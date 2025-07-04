Betfair Build Ups: Back Kane and Garcia in Saturday's quarter-finals

Two brilliant ties on Saturday are perfect for Betfair Build Ups

Kane and Kvaratskhelia both like to shoot but who hits target more?

Back Madrid's Garcia to keep writing one of the stories of the tournament

When FIFA dreamed up this Club World Cup, this Saturday's quarter-final ties must have been the calibre of matches they envisioned.

The first, Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich, pits the newly-crowned champions of Europe against Harry Kane's German kings, while Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund is a repeat of last season's Champions League final.

Both matches are perfect for a Bet Build Up so here are two tips for Saturday's last eight clashes.

In the last four meetings between these sides - all of which were in the Champions League - PSG failed to score. The most recent of those matches took place in November, when the German side were 1-0 winners in Munich, but PSG hit their stride after that and went on to win the Champions League.

One reason for their success was the signing in January of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli. He has continued to perform well at the Club World Cup, creating two assists and scoring one goal. He will be a threat for the French side on Saturday and is never shy of shooting, taking 28 in seven Champions League matches this season.

Bayern's Harry Kane likes to have a go when he gets a sight of goal too. He hit 46 shots in 11 Champions League matches in 2024/25 but where he really excels is in accuracy. Half of Kane's shots, so 23 in total, were on target. That meant he was second only to Barcelona's Lamine Yamal for shots on target in the Champions League this season. Kvaratskhelia did not make the top 20 for SOTs.

Both players should be among the shots on Saturday night but we will back Kane to have more on target than Kvaratskhelia.

Recommended Bet Back Kane to have more Shots on Target than Kvaratskhelia SBK 5/4

With three goals in four matches, Gonzalo Garcia has been Real Madrid's standout striker at the Club World Cup. Kylian Mbappe is available for this one but, as he recovers from illness, Garcia could again be the main striker for Madrid.

The Spaniard, who is just 21, is seizing his opportunities under new manager Xabi Alonso and we are prepared to back him to contnue

Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy also has three goals at the tournament in the US, including two in their round of 16 victory over Monterrey. Our Match Up then, comes down to a battle between the respective teams' two men in form.

With Real Madrid boasting the stronger squad, and expected to dominate the match, Garcia should have more opportunities than Guirassy to continue his scoring streak. For that reason, we will back the young Spaniard to score more.