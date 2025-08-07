Listen to Football...Only Bettor: Championship 2025-26 season preview

Host Kevin Hatchard is joined by EFL experts Mark O'Haire, Jake Osgathorpe and JimmyThePunt for an in-depth look at the outright markets, seeking the best value bets in one of the world's most competitive divisions.

They discuss why relegated duo Ipswich and Southampton are formidable title challengers at the top of the Betfair Championship promotion markets.

Should we believe the hype about Birmingham City who came up from League 1 with a record points total and owners who are determined to get them into the top flight?

One member of the podcast team says another promotion for Wrexham would be "insufferable".

Frank Lampard's Coventry City are more popular with the team as promotion contenders and John Eustace's expertise at this level bodes well for Derby County.

Will Leicester's impending points deduction prevent them from going back up at the first time of asking?

There's also a Steel City focus.

Sheffield United came close to winning promotion last season so why are they in danger of sliding out of contention this season?

A Sheffield Wednesday fan talks about his club's implosion and the challenges facing the club.

Most importantly for bettors, the team pick their best bets from Betfair's Championship football outright markets for 2025/26.