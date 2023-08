Most bets for Leeds to win Championship

EFL Championship

With just three days to go before the Championship season 2023/24 gets underway, Leeds United 11/26.40 and favourites Leicester 4/14.80 are dominating the title race betting.

Both were relegated from the Premier League last season and, under their respective new managers Daniel Farke and Enzo Maresca, punters are confident that both will go back up to the big time at the first time of asking.

As the figures show, Leeds have received by far the most bets in the outright winner market over all. In July, however, Leicester received the most, setting things up nicely for a hard-fought battle at the top between the Whites and the Foxes.

As for the relegation betting, promoted Plymouth are fancied to go straight back down, although QPR received most bets in July and some cheeky punters have even been taking a chance on Leeds dropping again.

Outright winner (single and multis) - most backed

1. Leeds - 36%

2. Leicester - 20%

3. Middlesbrough - 13%

4. Southampton - 11%

5. Sunderland - 4%

Outright winner (single) - most backed in July

1. Leicester

2. Leeds

3. Southampton/Middlesbrough

4. Birmingham/Coventry/Ipswich

Relegation (single and multis) - most backed

1. Plymouth - 19%

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 16%

3. QPR - 15%

4. Rotherham - 14%

5. Cardiff - 10%

Relegation (single) - most backed in July

1. QPR

2. Cardiff/Sheffield Wednesday

3. Leeds

4. Blackburn

EFL League One

Ian Evatt's Bolton made big strides last year, finishing fifth in League 1, and are 6/16.80 to win the division in 2023/24. Derby 4/14.80 are favourites but it is the Trotters who have attracted more single and multi bets than any other team in the third tier.

Reading are the most popular in the relegation betting. They came down from the Championship last season and punters think their problems will get even worse this term.

Outright winner (single and multis) - most backed

1. Bolton - 27%

2. Derby - 19%

3. Reading - 19%

4. Barnsley - 8%

5. Portsmouth - 8%

6. Charlton - 4%

Relegation (single and multis) - most backed

1. Reading - 20%

2. Cheltenham - 16%

3. Wigan - 10%

4. Fleetwood/Port Vale/Shrewsbury - 8%

EFL League Two

It's all about Wrexham, their famous owners, glitzy documentaries and consecutive promotions, right? Wrexham 7/24.40 are favourites to win League Two and Stockport 5/15.80 are their nearest market rivals. But MK Dons 16/117.00 have received the most bets and plenty of punters fancy them at those long odds.

Outright winner (single and multis) - most backed

1. MK Dons - 21%

2. Wrexham - 18%

3. Notts County - 16%

4. Bradford - 14%

5. Stockport - 12%

