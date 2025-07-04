PSG v Bayern Munich: Grab opportunity to back world's best team at a juicy 2.32 on Betfair Exchange

PSG are well-rested enough to run all over Bayern

PSG v Bayern Munich

Saturday 5 July, 17:00

Live on DAZN

Those that have switched off from the Club World Cup so far may want to consider jumping back on the football bandwagon for the summer. Although this tournament has grabbed me more than expected, now is the time for the masses to return - this game should be of the highest quality played with plenty on the line.

If only the temperature in Atlanta could potentially drop around 10°C then we'd potentially have a near-perfect football match to savour involving two elite teams with the jeopardy of knockout football helping to keep the drama factor alive.

The players are likely to be performing in 33°C heat at midday US time. It allows us in the UK to sample this game at a cosy kick-off time of 5pm but it really is an unsustainable logistical approach when it comes to the welfare of the players. Next year's World Cup will need some tinkering.

The reason you should be tuning in is that you'll be getting a great opportunity to back the best club team in world football to win a football match. That does not happen often.

PSG are on offer here at 2.3211/8 to win in 90 minutes on the Betfair Exchange. Not only are they the best club team around but one that have yet to really break sweat in this competition - that advantage hasn't been factored into the prices enough.

They come here following a second-gear performance in terms of energy efficiency to wallop Inter Miami 4-0. That game was sewn up by the break as the second half turned into an exhibition of PSG playing at walking pace. They had a similar experience in the win over Seattle, too, where once getting the opening goal it was a case of preserving energy against an inferior opponent.

Like a coiled spring, the best version of PSG, even in these conditions, are likely to run all over Bayern Munich from the first whistle. We saw enough evidence of PSG's brilliance in the Champions League run when the heat was on. Away at Anfield, The Emirates and of course the final itself where Inter Milan didn't see which way they want.

Luis Enrique's men are a ferocious beast without possession who press better than anyone and when they get the ball, boy they can punish you all over the pitch. With Bayern Munich likely to fight fire with fire under Vincent Kompany, it's easy to see PSG overpowering their opponents and taking advantage of the one-vs-one battles in key areas.

Recommended Bet Back PSG to beat Bayern Munich in 90 mins EXC 2.32

Shots, shots, shots! Kvaratskhelia the man

The shots markets are always of interest when PSG are in town - they are a relentless team who always give you a great run for you money. For example, across their last 30 matches across all competitions they have averaged 19.6 shots per 90.

As with most data over a large sample size the markets are aligned with the probability but the way to grab some value is to back Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the first half shots market, where he looks a nice bet at 5/42.25 to record two or more shots.

The superhuman Georgian winger has been thriving in this heat whilst others have been flagging and he's looked in top form. With PSG expected to fast start in this one, there is hope he can continue his run of having at least two shots in his last five starts for PSG (Inter, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle and Inter Miami).

It's a feat he also achieved in both Champions League legs against Liverpool and in the home fixture with Aston Villa.