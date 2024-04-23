Championship Promotion Betting: Leicester and Leeds favourites to finish top two

Leeds, Leicester & Ipswich in race for automatic promotion

Foxes host fellow contenders Saints tonight

WBA and Norwich in race for play-off places

Leeds are 4/61.67 to gain automatic promotion by finishing in the Championship's top two after their thrilling 4-3 win at Middlesbrough.

The Whites, who came from behind at the Riverside, are 1/41.25 to win promotion by any means (including via the play-offs).

Foxes lead hunt for promotion

Leaders Leicester are the shortest price for promotion at 1/201.05 and they are 1/41.25 to return to the Premier League as champions.

Enzo Maresca's men can pull four points clear at the top by being Southampton, who are also in the promotion hunt at 6/52.20, tonight at the King Power Stadium.

Third-placed Ipswich are contenders for a top two finish at 10/111.91. They have played one game fewer than Leeds who are just one point above the Tractor Boys.

The race is so tight, however, that even though they are odds-on for a top two finish, Ipswich may have to compete in the play-offs.

They are 1/21.50 for promotion by any means and, although missing out on promotion by finishing third can be a tough blow to recover from, it was third-placed Luton who won the play-offs last season.

Twelve points separate fourth-placed Southampton from fifth-placed West Brom but, when the play-offs begin, finishing positions will mean nothing and all four teams will have the chance to win one of English football's biggest prizes.

At the moment, with teams having two or three to play, sixth-placed Norwich would also make the play-offs.

Coventry and Hull outsiders for play-off places

Coventry have games in hand but, at 50/151.00 for promotion, they would need to produce heroics on a par with their performance in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Hull 80/181.00 have a game in hand on both Norwich and West Brom but are six points off the play-off places.

Still, stranger things have happened in this most competitive of divisions and the final matches of the season, before the play-offs, should produce plenty of drama and opportunities for punters.

Championship Promotion Betting - Latest Odds

Leicester 1/201.05

Leeds 1/41.25

Ipswich 1/21.50

Southampton 6/52.20

West Brom 6/17.00

Norwich 6/17.00

Coventry 50/151.00

Hull 80/181.00