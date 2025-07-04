Palmeiras v Chelsea: Back the Blues to reach the semi final at evens

Palmeiras v Chelsea

Saturday 5 July, 02:00

Live on DAZN

Palmeiras square off with Chelsea in the early hours of Saturday morning at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

The last time these teams met was in the Club World Cup final in 2022, the Blues won 2-1 in extra time with the goals coming from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

Not a single one of the starting XI from that game remain at Stamford Bridge, nevertheless, Chelsea will be hoping to repeat the trick this weekend in the quarter-finals.

Enzo Maresca's side win in the last round wasn't as straightforward as the 4-1 scoreline suggests. Chelsea took the lead against Benfica via Reece James in the second half and led with five minutes to go but a lengthy weather delay disrupted their rhythm.

Angel Di Maria equalised from the spot deep into injury time to take the tie into extra time. Three Blues goals after the interval eventually downed the stubborn Portuguese side.

Chelsea's win, coupled with shock defeats to Manchester City and Inter Milan suddenly paves a very nice route to the final for the Blues.

They were always on the better side of the draw after finishing second in the group stage but with the Cityzens and Inter out, Fluminense or Al-Hilal await Chelsea in the semi's. All they have to do is beat Palmeiras and it looks like an ideal time to take on the Brazilians.

Palmeiras will be without Murilo (injured), Joaquin Piquerez (suspended) and captain Gustavo Gomez (suspended). That is three of their back four and the lack of cohesion that comes with the replacements could be their undoing.

With this in mind, I think the 1/12.00 about a Chelsea win is the most sensible play.

It is worth noting Palmeiras are unbeaten in the States this summer but it must be offset with the disruption to their backline.

It is also worth noting Chelsea's only defeat this summer came against Palmeiras' compatriots Flamengo.

That defeat was only Chelsea's second across their last 11, they won the other nine games.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to win SBK 1/1

Cynical Cucurella's foul streak to continue

Marc Cucurella has been Chelsea's second most cynical player at the Club World Cup.

The full back has committed 2.3 fouls per game and three in each of his last two appearances against Benfica and Flamengo.

It is no coincidence that Cucurella was tasked with containing the opposition's most dangerous players on both occasions. Flamengo's Gerson averages 1.3 dribbles (2nd most in their squad) and draws 3.7 fouls (1st) per game. Di Maria averaged 1.8 dribbles (2nd) and drew 1.3 fouls (4th) per game this summer.

Estêvão is expected to be Cucurella's next direct opponent. He has averaged 1.9 dribbles and drawn two fouls a game. The Betfair Sportsbook has the industry best price at 13/102.30 for Cucurella to commit 2+ fouls and at 4/15.00 for him to commit 3+ fouls. Both are worth a poke here.

Against back fours, Estêvão has drawn five fouls in three appearances this summer with two of his opponents hitting this low line.

Recommended Bet Back Marc Cucurella 2+ fouls SBK 13/10