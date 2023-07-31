</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> EFL League Two Preview: 6/1 Stockport to trump Wrexham in 'Not The Top 20' 1-24 Season Predictions 

Not The Top 20 podcast
31 July 2023
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-two-tips-and-previews-6-1-stockport-to-trump-wrexham-in-not-the-top-20-1-24-season-predictions-310723-1117.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-two-tips-and-previews-6-1-stockport-to-trump-wrexham-in-not-the-top-20-1-24-season-predictions-310723-1117.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-31T13:16:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-31T15:06:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ali Maxwell and George Elek from NTT20 are back to preview the 2023-24 League Two campaign and are backing Stockport to win what looks to be a very competetive League Two season.. Stockport are [2/1] for a top-three finish Salford may finally get it right in 2023-24 Stockton-less Morecambe may go down at [9/2] 1st. Stockport Stockport are [6/1] to win League Two Stockport were an exceptional National League team that came up wielding serious financial heft. It took them 10 games to get to grips with things, after which point they picked up the most points in the league by a distance. Another strong-looking window, with Nick Powell the billboard singing, has them as the team to beat in League Two, with no need to acclimatise unlike some of their challengers. Back Stockport for a top three finish @ [2/1] Bet now 2nd. Notts County Notts County are [9/4] for a top-three finish The addition of Wrexham and Notts County has set League Two on fire this year. Just like title-winners Wrexham, Luke Williams' side scored over 100 goals and racked up 100 points. Although Wrexham pipped them to the title, when Wrexham hosted Notts County back in April, they were 6/4 favourites, a price that suggests County would have been favourites at a neutral venue. Adding the quality of David McGoldrick and Dan Crowley, when playing a technical system that allows players of that ilk to thrive, should be highly impactful. Macaulay Langstaff scored more than 40 non-penalty goals last season and will likely get similar service. There is precedence for a double promotion, albeit not for five years. Notts County appear to be well set to be the next side to achieve it. 3rd. Salford City Salford are [5/1] for a top-three finish Last season's Play-Off Semi Finalists and joint top scorers seem to have been a little forgotten by the market due to the arrival of new, shinier moneybags National League teams. But for the first time in years, it feels like Salford are on an upwards trajectory. Rookie manager Neil Wood implemented a fantastic style of play that saw Salford attack at a very high level, with some exception players for the level in Watts, Bolton and Hendry, all who remain at the club. For a club with such financial heft, and an ability to sign and retain quality players, the upside is massive if Neil Wood can improve the team once more this season. Back Salford for a top-seven finish @ [7/4] Bet now 4th. Mansfield Mansfield are [1/1] for a top-seven finish The Stags have underachieved their pre-season ante-post price for a few years now. But it's easy to forget that they have one of the strongest squads in the division - particularly in midfield and attack. In Nigel Clough, they have a highly composed and experienced man at the helm. The division's joint top-scorers last season, the question is simple: if Clough can solidify a defence that had too many wobbles last season, Mansfield are going to be a shark this season. 5th. Wrexham Wrexham are [4/11] for a top-seven finish With surely the most amount of noise there's ever been about a fourth-tier team, Wrexham are favourites for the title. But their lengthy pre-season tour of America is surely not the best preparation for a season of League Two football. Star striker Paul Mullin's puncture lung will likely have a deflating impact on the first few weeks of the campaign. In a strong renewal of the division this year, that could be problematic. Phil Parkinson's style is predicated more on overpowering and outbattling the opposition than imposing technical quality. With opposition motivation levels every week as high as they can be, that style may not bear fruit to the same extent at a higher level. There is likely to be some big-name signings to come, but right now it feels like the favourites tag comes more from the brand name than the reality of the team. 6th. Gillingham Gillingham are [1/1] for a top-seven finish Having started the year bottom, Gills picked up the second points in the division in 2023 after a much-needed takeover and subsequent transfer spend. Neil Harris swiftly built a squad that dances to his tune. Likely to be solid defensively, the squad contains the physical players needed to implement the core style, and has a sprinkling of stardust in Jonny Williams and Tom Nichols 7th. Bradford Bradford are [11/10] for a top-seven finish A Play-Off team in 2022/23, there is no question whatsoever that Bradford's squad is among the strongest on paper. However, that was also the place last season, and it didn't feel like they fulfilled their true potential under Mark Hughes. The prolific Andy Cook and shot-stopper Harry Lewis both had magnificent seasons, the sort that may be hard to replicate. However, if the team unit as a whole performs to its level, a top 7 finish seems likely. 8th. MK Dons MK Dons are [5/4] for a top-seven finish MK Dons appear to have the best chances of the four relegated teams from League One. There's a scenario where Graham Alexander gets his feet under the table quickly and builds a team with more sturdiness than last season, while retaining the technical quality that should see them score plenty of goals. But there are too many question marks following an out-of-the-blue relegation last season. If early signs are good, they may be one to get with, but until then it's a watching brief. 9th. Doncaster Doncaster are [11/2] to finish in the top-seven What a difference a few months makes. Donny have had a desperate two years or so, with some bizarre managerial appointments. But Grant McCann is back in the building. He's someone with recent experience at a much higher level and took Doncaster to a League One Play-Off Semi Final only four years ago. An ambitious appointment has been followed by some strong signings - Richard Wood, Jamie Sterry, Joe Ironside are through the door and should raise the floor of the team. Doncaster's downwards trajectory will surely be stopped, and the range of potential finishes is large. 10th. Grimsby Town Grimsby are [5/2] for a top-seven finish Another dark horse in a division full of sharks. Paul Hurst got transfer business done early in a bid to improve on last season and attack the Play-Offs. Last season they were excellent out of possession but never clicked going forward. With a new look front line, Hurst will hope they are the complete package this season, but they don't have the individual quality of the big hitters. 11th. Walsall Walsall are [3/1] for a top-seven finish Walsall are an interesting case. A poor team for the most part last season, their replacement for Mike Flynn was his Assistant Manager, rookie manager Mat Sadler. The reason for optimism is a well-thought out transfer window, which looks the squad looking well balanced. For a quality manager, there's plenty to work with. The question is: will Mat Sadler provide the requisite managerial quality? We will find out. 12th. Barrow Barrow are [9/2] for a top-seven finish An impressive 9th place finish last season came about from being among the best-coached teams in the league. Their press and their defensive shape made them hard to score against, but Barrow's attack never got going, and they scored 10 goals less than any other top half team. Pete Wild has filled the squad with more physical forward players, and has David Worrall and Ben Whitfield to provide quality delivery. If that's a consistent route to goal, they could go well. 13th. Colchester Colchester are [9/2] for a top-seven finish Ben Garner has shown himself very capable of building an effective and attacking League Two side when taking Swindon Town to the play-offs two seasons ago. Deadwood in the shape of the former Ipswich cartel of Chambers, Sears, Judge and Skuse have finally been moved on and there were signs at the backend of last season that the new manager was improving them. Junior Tchamadeu seems likely to get a Championship move, which could bring its own windfall. 14th. Forest Green Rovers Duncan Ferguson has left, likely without any vegan chips, marking the end of a period of time that should be titled "How not to consolidate after promotion." Forest Green fans will be hoping that the disarray caused by Rob Edwards and his players' departure 12 months ago is finally over, and with the appointment of Allan Steele from Brentford as Director of Football they can hope for a return to competing at the top end of League Two. This season is unlikely to be much more than a learning curve for all involved, including rookie manager David Horseman who joins from Southampton. Matty Taylor will score goals if given the service. 15th. Sutton Matt Gray is still at Sutton United so there should be little to worry about this season, although surely someone will come calling at some point for the man who made them such a solid side. Harry Smith should thrive for a physical side who are so potent from set-pieces and, even though they have lost regulars such as Buigel and Randell, it seems unlikely that any drop-off from last season will be too severe with Gray at the helm. 16th. Swindon Town Swindon have had something of an identity crisis in the last year or so, initially investing in the Sporting Director model and data recruitment but now seemingly handing over the reins entirely to new boss Mike Flynn. Thus far they haven't brought many in and losing Jonny Williams won't help their cause. Flynn has a history of becoming disengaged with a job if there is little to play for and Swindon look set for a season of mid-table mediocrity. 17th. Accrington Accrington are [10/1] to be relegated John Coleman remains at Accrington Stanley this season which should keep them clear of the threat of back-to-back relegations but it's hard to see Accy competing at the top end of League Two. With key loanees Jensen, Pressley and Astley not returning to the club, there is a real lack of proven quality beyond veteran Sean McConville, but Coleman is a master of plucking young talent so it's hard to see them fall out of the league altogether. 18th. AFC Wimbledon Wimbledon are [7/1] to be relegated Wimbldeon should be commended for sticking by manager Johnnie Jackson after a disappointing campaign. There is optimism that this term might be better, with Ryan Johnson and Jake Reeves adding some League Two knowhow. Ali Al-Hamadi made a real splash last season, scoring 10 goals in 19 league games after arriving from Wycombe in January and he will be crucial if they are to surpass expectations. 19th. Harrogate Harrogate are [10/3] to be relegated Simon Weaver continues to have Harrogate punching above their weight in League Two, and so long as he's at the club there is reason to remain positive that they can stay there. The League Two entertainers for the last two seasons, Abraham Odoh should be an exciting little to Luke Armstrong's large, and the permanent signings of loanees Matty Foulds and Matty Daly will bring some welcome continuity. 20th. Tranmere Tranmere are [11/1] to be relegated After a disappointing campaign last season, it was a surprise to see Caretaker boss Ian Dawes given the job on a permanent basis. He almost exclusively plays with a midfield diamond, so losing two of the best wing-backs in the division in Josh Dacres-Cogley and Ethan Bristow won't help their cause. Midfield creativity has been the issue for the past few seasons and doesn't look to have been addressed, with Kristian Dennis added to an already large roster of front men begging for some better service. 21st. Crewe Alexandra Crewe are [11/2] to be relegated Only relegated Hartlepool had a worse xG ratio from the January window than Crewe, who had a hot finishing streak to thank for a cosy mid-table finish. The benefactor of that was Dan Agyei, whose sharp-shooting earned himself a move to League One Leyton Orient, and it's very hard to see where the goals come from this season. It's a small squad so any injuries will hurt them in what looks likely to be a scrap for EFL survival. 22nd. Newport County Newport County are [7/1] to be relegated Graham Coughlan did a decent job at Newport last season, but having lost his whole back four as a manager so reliant on a solid defence there seems just cause for concern. Omar Bogle is their only source of goals and runs hot and cold so, with Offrande Zanzala still a long-term absentee, should the striker not hit form early then County will likely struggle for goals. 23rd. Morecambe Morecambe are [9/2] to be relegated Back-to-back relegations could be on the cards for Morecambe with a protracted takeover saga showing no signs of completion and serious worries about who will be taking the club forward. Connor Ripley and Cole Stockton have both left the club, leaving manager Derek Adams without any of his major players from that remarkable promotion season. If he were to follow them out of the door then it's hard to see why Morecambe won't fall out of the EFL trapdoor. Back Morecambe to be relegated @ [9/2] Bet now 24th. Crawley Crawley are [5/2] for relegated Fast becoming an EFL crisis club, the relationship between Crawley Town fans and owners WAGMI United has deteriorated fast. The purge of popular players has continued into the summer with Ashley Nadsean, James Tilley and Aramide Oteh among those who have moved to other League One clubs. Manager Scott Lindsay has credit in the bank but, with the majority of signings coming from non-league, he has his work cut out to preserve Crawley's EFL status. League Two 1-24 Predictions Podcast. Sponsored by @BetfairListen: https://t.co/I48MmSeNmVThe eyes of the world are on L2How will #Notts and #WxmAFC go? And what about the other sharks? Who is in trouble?QT this with your top 3 &amp; bottom 2. Ali Maxwell and George Elek from NTT20 are back to preview the 2023-24 League Two campaign and are backing Stockport to win what looks to be a very competetive League Two season.. Elek from <a href="https://twitter.com/NTT20Pod">NTT20</a> are back to preview the 2023-24 League Two campaign and are backing Stockport to win what looks to be a very competetive League Two season..</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Stockport are <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b> for a top-three finish</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Salford may finally get it right in 2023-24</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Stockton-less Morecambe may go down at <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>1st. Stockport</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/winner-2023-24/924.367055864">Stockport are <b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b> to win League Two</a></p><p>Stockport were an exceptional National League team that came up wielding serious financial heft. It took them 10 games to get to grips with things, after which point they picked up the most points in the league by a distance. Another strong-looking window, with Nick Powell the billboard singing, has them as the team to beat in League Two, with no need to acclimatise unlike some of their challengers.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Stockport for a top three finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-3-finish-2023-24/924.367451408" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>2nd. Notts County</strong></h2><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-3-finish-2023-24/924.367451408">Notts County are <b class="inline_odds" title="3.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.25</span></b> for a top-three finish</a></p><p>The addition of Wrexham and Notts County has set League Two on fire this year.</p><p>Just like title-winners Wrexham, Luke Williams' side scored over 100 goals and racked up 100 points. Although Wrexham pipped them to the title, when Wrexham hosted Notts County back in April, they were 6/4 favourites, a price that suggests County would have been favourites at a neutral venue.</p><p>Adding the quality of David McGoldrick and Dan Crowley, when playing a technical system that allows players of that ilk to thrive, should be highly impactful. Macaulay Langstaff scored more than 40 non-penalty goals last season and will likely get similar service.</p><p>There is precedence for a double promotion, albeit not for five years. Notts County appear to be well set to be the next side to achieve it.</p><hr><h2><strong>3rd. Salford City</strong></h2><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-3-finish-2023-24/924.367451408">Salford are <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> for a top-three finish</a></p><p>Last season's Play-Off Semi Finalists and joint top scorers seem to have been a little forgotten by the market due to the arrival of new, shinier moneybags National League teams.</p><p>But for the first time in years, it feels like Salford are on an upwards trajectory. Rookie manager Neil Wood implemented a fantastic style of play that saw Salford attack at a very high level, with some exception players for the level in Watts, Bolton and Hendry, all who remain at the club.</p><p>For a club with such financial heft, and an ability to sign and retain quality players, the upside is massive if Neil Wood can improve the team once more this season.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Salford for a top-seven finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.70</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-7-finish-2023-24/924.367451498" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>4th. Mansfield</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-7-finish-2023-24/924.367451498">Mansfield are <b class="inline_odds" title="1.98"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.98</span></b> for a top-seven finish</a></p><p>The Stags have underachieved their pre-season ante-post price for a few years now. But it's easy to forget that they have one of the strongest squads in the division - particularly in midfield and attack. In Nigel Clough, they have a highly composed and experienced man at the helm.</p><p>The division's joint top-scorers last season, the question is simple: if Clough can solidify a defence that had too many wobbles last season, Mansfield are going to be a shark this season.</p><hr><h2><strong>5th. Wrexham</strong></h2><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Phil%20Parkinson%20pre%20season%20phone%201280%20.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Phil Parkinson pre season phone 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2019/12/Phil%20Parkinson%20pre%20season%20phone%201280%20-thumb-1280x720-92608.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-7-finish-2023-24/924.367451498">Wrexham are <b class="inline_odds" title="1.36"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.36</span></b> for a top-seven finish</a></p><p>With surely the most amount of noise there's ever been about a fourth-tier team, Wrexham are favourites for the title.</p><p>But their lengthy pre-season tour of America is surely not the best preparation for a season of League Two football. Star striker Paul Mullin's puncture lung will likely have a deflating impact on the first few weeks of the campaign.</p><p>In a strong renewal of the division this year, that could be problematic.</p><p>Phil Parkinson's style is predicated more on overpowering and outbattling the opposition than imposing technical quality. With opposition motivation levels every week as high as they can be, that style may not bear fruit to the same extent at a higher level.</p><p>There is likely to be some big-name signings to come, but right now it feels like the favourites tag comes more from the brand name than the reality of the team.</p><hr><h2><strong>6th. Gillingham</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-7-finish-2023-24/924.367451498">Gillingham are <b class="inline_odds" title="1.98"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.98</span></b> for a top-seven finish</a></p><p>Having started the year bottom, Gills picked up the second points in the division in 2023 after a much-needed takeover and subsequent transfer spend.</p><p>Neil Harris swiftly built a squad that dances to his tune. Likely to be solid defensively, the squad contains the physical players needed to implement the core style, and has a sprinkling of stardust in Jonny Williams and Tom Nichols</p><hr><h2><strong>7th. Bradford</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-7-finish-2023-24/924.367451498">Bradford are <b class="inline_odds" title="2.08"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.08</span></b> for a top-seven finish</a></p><p>A Play-Off team in 2022/23, there is no question whatsoever that Bradford's squad is among the strongest on paper. However, that was also the place last season, and it didn't feel like they fulfilled their true potential under Mark Hughes.</p><p>The prolific Andy Cook and shot-stopper Harry Lewis both had magnificent seasons, the sort that may be hard to replicate. However, if the team unit as a whole performs to its level, a top 7 finish seems likely.</p><hr><h2><strong>8th. MK Dons</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-7-finish-2023-24/924.367451498">MK Dons are <b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.24</span></b> for a top-seven finish</a></p><p>MK Dons appear to have the best chances of the four relegated teams from League One. There's a scenario where Graham Alexander gets his feet under the table quickly and builds a team with more sturdiness than last season, while retaining the technical quality that should see them score plenty of goals.</p><p>But there are too many question marks following an out-of-the-blue relegation last season. If early signs are good, they may be one to get with, but until then it's a watching brief.</p><hr><h2><strong>9th. Doncaster</strong></h2><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-3-finish-2023-24/924.367451408">Doncaster are <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b> to finish in the top-seven</a></p><p>What a difference a few months makes. Donny have had a desperate two years or so, with some bizarre managerial appointments. But Grant McCann is back in the building. He's someone with recent experience at a much higher level and took Doncaster to a League One Play-Off Semi Final only four years ago.</p><p>An ambitious appointment has been followed by some strong signings - Richard Wood, Jamie Sterry, Joe Ironside are through the door and should raise the floor of the team.</p><p>Doncaster's downwards trajectory will surely be stopped, and the range of potential finishes is large.</p><hr><h2><strong>10th. Grimsby Town</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-3-finish-2023-24/924.367451408">Grimsby are <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> for a top-seven finish</a></p><p>Another dark horse in a division full of sharks. Paul Hurst got transfer business done early in a bid to improve on last season and attack the Play-Offs. Last season they were excellent out of possession but never clicked going forward. With a new look front line, Hurst will hope they are the complete package this season, but they don't have the individual quality of the big hitters.</p><hr><h2><strong>11th. Walsall</strong><strong></strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-3-finish-2023-24/924.367451408">Walsall are <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b> for a top-seven finish</a></p><p>Walsall are an interesting case. A poor team for the most part last season, their replacement for Mike Flynn was his Assistant Manager, rookie manager Mat Sadler. The reason for optimism is a well-thought out transfer window, which looks the squad looking well balanced. For a quality manager, there's plenty to work with. The question is: will Mat Sadler provide the requisite managerial quality? We will find out.</p><hr><h2><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/League%20Two%20-%20NTT20%20predictions.600x600.png"><img alt="League Two - NTT20 predictions.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/07/League%20Two%20-%20NTT20%20predictions-thumb-1280x1280-194058.600x600.png" width="1280" height="1280" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></h2><h2><strong>12th. Barrow</strong></h2><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-3-finish-2023-24/924.367451408">Barrow are <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b> for a top-seven finish</a></p><p>An impressive 9th place finish last season came about from being among the best-coached teams in the league. Their press and their defensive shape made them hard to score against, but Barrow's attack never got going, and they scored 10 goals less than any other top half team. Pete Wild has filled the squad with more physical forward players, and has David Worrall and Ben Whitfield to provide quality delivery. If that's a consistent route to goal, they could go well.</p><hr><h2><strong>13th. Colchester</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/top-3-finish-2023-24/924.367451408"><strong>Colchester are <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b> for a top-seven finish</strong></a></p><p>Ben Garner has shown himself very capable of building an effective and attacking League Two side when taking Swindon Town to the play-offs two seasons ago.</p><p>Deadwood in the shape of the former Ipswich cartel of Chambers, Sears, Judge and Skuse have finally been moved on and there were signs at the backend of last season that the new manager was improving them. Junior Tchamadeu seems likely to get a Championship move, which could bring its own windfall.</p><hr><h2><strong>14th. Forest Green Rovers</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Duncan Ferguson has left, likely without any vegan chips, marking the end of a period of time that should be titled "How not to consolidate after promotion."</p><p>Forest Green fans will be hoping that the disarray caused by Rob Edwards and his players' departure 12 months ago is finally over, and with the appointment of Allan Steele from Brentford as Director of Football they can hope for a return to competing at the top end of League Two.</p><p>This season is unlikely to be much more than a learning curve for all involved, including rookie manager David Horseman who joins from Southampton. Matty Taylor will score goals if given the service.</p><hr><h2><strong>15th. Sutton</strong></h2><p></p><p>Matt Gray is still at Sutton United so there should be little to worry about this season, although surely someone will come calling at some point for the man who made them such a solid side.</p><p>Harry Smith should thrive for a physical side who are so potent from set-pieces and, even though they have lost regulars such as Buigel and Randell, it seems unlikely that any drop-off from last season will be too severe with Gray at the helm.</p><hr><h2>16th. <strong>Swindon Town</strong></h2><p></p><p>Swindon have had something of an identity crisis in the last year or so, initially investing in the Sporting Director model and data recruitment but now seemingly handing over the reins entirely to new boss Mike Flynn.</p><p>Thus far they haven't brought many in and losing Jonny Williams won't help their cause. Flynn has a history of becoming disengaged with a job if there is little to play for and Swindon look set for a season of mid-table mediocrity.</p><hr><h2><strong>17th. Accrington</strong></h2><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/JohnColemanAccSt.600x337.jpg"><img alt="JohnColemanAccSt.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2018/01/JohnColemanAccSt-thumb-1280x718-62966.600x337.jpg" width="1280" height="718" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/relegation-2023-24/924.369634391">Accrington are <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> to be relegated</a></p><p>John Coleman remains at Accrington Stanley this season which should keep them clear of the threat of back-to-back relegations but it's hard to see Accy competing at the top end of League Two.</p><p>With key loanees Jensen, Pressley and Astley not returning to the club, there is a real lack of proven quality beyond veteran Sean McConville, but Coleman is a master of plucking young talent so it's hard to see them fall out of the league altogether. <strong></strong></p><hr><h2><strong>18th. AFC Wimbledon</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/relegation-2023-24/924.369634391">Wimbledon are <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b> to be relegated</a></p><p>Wimbldeon should be commended for sticking by manager Johnnie Jackson after a disappointing campaign. There is optimism that this term might be better, with Ryan Johnson and Jake Reeves adding some League Two knowhow.</p><p>Ali Al-Hamadi made a real splash last season, scoring 10 goals in 19 league games after arriving from Wycombe in January and he will be crucial if they are to surpass expectations.</p><hr><h2><strong>19th. Harrogate</strong></h2><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/relegation-2023-24/924.369634391">Harrogate are <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b> to be relegated</a></p><p>Simon Weaver continues to have Harrogate punching above their weight in League Two, and so long as he's at the club there is reason to remain positive that they can stay there.</p><p>The League Two entertainers for the last two seasons, Abraham Odoh should be an exciting little to Luke Armstrong's large, and the permanent signings of loanees Matty Foulds and Matty Daly will bring some welcome continuity.</p><hr><h2><strong>20th. Tranmere</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/relegation-2023-24/924.369634391">Tranmere are <b class="inline_odds" title="12.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12.00</span></b> to be relegated</a></p><p>After a disappointing campaign last season, it was a surprise to see Caretaker boss Ian Dawes given the job on a permanent basis. He almost exclusively plays with a midfield diamond, so losing two of the best wing-backs in the division in Josh Dacres-Cogley and Ethan Bristow won't help their cause.</p><p>Midfield creativity has been the issue for the past few seasons and doesn't look to have been addressed, with Kristian Dennis added to an already large roster of front men begging for some better service.</p><hr><h2><strong>21st. Crewe Alexandra</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/relegation-2023-24/924.369634391">Crewe are <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b> to be relegated</a></p><p>Only relegated Hartlepool had a worse xG ratio from the January window than Crewe, who had a hot finishing streak to thank for a cosy mid-table finish. The benefactor of that was Dan Agyei, whose sharp-shooting earned himself a move to League One Leyton Orient, and it's very hard to see where the goals come from this season.</p><p>It's a small squad so any injuries will hurt them in what looks likely to be a scrap for EFL survival.</p><hr><h2><strong>22nd. Newport County</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/relegation-2023-24/924.369634391">Newport County are <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b> to be relegated</a></p><p>Graham Coughlan did a decent job at Newport last season, but having lost his whole back four as a manager so reliant on a solid defence there seems just cause for concern.</p><p>Omar Bogle is their only source of goals and runs hot and cold so, with Offrande Zanzala still a long-term absentee, should the striker not hit form early then County will likely struggle for goals.</p><hr><h2>23rd. <strong>Morecambe</strong></h2><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/relegation-2023-24/924.369634391">Morecambe are <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b> to be relegated</a></p><p>Back-to-back relegations could be on the cards for Morecambe with a protracted takeover saga showing no signs of completion and serious worries about who will be taking the club forward.</p><p>Connor Ripley and Cole Stockton have both left the club, leaving manager Derek Adams without any of his major players from that remarkable promotion season. If he were to follow them out of the door then it's hard to see why Morecambe won't fall out of the EFL trapdoor.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Morecambe to be relegated @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/relegation-2023-24/924.369634391" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>24th. </strong><strong>Crawley</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/37/relegation-2023-24/924.369634391">Crawley are <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> for relegated</a></p><p>Fast becoming an EFL crisis club, the relationship between Crawley Town fans and owners WAGMI United has deteriorated fast. The purge of popular players has continued into the summer with Ashley Nadsean, James Tilley and Aramide Oteh among those who have moved to other League One clubs.</p><p>Manager Scott Lindsay has credit in the bank but, with the majority of signings coming from non-league, he has his work cut out to preserve Crawley's EFL status.</p><hr><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">League Two 1-24 Predictions Podcast. Sponsored by <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Betfair</a><br><br>Listen: <a href="https://t.co/I48MmSeNmV">https://t.co/I48MmSeNmV</a><br><br>The eyes of the world are on L2<br><br>How will <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Notts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Notts</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WxmAFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WxmAFC</a> go? And what about the other sharks? Who is in trouble?<br><br>QT this with your top 3 & bottom 2. Please share! <a href="https://t.co/pI21IEsN7W">pic.twitter.com/pI21IEsN7W</a></p> -- Not The Top 20 Pod (@NTT20Pod) <a href="https://twitter.com/NTT20Pod/status/1685903116498268160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href>Back Stockport for a top-three finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b></a><p><a href>Back Salford for a top-seven finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.46"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.46</span></b></a></p><p><a href>Back Morecambe to be relegated @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span 