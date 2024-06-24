Copa America Tipsheet: Colombia and Brazil will make winning starts

Colombia will keep it clean against Paraguay

There is no team at the Copa America in better form than Colombia, who take on Paraguay in Group D on Monday night.

They are now unbeaten in 23 games (W18 D5) and have won each of their last eight matches. That latter run includes victories over Brazil in November last year and the Spanish side that are currently taking Euro 2024 by storm, in March.

It is fair to say that Nestor Lorenzo's side are a genuine contender to win this Copa America and could represent value as the fourth favourites at 10/111.00. Colombia warmed up for this tournament with a 5-1 win over the hosts USA, followed by a 3-0 victory over Bolivia.

Paraguay beat Panama 1-0 in a friendly last week, to end a run of four games without a win (D2 L2).

That included a 1-0 home defeat against Colombia in November, as part of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, where Panama are currently seventh in the standings.

There seems little hope of Paraguay progressing in the tournament having been drawn in a group alongside Colombia and Brazil. Finding the net is proving to be a particular problem for Daniel Garnero's team, with their goal against Panama being only their second from their last nine games.

Colombia have kept clean sheets in 13 of the games in their 23-match unbeaten run, including that victory against Paraguay. You can back them to win to nil at 13/102.30.

Recommended Bet Back Colombia to beat Paraguay to nil SBK 13/10

Brazil make their debut at the 2024 Copa America in the early hours of Tuesday morning against Costa Rica.

The Selecao are unbeaten in four games under their new manager Dorival Junior. His reign started brightly with a 1-0 win against England and a 3-3 draw with Spain, but Brazil's more recent results have highlighted the task ahead of the coach.

A friendly against Mexico at the start of the month saw Brazil narrowly win 3-2, before they then drew 1-1 with a USA side that had just been thrashed by Colombia.

Brazil do not have to face Colombia until the final round of games in Group D, allowing them to build some momentum before facing a major test.

The biggest issue that would seem to exist for Junior is in his attack, with the side lacking a recognised striker and the manager having been experimented with both Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo in the role.

Everything points to Costa Rica being a difficult team to break down. They held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw at the start of June and though Argentina eventually defeated them 3-1 in March, the goals came relatively late in the second-half.

We have to assume that Brazil will have the quality to win this one, but it could be tight. You can back a Brazil win and under 3.5 goals at 10/111.91.