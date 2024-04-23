Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Leicester v Southampton: Saints shots lead 15/2 Bet Builder

Che Adams
Che Adams can hit the target for Southampton

Paul Higham has compiled a shots-based Bet Builder for Tuesday's Championship promotion showdown between Leicester and Southampton.

Leicester v Southampton
Tuesday 23 April, 20:00 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports

The top three turned a high-quality promtion race into It's A Knockout recently as they produced one stumble after another, but Leicester's win against West Brom finally restored some sort of order.

That gave the Foxes a leg up on Leeds and Ipswich and another three points against Southampton would push them closer to an immediate return to the promised land.

The Saints also badly need a win here though after they fluffed their lines at home to Cardiff on Saturday, so they're drinking at the Last Chance Saloon as they head to the King Power.

So this one will be nervy...

Leg 1: Both teams to score

It's just 2/51.40 for both teams to score, but we've got to start somewhere and it's as good a place as any for these two teams.

Southampton have scored in all their games bar three this season while Leicester have only failed to find the net twice at home, and not since early November.

The Foxes' last five home games have seen both sides score.

Leg 2: Adam Armstrong 1+ shot on target

Adam Armstrong leads Southampton for shots on target, and by some distance, so it'd be rude not to include him to hit the target.

He's mixed in a few blanks of late as well though so we'll play it slightly cautiously with him, backing Armstrong for 1+ shot on target at 4/91.44.

Leg 3: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 1+ shot on target

Dewsbury-Hall has been getting involved going forward of late, from a variety of positions in Leicester's line-up.

He's hit the target in three of his last five, when he's also scored a couple of goals and registered an assist. So 4/61.67 for another 1+ shot on target looks a good bet.

Leg 4: Che Adams 2+ shots on target

Che Adams is a man in form as he's banged in six goals in six games for Saints, but although he may bag again we're looking at his goal attempts.

Adams is 9/52.80 for 2+ shots on target, which he's managed in three of his last four games - from a whopping 16 attempts too so there's plenty of volume to go at.

Back both teams to score, Armstrong & Dewsbury-Hall 1+ shot on target, Adams 2+ shots on target @ 15/28.50

Bet here

Now read all of our EFL Championship previes & tips

Recommended bets

Back both teams to score, Armstrong & Dewsbury-Hall 1+ shot on target, Adams 2+ shots on target @ 15/28.50

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Arsenal v Chelsea: Back 9/1 Blues Bet Builder double at the Emirates

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Capital club can give Juve a scare

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Betfair's 90 Minute Payout: Which sides have we paid out on this season?

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Everton v Liverpool: Back Toffees to dig in for 0-0 at 22/1

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Middlesbrough v Leeds United: 3/1 corners angle the way to play at the Riverside

  6. Football Betting Tips

    FA Cup on Betfair: 1/100 Man United denied before penalty shoot-out success

More Bet of the Day