Listen to Football...Only Bettor: Championship 2025-26 season preview
The new Championship season is back and so too is a new season of Football...Only Bettor. Listen to their preview show for 2025/26 and get the team's best bets...
-
Ipswich and Saints expected to challenge for top spot
-
Coventry and Millwall also fancied by podcast experts
-
Should we believe the hype about Birmingham?
-
Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide
-
Check out our player-by-player guide to the Premier League Golden Boot market
Listen to Football...Only Bettor Championship 2025/26 season preview
Host Kevin Hatchard is joined by EFL experts Mark O'Haire, Jake Osgathorpe and JimmyThePunt for an in-depth look at the outright markets, seeking the best value bets in one of the world's most competitive divisions.
They discuss why relegated duo Ipswich and Southampton are formidable title challengers at the top of the Betfair Championship promotion markets.
Should we believe the hype about Birmingham City who came up from League 1 with a record points total and owners who are determined to get them into the top flight?
One member of the podcast team says another promotion for Wrexham would be "insufferable".
Frank Lampard's Coventry City are more popular with the team as promotion contenders and John Eustace's expertise at this level bodes well for Derby County.
Will Leicester's impending points deduction prevent them from going back up at the first time of asking?
There's also a Steel City focus.
Sheffield United came close to winning promotion last season so why are they in danger of sliding out of contention this season?
A Sheffield Wednesday fan talks about his club's implosion and the challenges facing the club.
Most importantly for bettors, the team pick their best bets from Betfair's Championship football outright markets for 2025/26.
It all adds up to a brilliant preview of the season ahead and must-listen for football punters.
This is just the beginning.
Listen to Football...Only Bettor every week of the season for Championship tips - as well the best bets from the Premier League and Europe's top dvisions - from our experts.
The podcast is the perfect way to prepare for the weekend's football. You can read match previews and get tips from host Kevin Hatchard and the rest of the team on Betting.Betfair.
Now read Championship Tips 2025-26: Read our season preview including 1-24 prediction for every team
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Best bets for every single game of the opening weekend
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Back Bluebirds striker to shine
-
Football Betting Tips
Birmingham v Ipswich: Back both teams to score on opening night of the Championship season
-
Football Betting Tips
The Opta Championship Preview: Supercomputer predictions for the 2025-26 season
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide