playing for his country as he posted no shots and failed to a create a single chance for his teammates.

Bellingham has shown time after time that he's the man for the role behind Kane and for a fixture England are 2/91.22 to win and are expected to score at least two goals by the market, the Real Madrid man is overpriced to score.

Cards could be in short supply

We managed to find a nice winning angle with the over line on the amount of yellow cards picked up by Greece on Thursday night with over 2.5 at 10/111.91 and over 3.5 at 13/53.60 both landing. It's therefore wise to stick with a card angle in the search for yet more profit but take a completely different view this time with the under line for this encounter the way to play.

Finland are a very disciplined team. A bit too nice probably. Physicality isn't their strong point.

As a nation they are developers of technical footballers like Jari Litmanen, who are encouraged to play the game in the right way. As a consequence their matches rarely descend into heated, card frenzies, especially ones against a dominant nation that could make this a very one-sided game.

Finland's last 17 competitive home matches has seen the total card line of under 1.5 land on 10 occasions - a very healthy strike-rate when you consider the prices available.

Take for instance here, the under 1.5 line is trading at 9/25.50. For the purposes of this Bet Builder we can afford to play a little safer and take the 6/42.50 for the under 2.5 cards line. Both those bets would've landed when these two teams met at Wembley in September where only one card was shown in the 2-0 victory for the Three Lions.

And remember, when there's value to be had with the main line it certainly brings forward the opportunity of laddering the bigger priced lines. I think that's the case here with the 14/115.00 being offered up on under 0.5 cards being shown, so no cards, something that has occurred in Finland's last two competitive home matches with Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland and four times in that 17-game sample size.

Those are all options to explore but for a best bet, simply combining Bellingham to score and the under 2.5 cards line brings forward a 6/17.00 shot to back that should give us a great run.