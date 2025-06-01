Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in Brazil

Hosts scored 9 in 4 on own turf

Visitors netted in 3/4 away

Back BTTS



Mirassol v Sport Recife

Sunday 15:00

In Orlando overnight, Chicago Fire beat the hosts 3-1 to land our Over 3.5 Goals bet. Another winner today and we'll end the week in profit.

We finish the week in South America. One of tonight's games from Brazil's top flight brings Sport Recife to Mirassol, and we like the odds-against price on both teams finding the back of the net...

Mirassol are unbeaten through their first four home games of the Serie A campaign, despite conceding five times. They've been scoring regularly themselves - nine in four - with both teams finding the back of the net at least once in all four matches to this point.

Sport Recife are W0-D1-L4 on the road and outsiders for this one. They've scored in 3/4 of those defeats, however, with BTTS landing in the same fraction. There's juice in its price today and we're ready to take the punt.