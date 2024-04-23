Leicester v Southampton: Saints shots lead 15/2 Bet Builder

Promotion on the line for Saints and Foxes

Leicester v Southampton

Tuesday 23 April, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

The top three turned a high-quality promtion race into It's A Knockout recently as they produced one stumble after another, but Leicester's win against West Brom finally restored some sort of order.

That gave the Foxes a leg up on Leeds and Ipswich and another three points against Southampton would push them closer to an immediate return to the promised land.

The Saints also badly need a win here though after they fluffed their lines at home to Cardiff on Saturday, so they're drinking at the Last Chance Saloon as they head to the King Power.

So this one will be nervy...

It's just 2/51.40 for both teams to score, but we've got to start somewhere and it's as good a place as any for these two teams.

Southampton have scored in all their games bar three this season while Leicester have only failed to find the net twice at home, and not since early November.

The Foxes' last five home games have seen both sides score.

Adam Armstrong leads Southampton for shots on target, and by some distance, so it'd be rude not to include him to hit the target.

He's mixed in a few blanks of late as well though so we'll play it slightly cautiously with him, backing Armstrong for 1+ shot on target at 4/91.44.

Dewsbury-Hall has been getting involved going forward of late, from a variety of positions in Leicester's line-up.

He's hit the target in three of his last five, when he's also scored a couple of goals and registered an assist. So 4/61.67 for another 1+ shot on target looks a good bet.

Che Adams is a man in form as he's banged in six goals in six games for Saints, but although he may bag again we're looking at his goal attempts.

Adams is 9/52.80 for 2+ shots on target, which he's managed in three of his last four games - from a whopping 16 attempts too so there's plenty of volume to go at.