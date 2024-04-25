The Daily Acca: A 6/1 treble featuring goals at the Amex

Antwerp look overpriced in Belgium

BTTS backers to be rewarded again at Brighton

Another three points for Feyenoord

The Belgian First Division is into the split phase part of the season, and Antwerp are a bit overpriced to beat an out of form, Union Saint-Gilloise.

The visitors head to Antwerp having lost their last four straight matches, and they are six without victory in the league. Away from home it's just one point from the last possible nine available.

The hosts hadn't been in great form themselves, but they put three straight defeats behind them to win at Cercle Brugge at the weekend.

These two teams met here in the middle of March, and while Antwerp needed a late equaliser to avoid a defeat, we are getting decent odds, and US-G are struggling now.

Brighton aren't playing as well as they had been in the first half of the campaign, but they are at home tonight, and I can see them definitely scoring against the reigning champions.

City have kept just three away clean sheets from 15 road fixtures in the Premier League this season, and only Aston Villa and Arsenal have stopped them from scoring themselves.

The Seagulls have fired just two blanks at the Amex, and a dozen of their 15 here have seen this selection land.

Feyenoord are highly unlikely to catch PSV at the top of the Eredivisie, as the gap stands at nine points with just four games to go.

They won't be giving up just yet though, and it's hard to see them not taking maximum points from their trip to the Go Ahead Eagles - especially as any slip-ups will give FC Twente motivation to catch them for second.

The hosts are in eighth, and they are fighting for European football next season, but it's now just one win in six - losing on three occasions.

Since their last league loss on December 3rd to PSV, the selection have played 15 times, won 11 and drawn four. They have also been victorious in 11 of their 15 away matches this term - losing just once.

Back BTTS in Brighton v Man City, and both Antwerp & Feyenoord to Win @ around 7.06/1 Bet now