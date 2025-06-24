The Daily Acca: Flamengo to win in this 9/4 CWC Treble
Chelsea still need a result to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Club World Cup and their 02:00 kick-off features in Paul Robinson's 9/43.25 Daily Acca.
-
Benfica and Bayern to score
-
Back Blues to survive the heat
-
Big Mengo to make it three from three
Leg 1 BTTS in Benfica v Bayern Munich @ 8/151.53 (20:00)
Benfica have saved their hardest Group C fixture until last, but with a three point advantage over Boca Juniors and a vastly superior goal difference, even a narrow loss to Bayern should still be enough to see the Portuguese club qualify.
The Germans are top having won both of their games, and a draw here will confirm them as group winners. I am expecting Vincent Kompany to rotate his squad a bit for this clash, which will aid Benfica.
Goals should be on the menu at the Bank of America Stadium this evening, with both quite free-scoring teams. Even at 8/151.53, both teams to score looks good to me.
Leg 2 Chelsea (90mins) @ 2/91.22 (02:00)
Chelsea were beaten by Flamengo last time, which means they still need another point to qualify from Group D.
Tonight they take on ES Tunis, with the main talking point ahead of the game being the heat. The Blues have hardly been able to train due to extreme weather conditions, but even with that, I still expect them to beat their Tunisian opponents.
ES Tunis also lost to Flamengo, but they bounced back last time to beat Los Angeles by a 1-0 scoreline. This will surely be a bridge too far for them though, and they can't just sit back and defend as they need to win.
Leg 3 Flamengo (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (02:00)
Brazilian side, Flamengo, are a class act, and they should be able to make it three wins out of three in Group D tonight against Los Angeles.
Big Mengo, as they are known, came back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 3-1 last time, and that came on the back of a 2-0 opening victory. That made it six wins on the bounce in all competitions, and the 2022 Copa Libertadores winners are unbeaten in 10.
Steve Cherundolo's LA have lost both of their games, and they now can't qualify. It's hard to see them getting anything against Flamengo - even if the Brazilians rotate their squad.
Now read Lewis Jones' CWC Day 10 Tipsheet
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 190pts
Returned: 174.34pts
P/L: -15.66pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
