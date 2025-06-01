The Daily Acca: A 7/1 Brazilian Treble

Goals for both teams at Juventude

Juventude have only picked up eight points from their opening 10 Serie A fixtures, and six of those came from their opening three games. Since then it's five losses from seven, and they are without a clean sheet in four on this ground.

Gremio were involved in Copa Sudamericana action during the week, but it was a home game at least, so no huge travel involved. They won that match - their second victory in the space of five days, and they will like their chances of breaking their away duck tonight.

I prefer the goal angle though, with this selection having landed in three of the hosts' last four at home, and three of the visitors' last four on the road.

Santos are back in the top flight following a very embarrassing one year stay in Serie B, and their prodigal son, Neymar, returned to his boyhood club for this season.

Things haven't been going too great though, as they start the day third from bottom, with just an eight point return from the 30 available to date.

Botafogo are the reigning champions, but they too have made a slow start, as they are only in 11th, with three wins, three draws and three defeats.

It's just five goals conceded for them though, and Santos have only scored six, so I have this down as a low-scoring affair.

The champions are seeing their matches average a mere 1.67 goals each time, and all five of their away outings have seen Under 1.5 backers collect.

When it comes to backing teams to win at home, Corinthians are historically one of the best bets in Brazil.

Their strong home form has continued again this season, with four victories from five in the league at Arena Corinthians.

Vitoria make the visit in poor form having just lost three on the bounce, and their road record this term is three defeats and two draws.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Juventus v Gremio, Under 1.5 Goals in Santos v Botafogo & Corinthians to Win SBK 7/1

